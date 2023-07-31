Coconut Sugar Market to Cross US$ 4,936.2 million by 2033 amid Surging Demand for Natural and Organic Food Ingredients | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Coconut Sugar Market size is projected to increase from US$ 3,635.3 million in 2023 to US$ 4,936.2 million by 2033. The coconut sugar market sales are expected to grow at 3.6% CAGR over the forecast period during 2023 and 2033.



Consumers are increasingly becoming health-conscious and seeking natural and healthier alternatives to refined sugar. Coconut sugar is considered a healthy option across large swathes of consumers.

Coconut sugar is minimally processed and retains some nutrients in the coconut palm sap, including minerals and antioxidants. The growing awareness of the adverse health effects of excessive sugar consumption has led to a shift towards healthier sweeteners such as coconut sugar.

Coconut Sugar: The Natural and Organic Sweetener of Choice for Health-Conscious Diets

There is a growing demand for natural and organic products across several sectors, including food and beverages. Coconut sugar is perceived as a natural and organic sweetener since it is derived from the sap of coconut palm blossoms without the use of artificial additives or chemicals. The increasing preference for natural and organic ingredients has fueled the demand for coconut sugar.

The rise in gluten-free and vegan diets has also contributed to the demand for coconut sugar. Coconut sugar is naturally gluten-free and suitable for individuals with gluten intolerance or celiac disease. It is derived from plants and does not involve any animal-derived ingredients, making it a popular choice among vegans and vegetarians.

Ethical Sourcing and Versatility Drive Demand for Sustainable Coconut Sugar

The sustainability and ethical sourcing aspects of coconut sugar production have gained attention in recent years. Coconut palms are considered sustainable as they require few resources compared to other crops, and they can grow in diverse tropical regions.

Several coconut sugar producers follow fair trade practices, ensuring fair wages and better working conditions for farmers. The growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing has contributed to the popularity of coconut sugar.

Coconut sugar's versatility has increased its use in the food and beverage sector. It is used as a sweetener in many products, including baked goods, confectionery, beverages, and dairy products.

The unique flavor profile of coconut sugar, often described as caramel-like, has also made it a sought-after ingredient in specialty foods and gourmet products.

Increased awareness about the benefits of coconut sugar, along with its wider availability in supermarkets, health food stores, and online platforms, has significantly contributed to market growth. Consumers have access to a greater variety of coconut sugar products, including different granulations and organic options, making it easier for them to incorporate it into their diets.

Key Takeaways from the Coconut Sugar Market:

The globa l coconut sugar industry is set to witness a sum of US$ 4,936.2 million by 2033 end.

is set to witness a sum of by 2033 end. The global coconut sugar industry is poised to exhibit 3.6 % CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. In 2023, the global coconut sugar industry is projected to hold a total of US$ 3,635.3 million.

is projected to hold a total of Based on end-use sector, cosmetic and personal care segment is likely to be the frontrunner in the global market.

“Rising inclination towards sustainability and ethical sourcing aspects is anticipated to drive demand through 2033 in the global market. Key companies implement rigorous quality control measures to build trust and loyalty among their customers, which is expected to be a key factor in purchasing decisions.” – says a lead analyst at FMI

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers are focusing on building strong relationships with coconut farmers and suppliers to ensure a steady and reliable supply of coconuts. They might invest in infrastructure and technologies to improve processing efficiency and reduce production costs.

Manufacturers might invest in marketing and branding efforts to raise awareness about their coconut sugar products. This could involve online and offline advertising, social media campaigns, participation in trade shows and exhibitions, and collaborations with influencers or health experts. By effectively communicating their products' unique selling points and benefits, manufacturers can attract new customers and retain existing ones.

Top Companies Profiled in the Coconut Sugar Market

Big Tree Farms Cocoa Sugar Indonesia Celebes Coconut Corporation Ecobuddy Group Los RicosCompania Corporation Madhava Ltd PT Holos Integra PT Mega InovasiOrganik SunOpta Inc The Coconut Company Ltd Tardo Filipinas Incorporated Earth Circle Organics LLC

Recent developments:

In February 2019, the creamy Natural Hazelnut Hazelnut Spread from Cocofina is the new, delectable addition to their inventive collection of coconut goods!

the creamy Natural Hazelnut Hazelnut Spread from Cocofina is the new, delectable addition to their inventive collection of coconut goods! Earth Circle Organics launched coconut sugar with a low glycemic index and a high mineral content.

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global coconut sugar industry presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the coconut sugar market based on form (granular, powdered, liquid), nature (organic, conventional) and application (food & beverages, cosmetics and personal care products) across various regions.

Coconut Sugar Market by Category

By Form:

Granular

Powdered

Liquid



By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



