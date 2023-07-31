IZEA Announces Launch Into South Korea

Orlando, Florida, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced its launch in the South Korean market. Senior Client Partner Seunghun (Edward) Choi spearheads the expansion and will be pivotal in establishing an in-market presence in South Korea. Choi brings over 25 years of experience to the role and will focus on leveraging essential brand and agency relationships in Korea to drive growth through expanded partnerships.



“South Korean brands are highly regarded in domestic and international markets for their innovation, quality and global appeal,” said IZEA President and Chief Operating Officer Ryan Schram. “Influencer marketing is a powerful strategy for Korean businesses to target both domestic and global consumers in an authentic and impactful way. We are excited to hit the ground running in South Korea to provide the tools, resources, and connections to clients who seek to access the entirety of the modern Creator Economy.”

“Our launch in South Korea comes after our successful launch in China in 2022, where we established direct relationships with some of the largest companies in the country, and expect double-digit growth this year,” Schram continued. “Pairing IZEA’s 17 years of industry trailblazing and international expertise with Edward’s impressive local connections and business acumen, we are confident in our ability to elevate Korean brands and agencies to new heights.”

Choi joins IZEA with a wealth of experience in brand, product and digital marketing for major global companies across a range of industries and geographies. He previously served as Executive Vice President at Geometry Global; Head of Marketing at Gen.G Esports; and Regional Marketing Director at LG Electronics.

IZEA was founded by Ted Murphy in 2006, launching the global creator economy that thrives today. The company has facilitated nearly four million collaborations between influencers and brands, providing influencer marketing campaigns and custom content creation for Fortune 500 businesses and some of the biggest agencies in the world.

If you are a Korean company interested in influencer marketing, visit kr.izea.com .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “hope,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” "likely," "projects," “plans,” "pursue," "strategy" or "future," or the negative of these words or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations concerning IZEA’s ability to increase revenue and bookings, growth or maintenance of customer relationships, and expectations concerning IZEA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: competitive conditions in the content and social sponsorship segment in which IZEA operates; failure to popularize one or more of the marketplace platforms of IZEA; our ability to establish effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; our ability to satisfy the requirements for continued listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; changing economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; and other risks and uncertainties described in IZEA’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and IZEA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

