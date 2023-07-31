Artificial Grass Turf Market to Surpass 5.1 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Popularity of Sporting Events

Westford,USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global artificial grass turf market is experiencing a further boost in growth due to the rising popularity of sporting events such as cricket, football, rugby, hockey, and golf. As these sports gain increasing attention and participation across the globe, the demand for high-quality playing surfaces has intensified.

The global artificial grass turf market is experiencing a significant surge, primarily driven by several key factors that have propelled its popularity in various applications. One of the primary driving forces is the longevity of artificial turf.

Prominent Players in the Artificial Grass Turf Market

Tarkett Sports

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf

Domo Sports Grass

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Act Global

Edel Grass BV

Controlled Products LLC

Forest Grass

TigerTurf

Global Syn-Turf

CCGrass

Sporturf International

Nurteks Hali Sanayi A.S.

Greenfields BV

Sport Group Holding

LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.

SGC-Synthetic Grass & Composite

Beaulieu International Group

Sports Courts and Garden Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Numerous Advantages it offers Over Traditional Ground Surfaces

The sports courts and garden segment is projected to significantly contribute to the artificial grass turfmarket, primarily due to its numerous advantages over traditional ground surfaces. One of the key benefits of artificial turf in this segment is its ability to avoid heating up, especially during hot weather conditions.

The markets inEurope emerged as the dominant player in the artificial grass turfmarket, boasting the largest market share in revenue. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, with the region projected to experience substantial growth at a significant CAGR.

Polyethylene Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Exceptional Properties

The polyethylene segment emerged as the dominant player in the artificial grass turfmarket, capturing the largest share. This leadership position can be attributed to polyethene's exceptional properties and characteristics, which make it a highly desirable material for artificial turf production.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to experience substantial growth in the artificial grass turfmarket over the forecast period, primarily driven by two key factors. The region is witnessing a surge in construction activities and rising investments from international companies.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the artificial grass turfmarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Artificial Grass Turf Market

In 2022, The Recreational Group, a prominent manufacturer and distributor of recreational surface products, found a new home with Sentinel Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm specializing in investments in promising mid-market businesses. The acquisition marked a significant milestone for both companies, enabling Sentinel Capital to add a reputable player in the recreational surfacing industry to its portfolio.

A noteworthy acquisition occurred in the artificial grass turf industry as ProGreen, a division of Sprinturf LLC, recently made a strategic move by acquiring PRO LAWN, a major synthetic grass installer catering to residential and commercial markets. This acquisition opened doors for ProGreen to expand its presence and offerings in North America's residential and commercial segments.

