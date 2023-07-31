Biobanking Market is Expected to Reach $5.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the near future, the biobanking industry is poised for unprecedented growth and transformative advancements, revolutionizing the landscape of medical research and personalized healthcare. Enabled by cutting-edge technologies, such as high-throughput sequencing, artificial intelligence, and advanced data analytics, biobanks will evolve into vast repositories of diverse biological samples, encompassing genomic, proteomic, metabolomic, and clinical data. This extensive and diverse biobank data will fuel groundbreaking research endeavors, unlocking deeper insights into the genetic basis of diseases, biomarker discovery, and the development of targeted therapies. Moreover, with increasingly stringent data privacy measures and ethical guidelines, biobanks will garner public trust, facilitating the secure exchange of information and international collaboration on an unprecedented scale. As a result, the biobanking industry's expansion will usher in an era of personalized medicine, where patients' unique genetic profiles and health histories will pave the way for more precise diagnostics, tailored treatments, and improved healthcare outcomes.

Biobanking market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.9 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $5.0 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing focus on precision medicine along with genetic testing. In addition, government and private funding in support of regenerative medicine research have been instrumental in driving the growth of the biobanking market.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.9 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $5.0 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Storage Type, Sample Type, Ownership, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging countries to provide lucrative opportunities Key Market Drivers Growing investments and funding for biobanks

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Avantor Inc. (US)

Cryoport Inc. (US)

Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

Azenta Inc. (US)

Greiner Holding AG (Austria)

Hamilton Company (US)

Micronic (Netherlands)

AMSBIO (UK)

Bay Biosciences LLC (US)

BioKryo (Germany)

SPT Labtech (UK)

ASKION GmbH (Germany)

Cell&Co BioServices (France)

Ziath Ltd. (UK)

CTIBiotech (France)

Cureline (US)

Firalis Group (France)

Sopachem (Netherlands)

ProteoGenex (US)

US Biolab Corporation Inc. (US)

and Among Others

Biobanking Market, by Product &Service

Equipment

Storage Equipment

Sample Analysis Equipment

Sample Processing Equipment

Sample Transport Equipment

Consumables

Storage Consumables

Analysis Consumables

Processing Consumables

Collection Consumables

Services

Storage Services

Processing Services

Transport Services

Supply Services

Software

Biobanking Market, by Sample Type

Blood Products

Human Tissues

Cell Lines

Nucleic Acids

Biological Fluids

Human Waste Products

Biobanking Market, by Storage Type

Manual Storage

Automated Storage

Biobanking Market, by Ownership

Universities

National/Regional Agencies

Non-Profit Organizations

Private Organizations

Biobanking Market, by Application

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science Research

Clinical Research

Biobanking Market, by End user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Biobanking Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil RoLATAM

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Manufacturers, Vendors, and Distributors

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Life Science Companies

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Government Organizations

Private Research Firms

Research & Development (R&D) Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Market Research and Consulting Firms

In February 2023, PHC Corporation of North America launched the PHCbi Brand VIP ECO SMART Ultra-low Temperature Freezer with industry-leading energy efficiency.

In September 2022, Cryoport entered into a strategic partnership with BioLife Plasma Services to offer supply chain solutions and service offerings, such as bioservices and cryo-processing, for BioLife Plasma Services.

Question 1. Who are the key players in the biobanking market?

Answer: Key players in the biobanking market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Cryoport, Inc. (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), Azenta, Inc. (US), Greiner Holding AG (Austria), Hamilton Company (US), Micronic (Netherlands), AMSBIO (UK), Bay Biosciences LLC (US), BioKryo (Germany), SPT Labtech (UK), ASKION GmbH (Germany), Cell&Co BioServices (France), Ziath Ltd. (UK), CTIBiotech (France), Cureline (US), Firalis Group (France), Sopachem (Netherlands), ProteoGenex (US), and US Biolab Corporation, Inc. (US).

Question 2: Which product and service segment dominates the biobanking market?

Answer: The equipment segment held the largest share of the global biobanking market in 2022. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of biobanks and biosamples, due to which the demand for equipment remains high.

Question 3: Which application segment of the biobanking market is expected to witness the highest growth?

Answer: The regenerative medicine segment held the largest market share in 2022. Growth in the number of research activities on regenerative medicine and the increasing demand for well-annotated, quality biosamples in research are driving the growth of this market.

Question 4: Which end user segment of the biobanking market is expected to dominate the market?

Answer The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs segment held the largest share of the global biobanking market in 2022. Active incorporation of biobanking practices in pharma-biotech companies to enhance research and other applications is driving the growth of this segment.

Question 5: What is the market size for the biobanking market?

Answer: The global biobanking market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2028 from USD 2.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

To define, describe, and forecast the global biobanking market based on product & service, storage type, sample type, ownership, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product & service portfolios, market positions, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product/ service launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations in the market

