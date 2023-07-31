Closure of Offers for Subscription

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

31 July 2023

Closure Offer for Subscription

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the Ventures Offer for Subscription which opened on 2 November 2022 and Healthcare Offer for Subscription which opened on 26 October 2022 (“Offers”) are now closed.

Furthermore, in view of the review of the Company’s plans for the future now being undertaken (as noted in the Company’s final results announcement of 31 July 2023), the Board has decided not to proceed with the allotment of shares in respect of the small number of unallotted applications received for both the Ventures and Healthcare Offers. The Board apologises to those investors affected for any inconvenience this causes. The Receiving Agent will make arrangements to return funds in respect of such applications to investors very shortly.