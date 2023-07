English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius) is changing the investor calendar for 2023 as follows:

• 25th August 2023 will publish interim information for the six months of 2023;

• 6th November 2023 will publish interim information for the nine months of 2023



More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu