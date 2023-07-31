Schlitterbahn New Braunfels Announces World’s First Water Coaster for Kids

New Braunfels, Texas, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW BRAUNFELS, TX – In 2024, Schlitterbahn New Braunfels will continue its tradition of premiering first-of-its-kind attractions by adding Bow Wow Blaster, the world’s first water coaster for kids. The new water coaster will be part of Schatze’s Storybrook Park, an all-new kids' area which will include water slides, 70+ interactive water features, spray toys, splash pads and a 1,200-gallon tipping water bucket.

“Schlitterbahn has always been known as a place where families come together to have fun, make memories and stay cool during the hot summer months,” said Darren Hill, vice president and general manager of Schlitterbahn Water Parks and Resorts. “We are known as a waterpark that introduces first-of-its-kind attractions, and with the addition of the world’s first water coaster for kids and Schatze’s Storybrook Park in 2024, the tradition of families making lifelong memories in New Braunfels will continue for many years to come.”



View Online Media Kit Here: Renderings | Park B-roll | Park Images

Schatze’s Storybrook Park

Schatze’s Storybrook Park will be located in the original section of the park. Named after Texas’s favorite short-legged pup and Schlitterbahn mascot, Schatze, the reimagined area transforms everyone’s favorite fairy tales into puppy-themed fairy “tails.”



The new kids' area will be home to Bow Wow Blaster, the world’s first kids’ water coaster, a pint-sized take on Schlitterbahn’s famous Master Blaster. Kids 12 and under will enjoy all-new water slides, 70+ interactive water features and spray toys, splash pads, and a ginormous, 1,200-gallon tipping water bucket. Guests also will also enjoy new shaded areas that offer plenty of room to relax.

Storybrook Park is divided into three storybook themed lands: Fur-Bidden Forest, Schatze’s Paw’nd and Fairy Tail Trail. Sidewalks connect the three areas like a babbling brook—a “storybrook”— that cascades through an enchanted land. Everyone will giggle at Schatze’s wacky, watery take on classic storybooks, including Little Red Riding Hound, Houndsel and Petzel, Rapawnzel and the Three Little Pugs.



To celebrate the major announcement and upcoming season, Schlitterbahn New Braunfels is offering an unbeatable deal on 2024 Season Passes. Guests who buy next year’s pass also receive unlimited visits for the rest of 2023, along with unlimited visits for the entire 2024 season. All of this at the lowest price of the year of just $95.

About Schlitterbahn New Braunfels

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels Waterpark has been voted the #1 Waterpark in the World for 24 consecutive years. Located on the banks of the spring-fed Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Schlitterbahn has 51 attractions on over 70 acres. Schlitterbahn has a staggering variety of river rides, waterslides, and adventures from mild to wild. Any single section of Schlitterbahn is as large as most regional waterparks. Every section has a swim-up bar, children’s area, and a unique signature attraction.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

