DDI market worth $836 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The global DDI market size is expected to grow from USD 400 million in 2021 to USD 836 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.9% during the forecast period , according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. DDI can make it easier to detect potential breaches within network infrastructure and helps in network and machine security. Emerging technologies such as Cloud Computing and IoT have exponentially increased demand for DDI, regardless of migrating IPv4 to IPv6 addressing plan.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market value in 2026 USD 836 Million Market value in 2021 USD 400 Million Market Growth Rate 15.9% CAGR Largest Market North America Market size available for years 2015–2026 DDI Market Drivers Rise of IoT Platforms

Increasing BYOD trend at workplaces

Expansion of existing DDI solutions and adjacent network services

Significant adoption of virtualization by organizations DDI Market Opportunities Increasing need for IPAM

Advent of IPv6 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021–2026 Segments covered Component (Solutions and Services), application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Companies covered Nokia Corporation (France), BlueCat Networks (Canada), Microsoft Corporation (US), Infoblox (US), Cisco Systems (US), Men & Mice (Iceland), EfficientIP (US), BT Diamond IP (US), FusionLayer (Finland), PC Network (US), TCPwave (US), Apteriks (Netherlands), ApplianSys (UK) and many more.

DDI is witnessing widespread adoption across different industry verticals as industries have been emphasizing on the optimization of their network operations and thus increasing their profitability. IT and telecom, government and defense, BFSI, and healthcare and life sciences industries largely depend on their network for smooth operations. Thus, downtime and inefficient management of these networks might have a significant impact on critical operations.

The scope of this report covers the analysis of the DDI market since 2016, based on contemporary market trends and developments, and its potential growth from 2021 to 2026. It provides detailed market trends, vendors’ market shares, market size, forecasts, and analysis of key players in the managed security services overall market. By region, the DDI market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the region have been witnessing a significant rise in the adoption of DDI solutions and services. This growth can be attributed to the increase in technological innovations, rapid urbanization, digitalization, and enterprises transitioning towards adoption of IPv6 from IPv4.

The surge in IoT devices and increase in the adoption of BYOD across enterprises in telecom and IT, healthcare, eCommerce verticals are expected to boost the growth of the DDI market. Additionally, DDI market is expected to witness rapid growth worldwide due to various factors, such as expansion of existing DDI solutions and adjacent network services, and adoption of virtualization by organizations increasing the complexity of network. However, limited mainstream adoption of SDN, lack of awareness, and time consuming nature of DDI while integrating into existing networks may hinder the growth of the market.

Top Trends in Global DDI Market

There has been an increase in demand for DDI solutions that can seamlessly integrate and manage IP addresses and DNS for both on-premises and cloud-based resources due to the development of cloud-based services and hybrid cloud environments.

Organisations were looking for DDI solutions capable of managing and supporting both IP address forms as the world rapidly shifted from IPv4 to IPv6 to suit the expanding number of connected devices.

The threat to cybersecurity was growing, and DNS-based assaults like DNS hijacking and DDoS attacks posed serious dangers. Advanced security features included in DDI solutions, such as support for DNSSEC (Domain Name System Security Extensions) and threat intelligence, were becoming more and more common.

The number of IP addresses that needed to be handled was rising exponentially as IoT devices proliferated. There was a considerable need for DDI solutions that could effectively manage extensive IP address installations.

The use of SDN in networking infrastructures was growing. For improved network automation and management, DDI solutions with SDN support and integration were desired.

Key Industry Development

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies were being rapidly included into DDI companies' solutions. With the use of these capabilities, network security and performance were improved through intelligent automation, predictive analysis, and anomaly detection.

As the use of the cloud increased, DDI solutions made expressly for cloud-native systems started to appear. These technologies provided easy integration with cloud-based services, scalability, and flexibility.

The industry had a tremendous push towards IPv6 adoption as a result of the exhaustion of IPv4 addresses. In order to manage the coexistence of IPv4 and IPv6 networks throughout the transition period, DDI manufacturers were creating solutions.

Threats to cybersecurity have increased, notably those that target DNS infrastructure. The security features of DDI providers' products were improved by incorporating threat intelligence, DNSSEC support, and encryption capabilities.

As larger technology companies bought specialised DDI vendors to bolster their networking and cybersecurity portfolios, the sector experienced some consolidation.

