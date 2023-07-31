Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise, Recognized on CRN’s 2023 Top 100 Executives List in the Innovators Category

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise, to its exclusive 2023 Top 100 Executives list - marking his third consecutive appearance. This annual list honors the passionate and hard-working technology executives who are supporting, growing, and redefining the IT channel. The executives named to this list have demonstrated their commitment to the channel and proved themselves as exemplary leaders through their innovative channel-focused strategies and initiatives.

Jason Magee has led ConnectWise since 2019. Under his leadership, the company has transformed into a cybersecurity-focused business, with the goal of supporting both MSPs and TSPs in navigating the modern threat landscape. Jason plays a crucial role in helping ConnectWise stay ahead of the curve, as demonstrated by the recent introduction of AI-assisted power scripting in the ConnectWise Asio platform. The new feature, powered by ConnectWise’s hosted OpenAI GPT, provides partners with the AI tools needed to automate complex tasks and to leverage advanced capabilities, saving MSPs time through improved optimization.

As a trailblazer in the MSP space, ConnectWise understands that innovation requires responsibility - especially when utilizing AI in the product portfolio. As a result, ConnectWise has implemented guardrails focused on transparency, reliability, and safety for the usage of AI, demonstrated by the recently launched AI responsibility pledge. ConnectWise is pushing their partners to new heights, setting them up for success by ensuring that they can implement this technology efficiently while also knowing that their data is being used safely and responsibly. As CEO, Jason is dedicated to strengthening the company’s Partner Program where ConnectWise is supporting partners along every stage of the marketing funnel. Ultimately, the goal is to help streamline success for TSPs - leading to more growth in the channel space.

“What an honor to be named to the Innovators category. It tells us that we’re providing our partners with cutting edge technologies in the channel space,” said Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise. “We are committed to consistently expanding our business to best fit our partners and always ensure that they are being provided with the most innovative solutions to equip them for any scenario.”

CRN’s Top 100 Executives list acknowledges the tech visionaries who are setting the pace for the rest of the IT industry. It honors executives across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disruptors, each with its own set of strengths that impact the IT channel.

“It is the bold and decisive who continue to dominate our annual list in the technology world,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Those featured on our CRN 2023 Top 100 Executives list demonstrate perpetual commitment to business growth, partner success, and IT innovation and aren’t afraid to push boundaries – even in a time of economic uncertainty.”

The Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100 .

