Frozen Finger Chips Market to Surpass 29.36 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Demand for Convenient and Tasty Frozen Finger Chips

Westford,USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the frozen finger chips market is experiencing a significant growth, primarily fueled by the increasing popularity of Western cuisines among the younger generation. In addition, establishing fast-food restaurant chains, changing lifestylesand rising income levels are key factors driving market expansion.

Finger chipsare widely regarded as one of the most popular and beloved food items worldwide. The frozen finger chips market has been flourishing owing to their appealing appearance and delightful taste. The rising number of supermarkets and hypermarkets, coupled with the globalization of culinary practices has greatly increased demand for frozen finger chips.

Prominent Players in Frozen Finger Chips Market

JR Simplot

Lamb-Weston

McCain Foods Limited

Aviko B.V.

Agristo NV

Pohjolan Peruna Oy

Farm Frites International B.V.

Himalya International Ltd.

Bergia Frites S.A.

Westfrost GmbH

Bart's Potato Company

Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG

Royal Cosun U.A.

Lutosa S.A.

Farmwise LLC

Nomad Foods Europe Limited

Greenyard NV

H.J. Heinz Company

Cascadian Farm Organic

Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG

Food Service Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to Increasing Demand for Frozen Finger Chips

The food service segment is expected to hold the largest share of the frozen finger chips market. This market segment is projected to grow significantly owing to the increasing demand for frozen finger chips in various food service establishments such as quick-service restaurants, cafes and other dining outlets.

The markets in North America hold the largest market share in the frozen finger chips market and is projected to maintain their leadership position in the coming years. This regional dominance can be attributed to the high level of consumer awareness regarding the benefits of such vegetable products. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in North America has implemented various regulations and restrictions to reduce the use of harmful substances, such as trans fats, in food products.

Household Application Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due tothe Increasing Health Consciousness among Individuals

The household application sector is projected to experience significant growth in the frozen finger chips, with a comparatively high CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the changing eating patterns and increasing health consciousness among individuals. As people become more aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy diet, there is a growing demand for convenient food options that align with their health goals.

Regional markets inAsia Pacific are witnessing a substantial growth in the global frozen finger chips market. This expansion is attributed to several factors, including the increasing number of cold chain facilities in emerging nations across the region. These facilities play a crucial role in maintaining the quality and freshness of frozen finger chips during storage and transportation.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the frozen finger chips market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

