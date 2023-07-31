The Global Fruit Fillings Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit Fillings Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Fruit Type, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481304/?utm_source=GNW

In both domestic and international markets, there is already an increase in demand for tropical fruits, particularly from consuming nations like the USA, EU, Korea, and Japan. Moreover, the growing hospitality sector is driving the need for adoption of cutting-edge methods and tools has enabled food and beverage providers to boost their output and organize their operations to improve overall effectiveness. For example, with a £66 billion GVA contribution and 3 million employees, the hotel and tourism sector are among the top revenue-producing sectors. The UK’s overall social and economic prosperity depends heavily on this sector of the economy.



Additionally, the hotel, restaurant, and institutional (HRI) sector is large and resilient in Saudi Arabia, making it an attractive export destination for companies, making $21.7 billion from consumer food services in 2019. Products like fillings and toppings are becoming increasingly in demand from the expanding hospitality and food service sectors.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisition as the key developmental strategy in order to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In October, 2023, Puratos UK acquired Fourayes that complements Puratos’ product lines and allows them to further strengthen their position in the market. Additionally, Baldwin Richardson Foods took over Aseptic Solutions USA Ventures, LLC, an aseptic cold fill product manufacturer, in March, 2023. The acquisition builds up the company’s geographical footprint and broadens the company’s product portfolio.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; The Barry Callebaut Group is the forerunner in the Market. In July, 2020, Barry Callebaut completed the acquisition of GKC Foods to strengthen the company’s position in the industrial chocolate market and enhances its footprint across New Zealand and Australian markets. Companies such as Puratos NV/SA, Dawn Food Products, Inc., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Escalating demand for ready-to-eat and convenient foods



The median per capita disposable income is rising globally, and this increased ability to spend has allowed consumers to experiment with their dietary preferences. The visual appeal and variety of the product are the primary market growth drivers in the bakery & confectionery sector, and both of these qualities are made possible by the variety of confectionery fillings on the market. Manufacturers of baked goods and confections employ confectionery filling in their products. Customers are more drawn to products with appealing appearances, a wide range of flavors, and fascinating textures. Fruit filling vendors prioritize product expansion and innovation to satisfy consumer demand. It is projected that all of these variables will contribute to the expansion of the market.



Rising consumer awareness of health



The food industry places a significant emphasis on health and wellness, and the market for fruit fillings is no exception to this rule. Manufacturers are creating fruit fillings with lower sugar, fat, and calories in response to consumer demand for healthier options. In addition, they add useful components like fiber to their products to satisfy consumer desire for healthier options. Fruit fillings are a wonderful source of vitamins and fiber that are good for overall health. For instance, apple and blueberry fillings both have the potential to be excellent sources of dietary fiber and antioxidants, respectively.



Market Restraining Factors



Seasonality of fruit fillings’ raw material availability



Fruits that meet particular flavor, size, and texture requirements must be of a high caliber for fruit fillings. Vendors must ensure that their fruits regularly match these requirements to prevent product rejections. Poor-quality raw materials might cause more waste and slow down production. Artificial inflation may pose a serious issue if a business does not have an agreement with its suppliers. The supply of essential components for fillings can be severely impacted by external variables like weather, political unrest, trade conflicts, transportation problems, and natural disasters. Companies’ production and financial success may be impacted by these uncertainties’ potential to cause price changes and supply chain disruptions. As a result, the fluctuation in raw material prices is a significant obstacle to the market’s expansion.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the market is segmented into fruit fillings without pieces, fruit fillings with pieces, candied or semi-candied fruit fillings, and others. In 2022, the fruit filling without pieces segment held the highest revenue share in the market. These fillings are made from crushed, pureed, or pasted fruits and offer a variety of uses for bakery fillings, decorating, and stuffing for dairy goods, ice creams, desserts, and beverages. The most popular filling among consumers is fruit fillings without pieces because of its versatility and ease of usage.



Fruit Type Outlook



On the basis of fruit type, the market is classified into berries, citrus fruits, tropical fruits, and others. The tropical fruits segment procured the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. These are fruits cultivated in hot, humid climates between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn, which includes most of Africa, Central & South America, Asia, the Caribbean, and Oceania’s tropical and subtropical regions. In addition to other root or grain crops, Asian, African, and Asia Pacific nations have employed fruits, including bananas, breadfruit, and jackfruit, as staple foods. Guava, durian, jackfruit, rambutan, pitaya, and passion fruit are among other fruits that are currently farmed for commercial purposes.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is bifurcated into bakery & confectionery, dairy, ice cream, beverages and others. The bakery and confectionery segment acquired a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. The potential for market growth has increased due to the rising demand popularity for fruit fillings in various types of bakery goods. The demand is primarily driven by the growing customer preference for baked goods as well as the expansion of the bakery industry. The filling is the main component of many bakery goods, including creams, chocolate, truffles, pralines, fondants, caramels, and many more. Donuts, layer cakes, pies, turnovers, sandwich cookies, eclairs, and other sweet and savory baked products are just a few examples of pastries and desserts in which they are used.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region recorded the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. A growing public preference for confections and baked goods, like pastries, doughnuts, and reinvented traditional treats is boosting the growth of the regional market. The market revenue growth will also be aided by significant efforts by leading industry players to gain a competitive edge in the regional market for premium confectionery items.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Bakels Group (EMU AG), Dawn Food Products, Inc., The Barry Callebaut Group, Puratos NV/SA, LYONS MAGNUS, LLC (Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC), Cornaby’s LLC, FruitCrown Products Corporation, Barker Fruit Processors Limited and Baldwin Richardson Foods.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Fruit Fillings Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:



Oct-2022: Barry Callebaut partnered with Attelli, a confectionery products manufacturer and distributor based in Morocco to acquire the assets of the latter. Through this partnership, Barry Callebaut gets entry into the Moroccan market and aids it in expansion across the North African region.



Feb-2021: Barry Callebaut came into partnership with PT Sinarniaga Sejahtera, a distributor subsidiary of Garudafood to launch the Van Houten Professional brand in the Indonesian market. The partnership strengthens the company’s presence in the Indonesian market.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2023: Dawn Foods announced the launch of Delifruit Xtra Fruit Fillings. The fillings feature low sugar content and natural fruits and are available in a variety of flavors.



Feb-2022: Dawn Foods introduced Delicream cocoa fillings. The new Delicream cocoa fillings contain non-hydrogenated fats, Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), and are free of any water content.



Sep-2019: Barry Callebaut launched Cacaofruit Experience, a range of products containing food and drinks made of Cacaofruit. Cacaofruit Experience can be used in a variety of applications and allows the company to serve the customers in a better way by providing them with a healthy option of products.



Apr-2019: PURATOS INDIA, a subsidiary of Puratos, unveiled four new products in the Indian market. The new products consist of Fruitfil Range, Tegral Red Velvet Sponge Mix, Tegral Satin Purple Velvet EF, and Carat Supercrem Nutolade. Fruitfil consists of a range of fruit fillings made up of 30% natural fruit content and comes in four flavors namely, Mango, Blueberry, Pineapple, and Strawberry. Tegral Red Velvet Sponge is a cake and pastry mix consisting of natural colors and real cheese powders. Tegral Satin Purple Velvet EF is a berry-flavored cake and pastry mix consisting of natural colours. Carat Supercrem Nutolade is a hazelnut filling containing 13% cocoa and hazelnut content and can be used in a variety of applications.



Apr-2019: Puratos released Buckwheat Mix and Summer Berries Mix for its Satin Crème Cake line. The two new flavors contain natural flavors and are AZO dye free.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mar-2023: Baldwin Richardson Foods took over Aseptic Solutions USA Ventures, LLC, an aseptic cold fill product manufacturer. The acquisition builds up the company’s geographical footprint and broadens the company’s product portfolio.



Mar-2022: Puratos UK acquired Fourayes, a jam manufacturer headquartered in the UK. The acquisition complements Puratos’ product lines and allows them to further strengthen their position in the market.



Mar-2022: Puratos took over Profimix, a confectionery items supplier headquartered in the Czech Republic. The acquisition enhances the product portfolio of Puratos’ by adding the health and wellbeing portfolio developed by Profimix and allows the company to serve the customers in a better way.



Jul-2021: Dawn Foods acquired Icopa, a Portuguese bakery products distributor. The acquisition enhances Dawn Food’s ingredients portfolio and enhances the company’s distribution capabilities across Europe.



Apr-2021: Dawn Foods completed the acquisition of JABEX, a fruit-based product manufacturer based in Poland. The acquisition enhances Dawn Food’s production capabilities and aids the company in growing its share across Eastern Europe.



Mar-2021: Agrana completed the acquisition of Taiyo Kagaku Co., a research-based solutions company headquartered in Japan. The acquisition aids the company in its expansion strategy across Asia.



Jul-2020: Barry Callebaut completed the acquisition of GKC Foods, a filling and chocolate producer based in Australia. The acquisition strengthens the company’s position in the industrial chocolate market and enhances its footprint across New Zealand and Australian markets.



Jul-2019: Puratos Canada, a subsidiary of Puratos, announced the acquisition of Sandel Foods Inc, a confectionery products supplier. The acquisition strengthens Puratos’ position in the North American market and expands the fillings portfolio offered by the company.



Jul-2019: Lyons Magnus LLC completed the acquisition of TRU Aseptics LLC, an aseptic products manufacturer. The acquisition provides the company with access to the low-acid aseptic products market and allows the company to serve its customers in a better way by providing them with a portfolio of high-protein and plant-based beverages.



Geographical Expansions:



Nov-2022: Barry Callebaut announced the construction of a new chocolate and compound factory in India. The new factory would be located in Neemrana and would serve as a northern hub for the country. Furthermore, the new factory will allow Barry Callebaut to serve its Indian customers in a better way.



Jul-2021: Barry Callebaut announced the opening of a new factory in Russia. The new factory would be established in Kaliningrad and enhances the company’s share in the Russian market.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Fruit Type



• Tropical Fruits



• Berries



• Citrus Fruits



• Others



By Application



• Dairy



• Bakery & Confectionery



• Ice Cream



• Beverages



• Others



By Type



• Fruit Fillings without Pieces



• Fruit Fillings with Pieces



• Candied or Semi-candied Fruit Fillings



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG



• Bakels Group (EMU AG)



• Dawn Food Products, Inc.



• The Barry Callebaut Group



• Puratos NV/SA



• LYONS MAGNUS, LLC (Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC)



• Cornaby’s LLC



• FruitCrown Products Corporation



• Barker Fruit Processors Limited



• Baldwin Richardson Foods



