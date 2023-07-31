The Global IoT MVNO Market size is expected to reach $10 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 19.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT MVNO Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Operational Model, By Subscribers, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481364/?utm_source=GNW

The convenience and effectiveness of contact with clinicians have also enhanced patient participation and satisfaction. Additionally, minimizing hospital stays and avoiding readmissions are two benefits of remote patient health monitoring. IoT also greatly affects healthcare cost reduction and treatment effectiveness.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy in order to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In October, 2022, BICS partnered with Able Device to expand its IoT offerings. Under this partnership, BICS would integrate SIMbae, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, into its ecosystem of IoT services. This technology will allow devices to move between private and public networks at scale and is essential for businesses getting ready to deploy private networks. Additionally, In November, 2022, Telit partnered with Cámara Argentina de IoT—Argentine Chamber of IoT—(CAIoT). Following this partnership, Telit strengthened its market share in the developing South American market while supporting member companies who are interested in the Internet of Things.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, KDDI Corporation is the major forerunner in the Market. In March, 2022, Soracom, a KDDI company, signed a partnership with Orange, a telecommunications company for expanding its network for IoT connectivity worldwide. Through this partnership, Orange’s wholesale division in France can leverage its roaming agreements with 700 network operators across 220 regions for the benefit of Soracom. It covers cellular IoT roaming on 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Companies such as Proximus Group, KORE Wireless Group, TELUS International are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



An increase in network virtualization deployment



MVNOs can benefit from network virtualization techniques like network function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) since they lower implementation costs and increase network agility. Additionally, these technologies may allow MVNOs to provide connectivity options like edge computing and network slicing. MVNOs may deploy and maintain their networks more affordably owing to network virtualization technologies. By virtualizing network operations, MVNOs can use scalable and more flexible software-based solutions instead of costly hardware. Thus, the aforementioned factors will promote the growth of the market in the coming years.



Rapid industrial expansion in emerging economies



Businesses from developed nations are eager to extend their company operations in emerging economies since labor expenses and real estate prices are lower there. Additionally, as developing countries like Brazil, Mexico, Africa, India, China, and Indonesia become more industrialized, significant infrastructural investments have been made in these countries, tempting international companies to set up manufacturing operations there. These developments necessitate the integration and management of supply chains by smart and contemporary warehouse facilities. Therefore, as a result of these elements, the market will experience substantial growth in the years to come.



Market Restraining Factors



Rapid rise in deployment expenses



The deployment and management of IoT networks can be complex and costly. MVNOs must invest in infrastructure, network management systems, and skilled personnel to support IoT services. The initial setup costs, ongoing maintenance expenses, and the complexity of managing a large number of devices can be deterrents for some MVNOs. The necessity for specialized connectivity options and dedicated networks might make the deployment of an IoT MVNO network expensive. This may hinder the uptake of IoT MVNO services, particularly by smaller businesses that could lack the funding for pricey connection solutions. High setup costs have a big impact on IoT MVNO services’ adoption and growth. Hence, all these factors may hamper the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.



Operational Model Outlook



Based on operational model, the market is characterized into service operator, full MVNO, and reseller. The segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Almost any business may now become an MVNO because of the advent of MVNEs, which are resellers of the cellular network and network infrastructure IT services. Today, numerous MVNEs or resellers are active in different parts of the world. Resellers frequently have connectivity agreements with numerous MNOs, which enables a new MVNO to possibly serve clients worldwide.



Subscribers Outlook



On the basis of subscribers, the market is classified into enterprise and consumer. The enterprise segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The use of IoT devices in businesses is expanding quickly. This is being driven by the rise in connected device demand across a number of sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation. Internet of Things devices can be applied in numerous different contexts. Due to the special requirements of their IoT devices, enterprises demand flexible connectivity solutions. IoT MVNOs offer adaptable connection options that can be adjusted to the particular requirements of businesses.



Enterprise Type Outlook



By enterprise type, the market is divided into transportation & logistics, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, energy & utilities, agriculture, and others. The transportation and logistics segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the market in 2022. One of the fastest- and largest-growing segments of the economy is the transportation and logistics sector. Industry is in charge of the transportation of people and products throughout the world, and it is a key link in the global supply chain. Internet of Things (IoT) devices are utilized to monitor the flow of commodities along the supply chain.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment acquired the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The confluence of the IT with telecom sectors is projected to result in rapid growth for IoT MVNO services in North America. For North American enterprise customers using IoT MVNO services, this convergence is predicted to create enormous prospects. Due to their lower OPEX, alluring rates, individualized service plans, and other benefits for new enterprises and customers, IoT MVNOs present appealing alternatives to the mature telecom sector.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include KORE Wireless Group, KDDI Corporation, Semtech Corporation, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Aeris Communications, Inc., Proximus Group (BICS), TELUS International (TELUS Communications Inc.), U-blox Holding AG, Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.) and Telit corporate group (DBAY Advisors Limited).



Recent strategies deployed in IoT MVNO Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Mar-2023: Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) together with Pod Group, its IoT MVNO division, signed an agreement with Scania, a Swedish vehicle manufacturer. The agreement aims to create a new connectivity platform for eSIM and IoT activities management in commercial vehicles. Scania already leverages G+D’s eSIM technology and their new project is to "implement a fully integrated solution that supports centralized management of telecommunications networks".



Feb-2023: Semtech collaborated with The Things Industries, a provider of enterprise LoRaWAN solutions, for new solutions that integrated LoRaWAN and cellular to provide more IoT use cases, easier integration, faster adoption, and quick time-to-market. Semtech is working with LoRaWAN ecosystem partners to develop new IoT solutions that combine the long-range coverage and ultra-low power of its LoRa® devices with the high-speed and widespread connectivity of cellular. This integration will make IoT deployments easier and provide more network coverage.



Dec-2022: KORE came into collaboration with Google Cloud for providing IoT capabilities to global businesses. The collaboration aimed to enable enterprises to build powerful IoT solutions that utilize KORE’s IoT solutions as well as Google Cloud infrastructure and capabilities. The collaboration integrated Google Cloud’s data and analytics prowess with KORE’s expertise in streamlining the difficulties of IoT deployment with a wide range of ’one-stop shop’ services and the capacity to orchestrate the IoT ecosystem of devices, global connectivity, and services for the best possible business results.



Nov-2022: Telit joined hands with Alif Semiconductor, a low-power, secure, AI/ML-enhanced fusion processor and microcontroller supplier. The collaboration was focused on delivering developer kits that offer cloud-connected hardware and software reference designs for a range of distributed and IoT edge applications. The kits are centered on connected AI/ML-enhanced vision, vibration, voice, and sensor applications including smart home, AI cameras, biometric access control, city infrastructure, and wearables.



Nov-2022: Telit partnered with Cámara Argentina de IoT—Argentine Chamber of IoT—(CAIoT), an association engaged in stimulating the IoT market. Following this partnership, Telit strengthened its market share in the developing South American market while supporting member companies who are interested in the Internet of Things.



Nov-2022: KORE teamed up with Ericsson for joining its IoT Accelerator Ecosystem. Through this partnership, businesses will be able to utilize Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator, a world-class worldwide platform for managing IoT connectivity, along with KORE’s IoT connectivity solutions and other managed services. Due to this, multinational corporations can easily grow their IoT businesses both within and outside of the United States. KORE and Ericsson are working together to make international IoT deployments simpler so that businesses may realize new revenue streams, tap into new markets, and build long-lasting global businesses.



Oct-2022: BICS partnered with Able Device, a company engaged in providing SIM-based mobile device application technology, to expand its IoT offerings. Under this partnership, BICS would integrate SIMbae, Able Device’s software agent for SIM and eSIMs, into its ecosystem of IoT services. This technology will allow devices to move between private and public networks at scale and is essential for businesses getting ready to deploy private networks.



Sep-2022: BICS announced a partnership with Thales for opening the potential of IoT for enterprises through eliminating barriers to eSIM adoption in IoT devices. As a connection provider partner with BICS, Thales has developed a ground-breaking eSIM activation solution for IoT devices. Thales and BICS are addressing the issues of deploying eSIMs for Internet of Things (IoT) devices like smart meters or smart appliances due to the level of integration with mobile operators needed through doing away with the necessity of difficult interfaces with mobile network operators, enabling the eSIM to connect directly to an operator’s remote SIM provisioning infrastructure.



Mar-2022: Soracom, a KDDI company, signed a partnership with Orange, a telecommunications company for expanding its network for IoT connectivity worldwide. Through this partnership, Orange’s wholesale division in France can leverage its roaming agreements with 700 network operators across 220 regions for the benefit of Soracom. It covers cellular IoT roaming on 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks.



Acquisition and Mergers:



May-2023: Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) took over MECOMO, a track and trace IoT company. The acquisition would broaden the former company’s end-to-end IoT portfolio for the transportation and logistics industry.



Mar-2023: KORE Wireless Group announced an agreement to acquire Twilio’s IoT division. The acquisition would enable KORE to bring a robust connectivity portfolio to the market including a one-stop shop to build, install, and manage IoT operations, best-in-class eSIM technologies, and enhanced time to market by providing 24/7 customer support globally.



Jan-2023: Semtech completed the acquisition of Sierra Wireless, a provider of wireless wide-area modem solutions. The acquisition combined Semtech’s LoRa/LoRaWAN technology, which enables non-cellular, low-power wide-area (LPWA) Internet of Things, with Sierra Wireless’ seasoned cellular-based Internet of Things business, which provides both low-power and higher-performance IoT in the licensed spectrum used by international operators. This move established a new IoT cloud-to-chip systems leader and a comprehensive IoT platform to facilitate the transformation to a smarter, more sustainable planet.



Aug-2022: Telit completed the acquisition of group assets of Mobilogix, a company engaged in custom IoT solutions globally. With the acquisition, Telit can target the expanding market of IoT users who want to cut down on complexity and time to market. The addition of extensive device engineering knowledge and resources focuses on enhancing specifications for transfer to original device production, regulatory clearances, and carrier certifications.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2023: KORE introduced new vertical offerings in the retail sector for providing high-bandwidth solutions for fulfilling the rising demand of the retail industry. The KORE Retail Solution comprises high bandwidth 5G cellular connectivity by fixed wireless access (FWA) for offering high-speed internet access.



Feb-2023: Telit Cinterion launched the FE990, a 5G sub-6 GHz module series created for bandwidth-intensive fixed and mobile applications such as mobile routers, industrial IoT, residential broadband, and private enterprise networks. The Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. is installed in the FE990. The 3GPP Release 16 standard, which includes enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and ultra-reliable low-latency communication (URLLC), is compatible with the FE990.



Feb-2023: KORE introduced MODGo, a new technology software that would offer a unified digital approach to IoT asset management. The solution delivers a streamlined approach to managed services and is created to assist organizations in overcoming the implementation and management issues of the Internet of Things (IoT).



Nov-2022: Telit introduced a new Cat 13 variant of the ultra-compact Telit LN920 M.2 LTE data card series that was released in 2021. The new variant adds a cost-effective modem to Telit’s product portfolio for customers developing uplink-centric applications like video streaming. It is fully interoperable with existing Cat 6 and Cat 12 LN920 data cards. The LN920A13 is perfect for IoT devices, business routers, video streaming, and mobile computing applications that require high upload rates (150 Mbps).



Feb-2022: Aeris announced the launch of the next generation of Intelligent IoT Network, an innovative portfolio of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine-Learning (ML)-based capabilities for providing enhanced network performance and global IoT connectivity, best-in-class IoT network support, and improved security performance. The Aeris Intelligent IoT Network offers the most flexible, dynamic, secure, and reliable IoT network in the market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Operational Model



• Service Operator



• Full MVNO



• Reseller



By Subscribers



• Enterprise



o Transportation & Logistics



o Retail



o Healthcare



o Manufacturing



o Energy & Utilities



o Agriculture



o Others



• Consumer



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• KORE Wireless Group



• KDDI Corporation



• Semtech Corporation



• Giesecke & Devrient GmbH



• Aeris Communications, Inc.



• Proximus Group (BICS)



• TELUS International (TELUS Communications Inc.)



• U-blox Holding AG



• Orbcomm, Inc. (GI Partners L.P.)



• Telit corporate group (DBAY Advisors Limited)



