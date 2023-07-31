Associa Recommends These Tips To Maximize Community Safety

DALLAS, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to be the industry’s only national sponsor of the 2023 National Night Event (NNO) which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1st. With this year’s NNO event fast approaching the company offers these safety tips to help maximize community safety and awareness in managed communities throughout the United States and Canada.

Host a National Night Out event.

National Night Out was founded in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch. This annual event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Communities host parades, movie nights, block parties, and potlucks, among other events, in partnership with local officials and agencies. Depending on the state, it is celebrated on the first Tuesday in August or the first Tuesday in October, when the weather is typically cooler for outdoor gatherings.

Create a neighborhood watch committee.

A neighborhood watch committee typically focuses on observation and awareness as a means of reducing or preventing crime. These homeowner groups patrol the neighborhood, draft and share safety tips with residents, monitor neighborhoods for suspicious activity, and report possible crimes to police. Local police departments can provide cooperation and information, while law enforcement representatives are often willing to attend committee meetings. The National Institute of Justice estimates that the presence of a neighborhood watch can reduce crime by up to 16 percent.

Improve Home Security

No matter how safe your neighborhood may seem, properties may be a prime target for break-ins, theft, and vandalism. When homes in a community are prepared it limits the possibility of property damage, theft, physical injury, and other negative consequences.

Establish connections with neighboring communities.

There really is safety in numbers! Get to know board members and active residents in adjacent neighborhoods and share information with them. Sharing information about activities, animal sightings, events, or crime in nearby communities can help alert residents to get out, get involved, and take precautions, if necessary.

Keep residents informed.

Communication may be the single most important tool available for promoting transparency, security, and harmony within a managed community. Effective communication is key in helping residents feel comfortable with peace of mind when they sleep. Methods of communication include ongoing crime and safety reports in newsletters, sharing information through social media or community apps, updating community websites with safety alerts and tips, and sharing emergency contact numbers while encouraging homeowners to report suspicious activity.

Maintain a clean and orderly neighborhood.

Preserve community grounds to ensure that common areas don’t have overgrown grass and unkept landscaping. When a property looks uncared for, it leaves the community open to trespassing and crime. Check your governing documents to ensure you are following proper protocols and make an effort to keep neighborhood grounds tidy.

Proactively prepare for emergencies.

Ensure that your community is prepared to handle emergency and disaster situations. A well-crafted emergency action plan is essential in effectively responding to and managing a situation. Identify your community’s risks and needs, form an emergency response committee to construct the plan, stick to a budget, and communicate the plan to residents.

