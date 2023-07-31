COPD and Asthma Devices Market to Surpass 59.06 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Growing Respiratory Health Concerns

Westford, USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global geriatric population is growing, which is highly susceptible to chronic respiratory disorders and represents one of the key factors positively influencing the COPD and asthma devices market . In addition, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases caused owing to the rising smoking of cigarettes is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "COPD and Asthma Devices Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 60

Figures – 69

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/copd-and-asthma-devices-market

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma devices play a crucial role in treating and managing respiratory diseases and related conditions in the COPD and asthma devices market . In addition, these devices serve as long-term maintenance therapies and emergency rescue options for individuals affected by COPD, asthma and respiratory ailments. COPD and asthma are characterized by symptoms such as breathing difficulties and airway obstruction, leading to reduced lung function and impaired respiratory health.

Prominent Players in COPD and Asthma Devices Market

Smith’s Group PLC

GF Health Products

3M Company

Aerogen, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Novartis AG

PARI medical Holding GMBH

Omron Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Cipla Ltd.

Consort Medical

Gerresheimer

NYPRO

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/copd-and-asthma-devices-market

Inhalers Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to the Rising Cases of Asthma

The inhalers segment, particularly the dry powder inhalers (DPI), dominated the COPD and asthma devices market and held the largest market share. This can be attributed to the effectiveness of DPI in treating various respiratory ailments, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis and asthma. In addition, DPIs deliver medication in the form of dry pharmaceutical powder, eliminating the need for a liquid mist.

The markets in North America are poised to hold a significant share of the COPD and asthma devices market during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to several key factors. There is a notable increase in the incidence of diseases such as COPD and asthma in the region, leading to a higher demand for effective treatments. Additionally, the ageing population in North America is more susceptible to these respiratory conditions, further driving the market growth.

Asthma Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Rising Demand for Effective Asthma Management,

Asthma segment emerged as the dominant market share holder in the COPD and asthma devices market. Asthma, the most common chronic illness among children and a significant noncommunicable disease affecting children and adults, has fueled the growth of this segment. In the United States, adult women are more prone to asthma than adult men. The increasing incidence of asthma globally has created a demand for effective asthma management and treatment options.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the COPD and asthma devices market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the significant increase in the usage of agrochemicals including COPD and asthma devices in developing countries such as China and India.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the COPD and asthma devices market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in COPD and Asthma Devices Market

Alkem pharmaceuticals launched the Innohaler, a dry powder inhaler (DPI) device aimed at improving the lives of asthma and COPD patients in India in 2022. This introduction by Alkem seeks to address gaps in asthma care in the country. Alkem seeks to ensure that medication reaches the lungs effectively with each inhalation, enhancing patient treatment outcomes, by entering the core inhalation treatments market.

Acurable, a UK-based medical device company, announced in 2022 that it has successfully raised $10.8 million in funding, with Kibo Ventures leading the investment round. The company plans to utilize this funding to accelerate the global expansion of its flagship product, the AcuPebble SA100. The AcuPebble SA100 is an innovative at-home sleep diagnostic device that enables users to detect and monitor obstructive sleep apnea, a common sleep disorder.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/copd-and-asthma-devices-market

Key Questions Answered in COPD and Asthma Devices Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Liver Cancer Drugs Market

Global Wound Debridement Market

Global Asthma Spacers Market

Global Medical Mask Market

Global Antiviral Drugs Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com