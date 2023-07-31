The Global Gaming PC Market size is expected to reach $125.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gaming PC Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Price Range, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481309/?utm_source=GNW

According to the International Trade Administration, around 2.7 billion people played video games worldwide in 2020, and the market value of the video game sector was $159.3 billion. In many areas, consumer spending on video games and subscription services soared as a result of the pandemic. In the US, for instance, this expenditure rose by a record 31%. A significant amount of growth is being seen in the video game business. It has expanded beyond the size of the combined music and picture industry.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy in order to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In May, 2023, Acer introduced two new products in its Predator Helios range. The Predator Helios Neo is equipped with 13th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 series GPUs. These processors employ Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture. It is available at all Acer online stores, Acer Exclusive stores, Vijay Sales, Croma, Amazon, and Flipkart. Additionally, In May, 2023, Dell Technologies released two new laptops namely Alienware m16 and x14 R2, in India. Both laptops are available on the company’s official website as well as on physical and online retailers. The newest laptops have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs and 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs. Additionally, they include a 16:10 aspect ratio for the display, cutting-edge Alienware Cryo-tech cooling architecture, and the updated Alienware Command Centre 6.0, all housed in the recognizable Legend 3.0 style.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Market. In June, 2023, Samsung Electronics announced the launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC) that has been enhanced with next-level AI upscaling technology. The new monitor is added to the portfolio to usher in a new age of OLED gaming. Companies such as Razer, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Worldwide esports and gaming industry expansion



Various gaming PC firms are entering into relationships with esports leagues to promote their products and raise client knowledge of the distinctiveness and features of their newest gaming keyboards. The tremendous rise of the esports industry is boosting consumer demand. Both the audience and the income for esports have increased significantly in recent years. Revenue in the market is directly impacted by viewership. Many large organizations are starting to invest a lot of money in these games to capitalize on the rising popularity of e-games. Therefore, as e-sports demand rises, the market’s expansion will be immediately aided.



The emergence of contemporary technology in the gaming sector



Games are getting more fascinating and engaging for players as a consequence of technological breakthroughs like augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. The three main components of artificial intelligence—computation, cognition, and sense—will be applied to improve video games. With the use of AI, cloud services, big data, and other technological breakthroughs, the gaming industry may be able to generate exciting content by combining literature, movies, and live streaming. Therefore, the incorporation of emerging technologies in video games and gaming environment is boosting the expansion of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Constant gaming has disadvantages and adverse health effects



Numerous institutions have done substantial research on the psychological consequences of video games. Due to their inherent addictive qualities, computer games frequently cause users to become dependent on them. Many people stay away from the e-sports sector because of the psychological repercussions of playing video games or competing in e-sports, which have also been documented. In addition, violent video games significantly negatively impact how players behave. As a result, the market may grow more slowly due to the increasing influence of documented research and studies denouncing the habit of online gaming.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the market is characterized into desktop, laptop, and peripherals. The laptop segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. The ability for consumers to carry their gaming laptops everywhere is its main advantage. A gaming laptop often has a specific aesthetic: a smooth color, an RGB keyboard, and a distinctive form. Gaming laptops are indisputably gorgeous, unlike conventional laptops that occasionally treat design as an afterthought. Users are not constrained by the games they can play because of the powerful hardware found in gaming laptops.



Price Range Outlook



On the basis of price range, the market is classified into low-range, mid-range, and high-end. The mid-range segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. A balance between cost and performance is provided by midrange gaming. The market participants may now provide enhanced refresh rates as high as 60HZ, which eliminates motion blur and improves gameplay because of recent technological advancements. Over the course of the projection period, the mid-range sector will have a number of growth prospects due to the capacity of mid-range gaming PCs to offer a wide range of games while providing substantial functionality.



End-User Outlook



By end-user, the market is divided into professional gamers, casual gamers, and others (game testers, game troubleshooters, etc.). The casual gamers segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. Video game playing is typically a hobby that casual gamers enjoy together with other interests and pursuits. They don’t find that gaming meets their basic requirements, and they don’t feel pressured to play games simply to escape or feel accomplished. They appreciate developing digital personas and the opportunity for role-playing that this affords and playing video games for social interaction.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. For individuals who prefer to try and physically examine the product before buying, offline distribution gives an alternate choice. Additionally, before selecting, users can explore various models and try out demos of gaming PCs at local resellers and brick-and-mortar retailers. Staff workers in brick-and-mortar stores are also knowledgeable about the products being sold and can provide their customers with information to help them understand.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment recorded the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The market in this region is expanding significantly due to the gaming industry’s quick growth, the popularity of online gaming and esports, and the growing user base. The requirement for high-performance gaming computers has increased due to the considerable increase in professional gaming tournaments, giving players an edge over rivals.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Acer, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc. (Alienware), Corsair Gaming, Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, HP, Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Razer, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) and Micro-star International Co., Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in Gaming PC Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jun-2023: Razer came into collaboration with Simon for five RazerStore shops as the company continues to expand its retail business. Each RazerStore sells high-end gaming equipment designed by gamers for gamers. Customers may buy, socialize, and compete in these high-energy spaces employing the newest technology from Razer’s extensive product lineup. The new RazerStore sites are now available to amuse customers in King of Prussia, which serves the greater Philadelphia area, Roosevelt Field on Long Island, The Florida Mall in Orlando, Dadeland Mall in Miami, and The Domain in Austin.



Mar-2023: Acer Gaming came into partnership with Komodo for bringing the Steam Deck Docking Station and Steam Deck to Acer retail stores in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The Steam Deck portable gaming computer can run thousands of games, including many well-known AAA series. The system may be adjusted to each gamer’s preferred play style and is ergonomically engineered for ease of usage.



Feb-2023: NVIDIA announced its partnership with Microsoft for bringing Xbox PC games to NVIDIA® GeForce NOW™ cloud gaming service, which includes over 25 million members in around 100 countries. The partnership aimed to help gamers in streaming Xbox PC titles from GeForce NOW to macOS, PCs, smartphones, Chromebooks, and other devices.



Mar-2022: NVIDIA partnered with Zain KSA, the second-largest telecom company in Saudi Arabia. The partnership was aimed to assist the Kingdom’s efforts of creating its gaming sector and making the regional hub for world-class cloud gaming and e-gaming experiences. Following the partnership, Zain KSA customers would have access to a variety of cloud-based games via GeForce NOW from Zain KSA, the most potent and quick gaming platform, under their 5G and home fiber bundles, without the inconvenience of purchasing and maintaining their gaming rigs.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2022: Razer took over Go Touch VR SAS, also known as inter haptics, the haptics development platform for game studios. The acquisition enabled Razer to expand HyperSense to more products and to create the haptics ecosystem together with game studios throughout multiple platforms.



Jun-2021: HP completed the acquisition of HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company. The acquisition is a perfect fit for HP’s strategy of driving Personal Systems business growth where peripherals and gaming are appealing segments.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2023: Samsung Electronics announced the launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC) that has been enhanced with next-level AI upscaling technology. The new monitor is added to the portfolio to usher in a new age of OLED gaming,



May-2023: Lenovo unveiled the new gaming PC brand named Lenovo LOQ with four models wherein the flagship product is the Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8. The "Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8," a gaming notebook PC with a 16-inch WUXGA display, is the star of the range. The display, which was made especially for gaming, has a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a maximum brightness of 350nit. An Intel Core i7-13620H processor and a GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GP graphics card make up the top combination. It also has a 512GB SSD for storage and 16GB of onboard RAM. The "Lenovo LOQ 16IRH8" measures 359.6mm in width, and 277.6mm in depth, and has a height that ranges from 21mm to 25.9mm. It weighs around 2.6kg. With a battery life of about 7-8 hours, it allows for uninterrupted long gaming sessions.



May-2023: Acer introduced two new products in its Predator Helios range. The Predator Helios Neo is equipped with 13th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 and 4060 series GPUs. These processors employ Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace architecture. It is available at all Acer online stores, Acer Exclusive stores, Vijay Sales, Croma, Amazon, and Flipkart.



May-2023: Dell Technologies released two new laptops namely Alienware m16 and x14 R2, in India. Both laptops are available on the company’s official website as well as on physical and online retailers. The newest laptops have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs and 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs. Additionally, they include a 16:10 aspect ratio for the display, cutting-edge Alienware Cryo-tech cooling architecture, and the updated Alienware Command Centre 6.0, all housed in the recognizable Legend 3.0 style.



Apr-2023: AMD introduced new Ryzen Z1 processors for powering portable PC devices. The Z1 and the Z1 Extreme are the two processors of the Z1 family. The Asus ROG Ally, the first portable PC featuring these CPUs, will be released through a partnership between AMD and Asus. Due to the effectiveness of the Zen 4 architecture, the CPUs will have fantastic battery life. The processor may be used with AMD technologies including Radeon Super Resolution 2, Radeon Chill, Radeon Image Sharpening, and AMD Link to enhance performance and battery life. Additionally, these portable devices will provide easy access to the game library and PC games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.



Apr-2023: Acer released the Predator Helios 16 laptop in India, it is a part of Acer’s Predator series of gaming monitors and laptops that also comprises the Predator X45 and X27U gaming monitors and the Predator Helios 18 laptop. The Predator Helios 16 is powered by Intel’s 13th Generation HX processors. Additionally, it has NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and dual custom-designed 5th Generation AeroBlade 3D Fans for cooling.



Apr-2023: Acer announced the launch of the new range of Predator gaming laptops as well as a new desktop gaming PC named Orion X. It has the latest components in a much smaller form factor, focused on providing the trifecta of efficiency, power, and design. The new desktop boasts a case with a removable magnetic front cover, metal side plates, and a headphone hook to protect the powerful internal components.



Apr-2023: Dell Technologies unveiled the new additions to its gaming laptop portfolio namely the "Alienware m16/m18 Gaming Laptops". These laptops are the part of high-end Alienware gaming PC series and prioritize high performance and employ an efficient cooling system comprising "Element 31" thermal conduction material (for models with GeForce RTX4080 or higher), a vapor chamber, up to 7 heat pipes (for models with GeForce RTX4080 or higher) for optimal CPU and GPU cooling, and 4 ultra-slim fan blades. The laptop has Bluetooth, cable, and wireless LAN connectivity, and is powered by a 6-cell, 86Whr Qualcomm WCN6856 battery. The laptop weighs 3.30kg and costs USD 2,048, including tax, with Windows 11 Home already preinstalled.



Mar-2023: HP unveiled OMEN Transcend 16 Laptop, Victus 16 Laptop, OMEN 16 Laptop, and a wide portfolio of stunning OMEN monitors for providing the flexibility and power of playing and working hard to hobbyist, casual, lifestyle, and hardcore gamers. OMEN Gaming Hub’s latest updates provide several performance and customizing tools to tie everything together.



Mar-2023: Acer launched the all-new Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 7000 series, a 57.5 Wh 4-cell Li-ion battery, and up to 8 hours of battery life. Gamers may enjoy smooth, tear-free gameplay at maximum performance with AMD FreeSync. The latest Max-Q technology uses AI to make ultra-thin, high-performance laptops that are quicker and more effective than before.



Feb-2023: Dell Technologies released the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop powered by 13th Gen Intel Core Raptor Lake processors with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU in India. The new desktop has an upgraded motherboard and 240mm AIO heat exchanger for better cooling and gaming performance. Based on the Legend 2.0 design, the Alienware Aurora R15 provides improved performance due to an optimized chassis for a 360-degree approach to style and functionality, practical I/O ports, and cable management solutions.



Feb-2023: Corsair expanded its VENGEANCE Gaming PCs portfolio by adding the VENGEANCE a8100 and i8100 to it. The GeForce RTXTM 4090 graphics card and either Intel or AMD CPUs in both systems deliver high-end performance. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is currently the fastest gaming graphics card available. It is driven by the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, which offers a quantum leap in performance and visuals with AI.



Jan-2023: Lenovo introduced the new range of battle-ready PCs, accessories, and monitors. The range includes Lenovo LA AI chip and Lenovo AI Engine+. Lenovo LA AI chip is the first dedicated AI chip on gaming laptops in the world installed on Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i (16”, 8) laptops and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i (16”, 8) laptops whereas Lenovo AI Engine+ is powered by this chip and equips a software machine learning algorithm for optimally tuning system performance.



Nov-2022: AMD announced the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, built on the next-generation high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA™ 3 architecture. The new graphics cards are the first gaming graphics cards in the world to incorporate a sophisticated AMD chiplet design, building on the success of the extremely popular AMD "Zen"-based AMD RyzenTM chiplet CPUs. They support the most demanding games’ high-framerate 4K and greater resolution gameplay with excellent performance and superb energy efficiency.



Nov-2022: MSI expanded its infinite series with the launch of new gaming desktops. With its distinctive appearance, the MPG Infinite X2 aims to stand out from the competition. The newest NVIDIA graphics cards and the 13th Gen Intel ® CoreTM i9-13900K CPU can provide the greatest gaming experience. The MPG Infinite X2 employs MSI’s unique Silent Storm Cooling 2 technology and can accommodate up to a 240mm AIO liquid cooler to reduce system temperature. For greater bandwidth, the MPG Infinite X2 supports the most recent PCIe 5.0. It has standardized components and tool-free designs enabling simple upgradeability.



Aug-2022: Samsung Electronics introduced Odyssey Ark, the first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen in the world, adding a completely new form factor to the Odyssey range. The enormous display has a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms reaction time (GtG), an all-new cockpit mode, and a special controller called the Ark Dial, providing the most immersive window possible into the game world.



Aug-2022: Samsung Electronics unveiled the 990 PRO, the high-performance NVMe SSD based on PCIe 4.0. It provides lightning-fast speeds and enhanced power efficiency and is optimized for graphically demanding games and other intensive tasks comprising data analysis, 3D rendering, and 4K video editing.



Jul-2022: The W-A-S-D keys on the most recent Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16", 7) gaming laptops will use newly launched full-range, force-sensing technology from Peratech, a pioneer in tactile-based user interfaces for high-performance electronics. Peratech’s Force Keyboard and HydraTM user interface software are integrated into Lenovo Legion’s high-performance, premium gaming laptops to provide a more immersive, engaging gaming experience.



May-2022: HP introduced HP Spectre x360 PC, the most thermally advanced gaming laptop with the OMEN 16, for rising gamers. The PC offers the most recent audio and visual innovations, as well as a touch screen that smartphone users are likely to be accustomed to. When Windows 11 PC has a touchscreen, users would be able to create and simply alter drawings and other information.



Jan-2022: HP launched Victus by HP 15L Desktop that features a compact design and has a line of configuration options, including the latest AMD Ryzen processors and a choice of 12th-gen Intel Core i7.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Product



• Desktop



• Laptop



• Peripherals



By Price Range



• Mid-range



• Low-range



• High-end



By End User



• Professional Gamers



• Casual Gamers



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Acer, Inc.



• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.



• Dell Technologies, Inc. (Alienware)



• Corsair Gaming, Inc.



• NVIDIA Corporation



• HP, Inc.



• Lenovo Group Limited



• Razer, Inc.



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Micro-star International Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481309/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________