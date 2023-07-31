Brooklyn, New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Drug Discovery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The ever-growing volume of cancer-related data, rising demand for AI-driven tools and platforms within the oncology pharmaceutical space, and enormous investment in advanced technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing are some key factors that are driving market revenue.
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the drug design and optimization segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment in the artificial intelligence in oncology drug discovery market
- Based on the component outlook, the software & services segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of revenue generation
- Among the end-users, pharmaceutical companies & biotechnology companies are estimated to capture the maximum revenue share in the market
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global artificial intelligence in oncology drug discovery market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period
- IBM Watson, Benevolent AI, Atomwise, Exscientia, GNS Healthcare, Aria Pharmaceuticals, Euretos, Insitro, Cyclica, Insilico Medicine, and Iktos among others, are some of the key players in the artificial intelligence in oncology drug discovery market
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)
- Target Identification
- Drug Design and Optimization
- Biomarker Discovery
- Others
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)
- Software & Services
- Hardware
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)
- Pharmaceutical Companies & Biotechnology Companies
- Research Institutions
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Israel
- Rest of MEA
