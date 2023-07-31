The Global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Opioid Use Disorder Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481419/?utm_source=GNW

Growing elderly populations, increased public knowledge of healthcare services, and an increase in chronic diseases are all factors responsible for the growth. On the other hand, the Methadone Maintenance Treatment Program, a multifaceted therapy method that aims to reduce the health and social problem caused by drug diseases, was successfully implemented by the China’ government to address the severe drug problem in China. Some of the factors impacting the market are expanding the use of buprenorphine patches in therapy, growing focus of non-governmental & governmental institutions for raising awareness, and OUD Drugs’ negative effects.



The increasing use of buprenorphine patches as a successful treatment for opioid use disorder is one of the forthcoming trends in the market. One of the most cutting-edge methods for treating opioid use disorder is the use of buprenorphine patches. Transdermal patches are a more comfortable drug delivery method that successfully lowers pain and can be self-administered by the patient than traditional treatment techniques such as injections. A significant aspect that is fueling the market’s growth is the increasing involvement of governmental and non-governmental groups in raising awareness about opioid overdose and its dangers. A number of groups have expanded their efforts to address the issue as a result of the sharp rise in the number of opioid addicts.



However, these medications frequently cause muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, respiratory problems, bone/joint pain, bladder pain, and abdominal cramping. In addition, when a drug reaction is strong, the patient may also experience depression and other psychological issues. Clinical concerns about physical dependence and addiction may hinder appropriate prescribing, resulting in insufficient pain management. These negative effects may limit the expansion of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic affected pharmaceutical firms in both favorable and negative manner, depending on demand. Certain pharmaceutical products saw decreased demand as fewer individuals risked going to healthcare facilities like hospitals and clinics. The respective governments implemented strict national lockdowns to stop the spread of virus from spreading. As a result of COVID-19-related disruptions, sales continued to decline sharply. As a result, during the pandemic, there was a declining tendency in the worldwide economy.



Based on drug, the market is classified into buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone. In 2022, the buprenorphine segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. The market witnessed a rise in demand for buprenorphine patch treatments. These patches are regarded as an efficient therapy for treating opioid use disorder. Transdermal patches have several common and self-administered benefits, including improving the mechanism of drug delivery and reducing pain. These transdermal patches can also be an alternative for people who need 24/7 opioid medication for OUD. SUBLOCADE, SUBOXONE, and ZUBSOLV are some crucial buprenorphine medications.



On the basis of route of administration, the market is fragmented into oral, and parenteral. The parenteral segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The parenteral method can be used to supplement calories and deliver medications quickly. Parenteral administration allows for the drug to reach the bloodstream quickly, resulting in a rapid onset of action. This is particularly important in managing opioid withdrawal symptoms and providing immediate relief to individuals with OUD. The parenteral route can help minimize the risk of drug diversion and misuse since the medication is administered by healthcare professionals. These benefits of parenteral administration are predicted to support the market growth in this segment.



By distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & stores, and online pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment projected a prominent revenue share in the market in 2022. This is attributed to the increasing usage of e-prescriptions at hospitals along with other healthcare facilities as well as the growth in internet users, increased accessibility to online services, and other factors. The growth of online pharmacy is also fueled by the expansion of teleconsultation and diagnostic support. Nowadays, e-prescriptions that can be used to buy medications from online pharmacies can be created through remote consultation.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating highest revenue share in the market. One of the main factors influencing North America’s most significant revenue share is the opioid epidemic in the United States and Canada. Chronic diseases, which are becoming increasingly prevalent, are the primary drivers of the rising usage of opioids for the management of pain. This is predicted to rise the prevalence of OUD, thereby offering growth prospects in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Indivior PLC (Reckitt Benckiser Group plc), Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.), Orexo AB (Orexo US, Inc.), Alkermes PLC, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Camurus AB, AstraZeneca PLC, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mallinckrodt PLC, and Viatris, Inc.



May-2023: Indivior PLC received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for OPVEE (nalmefene) nasal spray for the treatment of opioid overdose induced by natural or synthetic opioids. OPVEE contains nalmefene, an opioid receptor that delivers fast onset and long-duration reversal of opioid-induced respiratory depression.



May-2023: Camurus received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Brixadi (buprenorphine) extended-release injection for subcutaneous (SC) use, to treat moderate to severe opioid use disorder. The Brixadi would be used as a part of a complete treatment plan that includes counseling and psychosocial support.



Mar-2023: Indivior PLC took over Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company that develops treatments for drug overdose and addictions. The acquisition strengthens the addiction treatment and science portfolio of the company by adding Opiant’s late-stage assets, notably OPNT003, an investigational opioid overdose treatment.



Jan-2023: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC revealed Naloxone Hydrochloride Injection, USP, 2mg/2mL, in the prefilled syringe (PFS) form. The drug is used to treat known or suspected opioid overdose. The launch expands the portfolio of addiction therapy treatments of the company.



Sep-2022: Orexo AB formed a partnership with Trinity Health, a comprehensive healthcare system. With this partnership, Trinity Health would offer Orexo’s evidence-based digital therapies vorvida® and deprexis® to help patients manage depression and excessive drinking and expand patient access to digital therapeutics.



Jul-2022: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. got approval for its Investigational New Drug ("IND") application from U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), for the Phase 1 study of its subdermal formulation of nalmefene, an opioid antagonist which is to be used in the prevention of relapse following opioid detoxification in adults with Opioid Use Disorder ("OUD").



Jul-2021: AstraZeneca took over Alexion Pharmaceuticals, a global biopharmaceutical company. Through this acquisition, the company would be able to enter into medicines for rare diseases and the beginning of a new chapter. Further, the acquisition improved AstraZeneca’s scientific presence in immunology and, through Alexion’s new complement-biology platform and robust pipeline, would continue to pioneer the discovery & development of medicines for patients with rare diseases.



Jun-2021: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved LYBALVI (olanzapine and samidorphan), an oral atypical antipsychotic of Alkermes plc, for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.



Aug-2019: Orexo AB signed an agreement with GAIA AG, a health company that specializes in the development of eHealth and mHealth interventions. The agreement enables the company to have global commercial rights to the product. Both companies would leverage proven effective treatments and technology to bring new digital therapeutics products.



Jul-2019: Camurus AB signed a license agreement with Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, for the use of Camurus’s proprietary FluidCrystal® (FC) technology in the development, manufacturing, and commercializing formulation of zilucoplan. The agreement enables the company to develop new promising product candidates based on our unique FluidCrystal® technology.



