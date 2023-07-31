The Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market size is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End-use, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481314/?utm_source=GNW

People are no longer as afraid as they once were of having plastic surgery done on them. Growing disposable income and the increasing power of social media are additional factors propelling this market’s expansion over the forecast period. For instance, 1.4 million surgical and non-surgical procedures are anticipated to be performed in 2020, according to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected most of the world’s nations, this showed a 40 percent rise. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising demand for cosmetic procedures, increase in accidents, and strict regulations and reimbursement restrictions.



The growing popularity of aesthetic procedures propels the market. Increased per capita disposable income may explain the need for cosmetic operations. ASPS statistics for 2021 show that more than 15.5 million cosmetic procedures were performed in only 2020. Moreover, the need for operations, especially in trauma and emergency care, has grown as the incidence of accidents rises. Accidents like car crashes, slips and falls, workplace mishaps, and sports-related injuries may cause significant bodily harm that needs surgery. Accidents often result in severe injuries that may need to be treated surgically immediately. However, Hand-held surgical equipment may be more expensive or complicated, depending on the reimbursement procedures and coverage restrictions set by healthcare systems and insurance companies. Healthcare providers could be reluctant to invest in costly technology, which would result in restricted adoption if reimbursement rates do not sufficiently cover the cost of these devices or if strict reimbursement requirements are in place.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a considerable detrimental effect on the market. Hand-held surgical device sales fell sharply due to the lockdowns, guidelines, and limitations imposed by governments worldwide to stop the COVID-19 virus’s spread. As a result, the market was able to rebound in 2021. The demand is anticipated to increase due to the significant backlogs in surgical operations and the rising demand for elective surgeries.



By product, the market is classified into forceps, retractors, dilators & trocars, graspers & scalpels, cannulas, dermatome & trocars, and others. In 2022, the forceps segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Because of its benefits, including preventing contamination and the need to grasp tiny things with hands, use has increased. Depending on the procedure, several forceps are used during surgeries, including dressing, needle holder, hemostat, sponge, tubing, obstetric, tissue, and towel forceps. During labor, obstetric forceps may be helpful in several situations.



On the basis of application, the market is categorized into orthopedic surgery, cardiology, ophthalmology, wound care, audiology, thoracic surgery, urology & gynecology surgery, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, and others. In 2022, the orthopaedic surgery segment led the market by generating the highest revenue share. This is due to factors like the high prevalence of musculoskeletal (MSK) ailments and growing advancements in minimally invasive surgeries. A WHO research article from July 2022 estimates that there are 1.71 billion MSK conditions worldwide. It is the main contributor to disability globally, which reduces a person’s productivity.



Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. This results from mobile surgery facilities doing more aesthetic or cosmetic operations. Additionally, it provides benefits, including lower costs, by shortening the duration of the patient’s stay after the treatment. Consequently, it becomes the ideal choice for those who do not need a lengthy hospital stay, increasing market demand.



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market with the maximum revenue share. The primary driver fueling market expansion in this region is the rising frequency of neurological, cancer, cardiovascular, and autoimmune disorders. Circumcision, C-sections, joint replacement, cataract removal, angioplasty, gallbladder removal, broken bone repair, and cardiovascular issues are a few of the common procedures carried out in North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), CooperSurgical, Inc. (The Cooper Companies, Inc.), Thompson Surgical Instruments Inc. and Aspen Surgical Products, Inc.



