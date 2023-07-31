Agricultural Adjuvants Market to Surpass 5.56 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increased Crop Yields

Westford, USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, chemically derived adjuvants in pesticides affect the environment and human health in the agricultural adjuvants market . For instance, nonylphenol ethoxylate, a wetting and dispersing agent is still used in agrochemical applications. However, this surfactant causes endocrine toxicity in animals. It is also toxic for aquatic organisms. Hence, government authorities and adjuvant manufacturers have shifted their focus to renewable and sustainable products.

Activators play a crucial role in agricultural adjuvants, as they modify various characteristics of agrochemicals in the agricultural adjuvants market. For example, these adjuvants can alter particle size, viscosity, evaporation rate and other properties to optimize the performance and effectiveness of agrochemical applications.

Prominent Players in Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Solvay SA

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

Nufarm Limited

Evonik Industries AG

Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC

Stepan Company

Brandt Consolidated Inc.

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

GarrCo Products Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Lamberti S.p.A.

Loveland Products Inc.

Precision Laboratories LLC

WinField Solutions LLC

Tank-Mix Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to Lower Capital Investment Farmers

The tank-mix segment of the agricultural adjuvants market is expected to dominate and hold the largest market share in the field of adjuvants. This can be attributed to several factors, including the ease of use and lower capital investment farmers require when using these products. In addition, in-formulation adjuvants offer a convenient solution for farmers, as they can be easily mixed with other agricultural inputs such as pesticides, herbicides and fungicides.

The markets in North America hold a significant share in the agricultural adjuvants market, making it one of the largest markets for advanced crop protection technologies. In addition, the region boasts large acreages dedicated to crops such as corn and soybean, which require substantial quantities of crop protection chemicals. Consequently, the usage of adjuvants is higher in North America.

Herbicides Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Rising Investments in Chemical Formulations of Herbicide Adjuvants

The herbicides segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the agricultural adjuvants market in the coming years. As a result, this segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2022. The rapid growth of the herbicides segment can be attributed to the increasing investments and innovations in chemical formulations of herbicide adjuvants.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in consumption within the agricultural adjuvants market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the significant increase in the usage of agrochemicals, including agricultural adjuvants, in developing countries such as China and India.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the agricultural adjuvants market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Lamberti SPA, an Italian speciality chemicals company, completed the acquisition of Turftech International, a UK-based company specializing in surfactants for horticulture and turf applications, in 2022. This strategic acquisition allows Lamberti to expand its product portfolio and market presence in the region, strengthening its position in the industry.

Attune Agriculture partnered with Nufarm Grupo to expand the market reach of their Ampersand adjuvant in Mexico in 2021. Ampersand adjuvant offers a unique approach to enhancing performance in crop protection. Unlike conventional surfactants that primarily focus on droplet spread, Ampersand employs a comprehensive four-pronged approach.

Key Questions Answered in Agricultural Adjuvants Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

