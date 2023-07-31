Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Drug Discovery Market

IBM Watson, Benevolent AI, Atomwise, Exscientia, GNS Healthcare, Aria Pharmaceuticals, Euretos, Insitro, Cyclica, Insilico Medicine, and Iktos among others, are some of the key players operating in the market.

| Source: Global Market Estimates Global Market Estimates

Mumbai, INDIA

Brooklyn, New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Drug Discovery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The ever-growing volume of cancer-related data, rising demand for AI-driven tools and platforms within the oncology pharmaceutical space, and enormous investment in advanced technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing are some key factors that are driving market revenue.

Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 117 Figures spread through 177 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Artificial Intelligence in Oncology Drug Discovery Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the application outlook, the drug design and optimization segment is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment in the artificial intelligence in oncology drug discovery market
  • Based on the component outlook, the software & services segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of revenue generation
  • Among the end-users, pharmaceutical companies & biotechnology companies are estimated to capture the maximum revenue share in the market
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) market is estimated to account for a major revenue share in the global artificial intelligence in oncology drug discovery market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as the fastest revenue-generating market during the forecast period
  • IBM Watson, Benevolent AI, Atomwise, Exscientia, GNS Healthcare, Aria Pharmaceuticals, Euretos, Insitro, Cyclica, Insilico Medicine, and Iktos among others, are some of the key players in the artificial intelligence in oncology drug discovery market

Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/artificial-intelligence-in-oncology-drug-discovery-market-4062

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)

  • Target Identification
  • Drug Design and Optimization
  • Biomarker Discovery
  • Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)

  • Software & Services
  • Hardware

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)

  • Pharmaceutical Companies & Biotechnology Companies
  • Research Institutions

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest o
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AI In Oncology Drug Discovery
                            
                            
                                AI In Drug Discovery market
                            
                            
                                Oncology Drug Discovery market
                            
                            
                                AI In healthcare
                            
                            
                                AI In pharma
                            
                            
                                GME
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data