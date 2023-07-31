The Global Low-Speed Vehicle Market size is expected to reach $16.3 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low-Speed Vehicle Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Category Type, By Vehicle Type, By Power Output, By Propulsion, By Battery Type, By Voltage Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481389/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, Golf Carts are expected to register more than 28% share of the market by 2030. One of the main drivers for development is the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions, which is why golf carts are becoming increasingly popular.



The number of golf courses and country clubs is also increasing significantly to meet public demand, which is expected to drive up demand for golf carts globally. Further, the need for golf carts will increase due to the number of golf courses and people interested in the sport. For instance, according to the US National Golf Foundation, in 2022, more than one-third of Americans over the age of 5 played golf (on or off a course), watched golf online or on television, read about it, or even listened to a podcast about golf. This was 12% more than the year-on-year. Due to this, the market for low-speed vehicles saw a direct increase in demand for golf carts.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In June, 2023, Textron Specialized Vehicles introduced the Hauler Pro LSV and Tour LSV, two new Cushman utility models. Additionally, In June,2023, Toro introduced Vista, the golf cartlike shuttles for golf courses, resorts, and large campuses. This launch also fulfilled the company’s existing customers’ requirements.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Deere & Company is the major forerunner in the Market. In February, 2023, John Deere unveiled the Z370R Electric ZTrak, its first electric zero-turn mower. This mower is an addition to the company’s electric vehicle lineup of fairway and green mowers, a utility rake, and an electric version f the Gator utility vehicle for the sports field and golf course. The ZTrak’s 58V, 3.2-kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged using a regular outlet, and it can mow about two acres on a single charge. Companies such as The Toro Company, KUBOTA Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Advancements in EVs R&D and battery technologies



Urbanization is expected to rise gradually, and governments are expected to begin offering more appealing offers on electric vehicles, which will create lucrative opportunities for market growth. The growing desire for ecologically friendly automobiles, particularly on city streets for short commutes, is anticipated to fuel the market. Governments from different nations are concentrating on developing the infrastructure for electric vehicles, such as bicycle lanes, public charging stations, and others, as consumer interest in e-motors grows. Therefore, it is anticipated that all these aspects will provide the market with potential growth possibilities in the near future.



Growing construction and real estate industry



According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate sector in India is predicted to reach $1 trillion by 2030 and account for 13% of the nation’s overall GDP. LSV has been required for interior transit in large residential projects because of the wide area. The aviation industry is another commercial field that offers a chance to raise the demand for low-speed vehicles. As a result, during the anticipated term, the growth of real estate, hotels, and aviation may be the primary factors driving the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Electric low-speed vehicle costs are high



The majority of nations charge more to purchase electric cars than diesel or gasoline models. Because of this, it is difficult for the poorest households to quickly switch from (older) diesel and petrol cars to electric vehicles. Electronic vehicles are more expensive than traditional vehicles or conventional cars because of the expense of the battery and technology. The market is being held back from expanding due largely to the high cost of electric vehicles.



Application Outlook



Based on application type, the market is segmented into golf courses, hotels & resorts, airports, industrial facilities, and others. The golf courses segment registered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. Golf is becoming a more well-liked sport globally, primarily responsible for the market’s expansion. Additionally, low-speed golf carts have been allowed on public roads for personal transportation, which has fueled market’s expansion. A growing number of golf clubs now incentivize holders of packaged family membership cards, including kid-friendly settings, luxurious accommodations, fitness centers, and cutting-edge amenities to attract new members. This will increase demand for golf carts with sitting capacity of 2 to 8 people.



Vehicle Type Outlook



On the basis of vehicle type, the market is fragmented into golf cart, commercial turf utility vehicle, industrial utility vehicle, and personal mobility vehicle. The industrial utility segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. An industrial utility vehicle is intended for usage in factories, warehouses, and other places where workers must move quickly and efficiently. These vehicles are often used for moving people, goods, tools, and cleaning & maintenance tasks. These compact vehicles can be either gas or electric-powered. The industrial utility low-speed vehicle is intended for short journeys and low-speed transport.



Propulsion Outlook



By propulsion, the market is categorized into electric, diesel, and gasoline. The gasoline segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market in 2022. The internal combustion engines that power gasoline LSVs use gasoline as fuel. Because LSVs travel at lower speeds and are used less often than other vehicles, these engines are typically smaller and less powerful than those found in other vehicles.



Power Outlook



Based on power, the market is classified into <8 KW, 8-15 KW, and >15 KW. The >15 KW segment procured a promising growth rate in the market in 2022. The growing demand for more powerful and qualified vehicles is reflected in the >15KW LSVs. Traditional LSEVs were restricted to a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) and smaller power outputs, whereas >15KW LSEVs are intended to offer higher speeds and better performance.



Battery Outlook



By battery, the market is fragmented into li-Ion, and lead acid. In 2022, the li-Ion segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. The Lithium-ion (li-Ion) battery has significant demand for electric LSVs because of its benefits, including a longer travel distance, a better weight-to-performance ratio, a quicker self-discharge, fewer maintenance requirements, and less environmental impact.



Voltage Outlook



Based on voltage, the market is categorized into <60 V, and >60 V. The >60 V segment projected a prominent revenue share in the market in 2022. In order to meet consumer demand, numerous companies have gone online, which has increased the number of mega distribution centers and warehouses around the world. This has increased the sales of electric commercial turf utility vehicles or industrial utility vehicles, that has, in turn, raised the demand for high-voltage batteries.



Category Type Outlook



On the basis of category, the market is classified into L6, and L7. The L7 segment generated the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. A four-wheeled vehicle with a maximum continuous rated power of 15 kW and an unladen mass of no more than 400 kg (550 kg for goods-carrying vehicles), excluding the mass of the batteries in the case of electric cars. An example of the L7 category is microcars. The growing popularity of microcars is predicted to support the growth of the market in this segment.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating highest revenue share. Due to favorable government regulations, reduced labor costs, and lower manufacturing prices, Mexico and Canada are witnessing growth. The region favors low-speed electric vehicles due to their zero carbon emissions and reduced noise.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Textron, Inc., Deere & Company, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., The Toro Company, KUBOTA Corporation, Columbia Vehicle Group Inc. (Nordic Group of Companies, Ltd.), Waev, Inc., Club Car, LLC, American LandMaster, and Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Low-Speed Vehicle Market



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jun-2022: Club Car acquired Garia A/S, a company engaged in manufacturing electric street-legal low-speed vehicles for consumer, utility, and golf markets. The acquisition also includes Melex, a Garia company, and provides an opportunity for Club Car to mature its go-to-market strategies and tap the new offerings such as last-mile delivery and street-legal utility.



Jan-2022: Waev took over GEM and Taylor-Dunn businesses from Polaris, Inc. GEM and Taylor-Dunn have potential in new applications and markets due to rising EV demand and developments in EV technology, which Waev will invest in and pursue over the long term.



Jan-2022: Toro Company completed the acquisition of Intimidator Group, a company focused on designing and manufacturing Spartan Mowers. The addition of Spartan Mowers to Toro Portfolio enabled it to become a strong player in the wide and speedily growing zero-turn mower market.



Dec-2021: John Deere completed the acquisition of Kreisel Electric, a startup known for its electric vehicle conversions. The acquisition would enable Deere in electrifying its vehicle range.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2023: Toro introduced Vista, the golf cartlike shuttles for golf courses, resorts, and large campuses. This launch also fulfilled the company’s existing customers’ requirements.



Jun-2023: Textron Specialized Vehicles introduced the Hauler Pro LSV and Tour LSV, two new Cushman utility models. The Tour LSV personnel transport vehicle is more stylish and versatile than conventional personnel transport vehicles, and it also meets greater safety regulations. It has four forward-facing seats, side mirrors, an operator protection structure, Department of Transportation-approved seatbelts, a rearview mirror with an integrated backup camera display, and a pedestrian warning system. Whereas the Hauler Pro LSV is the perfect street-legal utility vehicle because it combines the dependable strength and durability of the Hauler Pro with the highest safety regulations. The Hauler Pro LSV has DOT seatbelts, side mirrors, an operator protection structure, a pedestrian warning system, and a rearview mirror with an integrated backup camera display. This automobile has a 15-cubic-foot aluminum cargo bed as standard equipment, so it can handle everything the workweek throws at it.



Mar-2023: Club Car released Club Car CRU, a street-legal lifestyle vehicle, that expanded the company’s leading electric vehicle portfolio into a new category, Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV). NEVs are made to satisfy the demands of consumers looking for a more entertaining and environmentally friendly solution for short travels. The CRU, which was created in collaboration with BMW Designworks, has a sleek, ergonomic form, excellent handling, seating for six people, and a peak speed of 25 mph. The Club Car CRU is the ideal Neighbourhood Electric Vehicle for customers seeking eco-friendly, carefree transportation.



Feb-2023: John Deere unveiled the Z370R Electric ZTrak, its first electric zero-turn mower. This mower is an addition to the company’s electric vehicle lineup of fairway and green mowers, a utility rake, and an electric version of the Gator utility vehicle for the sports field and golf course. The ZTrak’s 58V, 3.2-kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged using a regular outlet, and it can mow about two acres on a single charge.



Nov-2022: Reesink Turfcare released two products from Toro, the ProCore 648 and Toro Workman UTX 4×4. The Toro ProCore 648s expands the ProCore 648’s great heritage and adds even more cutting-edge capabilities to the tried-and-true device that revolutionized the way consumers aerate. Whereas Toro Workman UTX 4×4 is a powerful four-wheel drive, full-sized utility vehicle capable of handling curbs, inclines, hillsides, slopes, and dips and has a high ground clearance (25.4cm/10ins). It is built to resist any environmental conditions, including ice and snow.



Aug-2022: John Deere made enhancements to its 8000 and 9000 series forage harvester range for the model year 23. The 8000 Series’ smaller versions are the main focus, while the 9000 Series also receives significant improvements to boost performance. The pick-up model range is also getting a new top-of-the-line machine, the 30R, which boosts output, particularly in the higher horsepower range. The 8100, 8200, and 8300 models get a redesign as well as more horsepower. The existing 8200 harvester is replaced with the 9-liter, 8100 harvesters, which has a maximum power output of 431 hp. The larger 13.5-liter engine will be installed in the 8200-forage harvester in 2023, increasing its output by 34 horsepower to 465 horsepower. The new 8300, which now has a maximum output of 505 hp, rounds off the power boost of the lesser 8000 versions.



Augf-2022: John Deere launched its X9 Series Combine, the largest grain-handling combine harvester, in African Continent. The harvester has been designed for high moisture and high-yield crops under challenging conditions. With this harvester, the operator can harvest swiftly while moving quickly. With up to 25% reduced grain loss, this harvester feeds crops extremely efficiently, and the hinged frame allows for superior ground following. The X9 also offers high-capacity feeding, which entails a feeder house that is 1,720 mm wide for high throughput, resulting in a body that is 23% wider and 45% more volume than a narrow body.



Jul-2022: American Landmaster launched the new 2022 Landmaster EV 4X4 Lithium-Ion UTV side-by-side. Built on the same chassis as the original, first-of-its-kind EV lithium side x side, introduced in 2021, the all-new Landmaster EV 4x4 has completely independent L-ROSS suspension, automotive grade ball joints & bushings, and weather-sealed electrical connections.



Jun-2022: Yamaha Motor announced the addition of lithium battery models to its light-weight vehicle portfolio, each model is powered by a high-performance Roypow® LFP cobalt-free lithium-ion battery that requires no maintenance. These new Lithium-Ion batteries have various main advantages including the fastest, smoothest acceleration and the highest peak speed; 20% quicker on a 15-degree inclination; maintenance-free, reduced manpower expenses and time; up to 8 years of additional battery life and a 5-year guarantee Charges 1.8 times more quickly than a lead acid battery, and many more.



