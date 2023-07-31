Zweig Group announces 2023 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Frisco, Texas

Fayetteville, AR, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group is excited to announce its 2023 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala will be held at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Frisco, Texas, September 13-15. The ElevateAEC Conference is the largest in-person gathering of Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) industry leaders and award-winning firms, all interested in elevating their firms and the AEC industry.

“ElevateAEC 2023 is shaping up to be one of our best conferences to date,” said Chad Clinehens, President/CEO of Zweig Group. “Attendees will walk away with actionable learnings from our subject matter experts and impressive keynotes on a variety of timely and relevant topics, including ownership transition, corporate governance, AI implications, and more.”

Keynote speakers:

Harry Clark, best-selling author of Mistakes Millionaires Make , who will share practical advice on financial planning and maximizing value in firms.

, who will share practical advice on financial planning and maximizing value in firms. Bolanle Williams-Olley, CFO and co-owner of Mancini Duffy and author of BUILD BOLDLY , who will delve into the power of bold leadership and how it can drive personal and organizational growth.

, who will delve into the power of bold leadership and how it can drive personal and organizational growth. Bill McConnell, CEO of Vertex, who will provide valuable insights into the industry's current economic conditions and trends that will impact its future.

2023 ElevateHER® cohort will present the findings and final deliverables of their team projects that explore tangible actions we could all take to ensure a sustainable AEC workforce.

Breakout session topics:

Compensation strategies to drive recruiting and retention performance

Employee ownership strategies

AI and the coming changes to design production

Using fractional chief officers to boost leadership and organizational performance

A CEO’s perspective on how equity initiatives drive recruiting and retention performance

Strategic leadership coaching for entrepreneurs

Using a strategic plan to build a best firm culture

Driving performance with a powerful mission

Along with the ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala, Zweig Group is offering its M&A Next Symposium (September 12-13) as a pre-conference add-on. Attendees can come in a day early and gain incredible insight into an industry force that affects all firms: mergers and acquisitions. Whether you are looking to grow through acquisition, sell your firm to drive opportunity for employees, or just learn more about something that is affecting the value of every firm in North America, M&A Next will be a valuable add-on for all firm leaders.

The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, which opened May 2023, will offer ElevateAEC attendees and their guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Conference attendees will enjoy access to the resort's four onsite pools, rejuvenating treatments at the resort spa, and inventive fare at 13 on-site dining destinations. Conference attendees will have access to the resort’s two 18-hole championship courses, will be able to practice on a two-acre putting course, and continue after dark at The Swing, a lighted 10-hole, par-three short course.

ElevateAEC promises to be a transformative event, where AEC firm leaders can dedicate time to work on themselves and their organizations, driving personal and professional growth. Attendees may receive up to nine CE credits over this two-day event. Zweig Group is an approved CE provider with the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM).

“Whether you are a seasoned industry veteran or a rising star, this event offers an incredible opportunity to network, learn from industry leaders, and celebrate the remarkable achievements within the AEC community,” said Clinehens.

Registration is open for the 2023 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort taking place September 13-15. Click here to register or for more information.

The 2023 ElevateAEC Conference is sponsored by SES ESOP Strategies, Unanet, Corporate Tax Advisors, Clayton & McKervey, EPSA USA, Emissary Recruiting Solutions, Civil + Structural Engineer Media, and The Zweig Letter Podcast.

####

About Zweig Group

Zweig Group, three times on the Inc. 500/5000 list, is the industry leader and premiere authority in AEC firm management and marketing, the go-to source for data and research, and the leading provider of customized learning and training. Zweig Group exists to help AEC firms succeed in a complicated and challenging marketplace through services that include: Mergers & Acquisitions, Strategic Planning, Valuation, Executive Search, Board of Director Services, Ownership Transition, Marketing & Branding, and Business Development Training. The firm has offices in Dallas and Fayetteville, Arkansas.