Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 1,032.39 Million By 2032, at 15.3% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation, Sanger Sequencing); By Application; By End-user; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global microbiome sequencing services market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 248.31 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 1,032.39 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Microbiome Sequencing Services? What is the Expected Market Size of Microbiome Sequencing Services?

Overview

The term "microbiome" describes the totality of fungi, bacteria, protists, and viruses in and on the human body and the environment. Researchers are using metagenomics sequencing, which includes continually sequencing genetic data from numerous organisms, to identify the microbes in a particular microbiome.

Moreover, because it enables scientists to recognize and examine all the bacteria in a sample's genetic makeup, metagenomics sequencing has emerged as a crucial technique for studying the gut microbiome. This technique has led to important improvements in the gut study, providing insights into the composition and function of the gut microbiome and how it interacts with the host organism, which has contributed to the development of the microbiome sequencing services market.

Some of the Top Market Leaders Are:

Microbiome Insights

Baseclear

Clinical-Microbiomics

Mérieux NutriSciences Corp.

MR DNA

Metabiomics Corp

Rancho BioSciences

Second Genome

Zymo Research Corporation

uBiome

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

The Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess method (QIBEBT) substantially contributed to the microbiome sequencing services market growth by developing a low-cost metagenome sequencing method. This method can be very helpful for examining microbiomes that are damaged, contaminated, or have low biomass levels. It may open up new avenues for research into the intricate relationships between bacteria and the living things that serve as their hosts, leading to advancements in the study of environmental science, agriculture, and human health.

Researchers in developing and low-income countries can increasingly investigate microbiomes and contribute to the field as the prices of sequencing and analysis keep dropping. This might encourage broader use of microbiome sequencing services and promote market expansion in these areas.

Global demand for microbiome sequencing services will rise as people become more aware of the value of microbiome analysis in healthcare and illness prevention.

Top Findings of the Report

The demand for NGS has expanded since it produces sequencing findings more quickly and accurately than older sequencing techniques, which has helped the market grow.

The microbiome sequencing services market segmentation is mainly based on the application, technology, region, and end-use.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Various illnesses, including infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, metabolic problems, and even some forms of cancer, can now be detected and treated using new methods made possible by the development of microbiome sequencing technology. Researchers have been able to identify and characterize the bacteria that make up the microbiome due to the use of NGS and bioinformatics techniques, which have improved our knowledge of their roles and interactions with the human body. Potential uses for this knowledge include creating focused treatments that could enhance patients' health outcomes.

In the years ahead, the microbiome sequencing services market size is anticipated to expand due to the creation of advanced tools and software for microbiome sequencing analysis.

Segmental Analysis

Sequencing by Synthesis Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

The category for synthesis received the biggest microbiome sequencing services market share and will continue to develop steadily. Sequencing by synthesis (SBS), a popular technique for microbiome sequencing, is anticipated to increase the segment's revenue. SBS makes investigating the microbiome efficient and affordable by concurrently enabling high-throughput sequencing of millions of DNA fragments. This has led to much interest in studying bacterial populations in many organs and tissues, including the gut and skin, better to understand the microbiome's function in health and disease.

Academic Research Institutes Sector Holds the Significant Share

In addition to DNA sequencing, proteins, and tiny molecules are also analyzed using microbiome sequencing services. This is especially beneficial for the development of new drugs as well as the identification of biomarkers. As a result, there is a rising need for protein microbiome sequencing services in research institutions, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the microbiome sequencing services market demand.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical firms sector experienced consistent growth. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors are investing more money in microbiome research, and drug discovery and development are increasingly using microbiome sequencing services.

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,032.39 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 286 Million Expected CAGR Growth 15.3% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Microbiome Insights, Baseclear, Clinical-Microbiomics, Mérieux NutriSciences Corp., MR DNA, Metabiomics Corp., Rancho BioSciences, Second Genome, Zymo Research Corporation, and uBiome. Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By End Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America: Due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising desire for personalized medication, and prominent companies, it is anticipated to account for a sizeable portion of the microbiome sequencing services market in North America. Additionally, increasing patient and healthcare professional knowledge of the potential advantages of microbiome sequencing services would support market expansion in the region.

Asia Pacific: Due to many causes, including increased interest in customized treatment, an increase in research funding, and expanding government initiatives for the construction of innovative healthcare infrastructure, the demand for microbiome sequencing services in Asia Pacific is on the rise.

Browse the Detail Report “Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation, Sanger Sequencing); By Application; By End-user; By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/microbiome-sequencing-services-market

Recent Developments

OraSure Technologies debuted a new service in March 2022 that offers a meta-transcriptome analysis of samples of gut microorganisms.

Shanghai Healthcare Capital invested USD 20 Mn in Biomica in December 2022. The company plans to utilize the money to develop its pipeline of potential microbial treatments.

The Report Answers Questions Such As

What is the microbiome sequencing services market estimated market value and growth rate?

What is the current and expected CAGR of the market during the forecast period?

Which segment accounts for the largest market share?

What are the upcoming trends in the microbiome sequencing services industry?

Which is the largest regional market for microbiome sequencing?

Who are the microbiome sequencing services market key players?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the microbiome sequencing services market report based on technology, application, end-use, and region:

By Technology Outlook

Sequencing by synthesis

Sequencing by ligation

Sanger sequencing

Others

By Application Outlook

Autoimmune Disorder

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Others

By End Use Outlook

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Academic research institutes

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

