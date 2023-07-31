Healthcare Biometrics Market to Surpass 22.03 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Awareness of Cyber Threats

Westford,USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, governments are implementing various legislations and regulations to maintain robust security in hospitals. As a result, healthcare companies are now obligated to comply with stringent security requirements to protect patient information and data. Government support plays a vital role in driving the healthcare biometrics market , as it emphasizes the need for enhanced security measures.

Healthcare biometrics refers to the various biometric applications employed in hospitals and clinics to monitor and manage the patients’ health. Governments have initiated several measures in the field of healthcare biometrics in response to the growing instances of healthcare fraud and the need for enhanced security to protect healthcare information in the healthcare biometrics market.

Prominent Players in Healthcare Biometrics Market

Bio-Key International, Inc.

NEC Corporation

3M Cogent Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Crossmatch Technologies Inc.

Safran Identity & Security (Morpho)

Imprivata Inc.

Suprema Inc.

Lumidigm Inc.

ZKTeco Inc.

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Genkey Solutions B.V.

IDEMIA Group (formerly OT-Morpho)

Aware Inc.

Zwipe AS

M2SYS Technology

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Bio-Metrica LLC

ValidSoft UK Limited

Veridium Ltd.

Hospitals Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to the Widespread Implementation of Advanced Technologies

Hospitals segment are anticipated to dominate the healthcare biometrics market owing to their widespread implementation of advanced technologies. One of the primary reasons for this dominance is the ability of biometric healthcare systems to manage and reduce large crowds that often accompany patients in hospital settings. In addition, by implementing biometric authentication systems, hospitals can ensure that only eligible individuals can access the main premises.

The markets in North America is anticipated to experience a surge in the adoption of healthcare biometrics systems in the healthcare biometrics market, primarily driven by the prevalent instances of fraud and criminal activities within the healthcare sector. The need to address and mitigate the high incidence of fraudulent practices has propelled the demand for technologically advanced biometric solutions to effectively gather accurate patient data and registration information.

Healthcare Institutions Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Increase in Mental and Physical Illnesses

Healthcare institutions are poised for a significant growth in the healthcare biometrics market. The adoption of biometric systems is crucial for these institutions to ensure the utmost privacy and security of patient information and data confidentiality. In addition, the healthcare sector is witnessing a rise in the development of various treatments and an increase in mental and physical illnesses. This trend necessitates the use of a large number of biometric products in the healthcare industry.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific is projected to witness a rapid growth in the healthcare biometrics market, driven by several factors. One significant factor is the increasing support from governments in the region. Governments are recognizing the potential of healthcare biometrics in improving healthcare outcomes and actively promoting adopting these technologies.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the healthcare biometrics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Healthcare Biometrics Market

BioIntelliSense introduced its latest medical-grade wearable device called the BioButton Rechargeable in 2022. This innovative device continuously monitors a wide array of vital signs and physiological biometrics, encompassing over 20 different parameters. The BioButton Rechargeable can operate for up to 30 days on a single charge, depending on the specific configuration. This technology enables healthcare professionals to gather patients' real-time and comprehensive health data, facilitating enhanced monitoring and personalized care.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation unveiled its facial recognition health monitoring system, HealthCam, in 2022. This system tracks various health indicators, including the individual's heartbeat, blood oxygen level, body temperature and other relevant metrics.

