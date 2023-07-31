The Global Network Access Control Market size is expected to reach $14 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 25.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Network Access Control Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Offering, By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481409/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, Government sector registered $223.7 million revenue in the market in 2022. Networks and resources used by the government, such as databases, infrastructure, and crucial systems, require strong defense against internal and external attacks. To protect government assets, NAC systems establish access controls according to device health, user identity, and contextual data. As a result, only authorized individuals and reliable devices can connect to and access private government data.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In May, 2023, IBM Corporation acquired Polar Security. The acquisition makes IBM a premier provider of DSPM solutions. In March, 2023, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company announced the acquisition of OpsRamp, an IT operations management solutions provider. The acquisition would allow Hewlett-Packard to integrate its portfolio with OpsRamp’s offerings which would create an effective and manageable edge-to-cloud platform. Furthermore, the acquisition strengthens the reach of the HPE GreenLake platform in IT Operations Management.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Market. In July, 2021, Microsoft Corporation announced the acquisition of CloudKnox, a privileged access solutions provider based in the US. The acquisition enhances Microsoft Azure by providing it with automated remediation and granular visibility. Companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc Broadcom, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising demand for advanced virtual security solutions



Enterprises, banks, data centers, and financial institutions continue to lead the market demand for network access control solutions to store & update crucial data. Alarmingly high rates of cybercrime and rising geopolitical unrest have fueled an increase in network security lapses and unauthorized intrusions, necessitating the implementation of effective security solutions, network access control being a key component. Investments in network access control systems will increase steadily during the projection period as numerous enterprise networks compete to reach outside of protected boundaries. Thus, the market is predicted to witness growth in the upcoming years.



Growing risk of cybersecurity threats



Governments have passed stronger laws to protect sensitive & personal data in response to cybersecurity risks & data breaches. Data protection and access control regulations, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), impose strict standards. Through the enforcement of access rules, the preservation of audit trails, and the provision of insight into network activities, NAC solutions assist enterprises in meeting these compliance requirements. In consideration of this, the market is estimated to grow significantly.



Market Restraining Factors



Deployment challenges and associated complexity



A diversified IT ecosystem comprising several systems, applications, and platforms is common in organizations. It might be difficult and time-consuming to integrate NAC systems with these various components. NAC solution deployment and integration might be hampered by compatibility problems, integration difficulties, and a lack of interoperability across various technologies and providers. Due to the lack of a uniform set of standards in the NAC industry, numerous proprietary solutions and methods exist. The adoption of NAC systems from various vendors or in various environments may be hampered by this lack of standardization and its potential to cause interoperability issues. To overcome this restriction, standardized efforts and industry partnerships are required.



Offering Outlook



By Offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The services segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. Deployment, maintenance, customer support, training, and advisory services are all included in the scope of network access control services. The primary factors anticipated to propel the growth of the segment are the increasing demand for these solutions, devices, and infrastructure and which is expected to sustain the service segments for a longer period due to the ongoing need for license renewal, support & maintenance, and customer support requirements.



Deployment Outlook



Based on deployment, the market is fragmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2022, the cloud segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Subscription models are the main way that cloud-based network access control is defined. It allows companies to use and access cutting-edge network security services cloud infrastructure provides. Based on usage, demand, and purchasing power, it provides enterprises with an affordable and adaptable method of monitoring and guaranteeing network security.



Enterprise Size Outlook



On the basis of enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. In 2022, the large enterprises segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. The main factors drawing cybercriminals to large organizations like banks and financial institutions, IT firms, healthcare institutions, and government agencies are the rising incidences of cyberattacks, data theft, and security breaches caused by the rapid adoption of technologies, remote work cultures, connected devices, and the implementation of unsecured networks to share data. Therefore, protecting the security of corporate networks & connected devices is increasingly crucial for large enterprises.



Vertical Outlook



Based on vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, healthcare & dental, manufacturing, government, education, manufacturing, and others. The IT & telecom segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Because more consumer data is available, more important data is shared over big networks, more digital technologies are being used, and more connected devices are being used, the IT and telecommunications sectors are seeing a sharp increase in cyberattacks and other security breaches. The need for these solutions in the IT and telecommunications sector is also anticipated to increase due to enterprises’ growing knowledge and growing security concerns.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. The market in North America is anticipated to expand due to the growing need for network security solutions across several key end-use sectors, including government, healthcare, IT and telecom, education, and BFSI. The following industries are frequently targeted by cybercriminals and data thieves in the region to access vital organizational networks & devices carrying massive amounts of personal & organizational data. These elements are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the regional market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), IBM Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Microsoft Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo) and Fortinet, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Network Access Control Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Apr-2023: VMware, Inc. entered a partnership with Lookout, Inc., a cloud-based endpoint security solutions provider, to develop solutions for data protection and network connectivity solutions. The partnership features the integration of VMware SD-WAN with the Lookout Cloud Security Platform that would provide the joint customers of the two companies with a secure access service edge (SASE) solution.



Jan-2023: Microsoft Corporation signed a partnership with Cloudflare, Inc., a cloud security services provider, to develop solutions for Zero Trust security. Together, the two companies would develop solutions that would facilitate network security and enhanced automation across customers’ businesses.



Nov-2022: Microsoft Corporation came into partnership with Lockheed Martin, a multinational company based in the United States, to develop solutions for the Department of Defense. The partnership would provide a 5G-powered secure platform to the defense Industry in America.



Sep-2022: IBM Corporation partnered with Bharti Airtel, an Indian communications solutions provider, to integrate IBM’s hybrid cloud offerings with Airtel’s edge computing platform. The partnership would provide Indian enterprises to drive 5G-powered innovation securely.



Aug-2022: Fortinet, Inc. came into partnership with Comcast Business, a networking solutions provider, to develop security service edge (SSE) and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions for customers. Through this partnership, the two companies would be better positioned to serve their customers by providing them with secure services for digital transformation.



Aug-2022: Fortinet, Inc. announced a partnership with NEC Corporation, a Japanese IT company, to develop solutions for secure 5G networks. The partnership would allow Fortinet to serve its customers in a better way by providing them with solutions for secure 5G adoption.



Mar-2022: Cisco Systems, Inc teamed up with NetApp, a data management solutions provider. The partnership would provide the joint customers of the two companies with automation, hybrid cloud operations, and visibility solutions.



Feb-2022: Microsoft Corporation partnered with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., an American technology company, to develop 5G private network solutions. The partnership would allow Microsoft to provide its customers with private 5G connectivity solutions.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2023: IBM Corporation released IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh, a SaaS-based service used for managing multi-cloud infrastructure. The Hybrid Cloud Mesh uses DNS traffic steering facilities by NS1 for performance management and observability.



May-2023: Juniper Networks, Inc. announced the launch of Juniper Mist Access Assurance service, a suite of policy management and network access control solutions. The features of the service are Granular security, AI-driven automation, Cloud-native simplicity, and Client-to-cloud assurance.



Mar-2023: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. introduced four new network solutions. The smart campus would be used as a campus network manager. The solution features AirEngine 8771-X1T, CloudEngine S16700, and enterprise-level Wi-Fi 7 AP, Easy branch which would be used to simplify hyper-converged branches and Single OptiX, an end-to-end optical service unit offering.



Feb-2023: Sophos Group PLC expanded its firewall portfolio through the launch of XGS 7500 and 8500 models. The two models are used for facilitating trusted traffic flow and Transport Layer Security. The two models feature a firewall throughput of around 190 Gbps, two port connectivity with speeds up to 100 Gbps, enhanced non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and high-speed random-access memory (RAM) solid-state drives for better storage.



Feb-2023: Cisco Systems, Inc announced the launch of Cisco Cyber Vision and Secure Equipment Access Plus for its IoT operations dashboard. Cisco Cyber Vision provides complete visibility into OT and IT devices for threat management across organizations. Secure Equipment Access Plus is used for managing and troubleshooting connected equipment.



Feb-2023: Fortinet, Inc. unveiled FortiSP5, a distributed edge security solution. The FortiSP5 features Secure boot, Volumetric DDoS protection, and VXLAN/GRE hardware-accelerated encapsulation. Furthermore, FortiSP5 can be used for five applications namely, Campus, Edge Compute, 5G, and Operational Technology.



Jan-2023: Sophos Group PLC released Sophos ZTNA v2, a Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution. The ZTNA v2 features Cloud Gateways and On-Premise Gateways.



Aug-2022: VMware, Inc. unveiled new services for network security. These include Project Northstar, a service used for end-to-end visibility in multi-cloud networking, VMware NSX Gateway Firewall, a firewall service threat detection, the solution features, TLS proxy, stateful Network Address Translation (NAT) and malware analysis, and VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer, a service used for multi-layer application security, the solutions bring with it new bot management capabilities and security analytics capabilities.



Apr-2022: Fortinet, Inc. announced the launch of FortiOS 7.2, a solution used for security-services applications. The FortiOS 7.2 includes SOC-as-a-Service, Inline Sandbox, Inline CASB, Dedicated IPS, and Advanced Device Protection.



Feb-2022: Juniper Networks, Inc. introduced Juniper Secure Edge, a Firewall service used for securing workforces. The benefits of the service include Validated security effectiveness, Dynamic Zero Trust segmentation, Unified policy management, and Secure user access from anywhere.



Oct-2021: VMware, Inc. introduced VMware AN Intelligent Controller, a solution used for facilitating the deployment of cloud-native control. The VMware RIC features VMware Centralized RIC and VMware Distributed RIC.



Aug-2021: IBM Corporation launched IBM Security Services for SASE, a SaaS-based service used for cloud security applications. The IBM Security Services for SASE consists of Hybrid Workforce Access, Third-Party Access, Mergers and Acquisitions, Network Transformation, and 5G, Edge, and IoT Protection and Support.



Acquisition and Mergers:



May-2023: IBM Corporation acquired Polar Security, an Israeli enterprise security software provider. The acquisition makes IBM a premier provider of DSPM solutions.



Mar-2023: Cisco Systems, Inc completed the acquisition of Lightspin Technologies Ltd., a security software provider based in Israel. The acquisition would enhance Cisco’s ability to deliver secure solutions for cloud environments to their customers.



Mar-2023: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company announced the acquisition of OpsRamp, an IT operations management solutions provider. The acquisition would allow Hewlett-Packard to integrate its portfolio with OpsRamp’s offerings which would create an effective and manageable edge-to-cloud platform. Furthermore, the acquisition strengthens the reach of the HPE GreenLake platform in IT Operations Management.



Apr-2022: Sophos Group PLC acquired SOC.OS, a cloud-based anomaly detection solution provider. The acquisition expands Sophos’ MDR and XDR capabilities.



Feb-2022: Juniper Networks, Inc. completed the acquisition of WiteSand, a Zero Trust Network Access solutions provider. The acquisition complements Juniper’s enterprise portfolio. Furthermore, the acquisition brings with it Network Access Control solutions that would benefit Juniper.



Jul-2021: Microsoft Corporation announced the acquisition of CloudKnox, a privileged access solutions provider based in the US. The acquisition enhances Microsoft Azure by providing it with automated remediation and granular visibility.



Jul-2021: Sophos Group PLC acquired Capsule8, an American software company. The acquisition strengthens Sophos’ portfolio of Detection and Response Solutions across cloud and unprotected service environments.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Deployment



• Cloud



• On-premise



By Offering



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Vertical



• BFSI



• IT & Telecommunication



• Retail



• Education



• Healthcare & Dental



• Energy & Utilities



• Manufacturing



• Government



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Cisco Systems, Inc



• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)



• IBM Corporation



• Broadcom, Inc.



• VMware, Inc.



• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



• Microsoft Corporation



• Juniper Networks, Inc.



• Sophos Group PLC (Thoma Bravo)



• Fortinet, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

