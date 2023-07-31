Publication of Government accounts for the year 2022

English Icelandic

The publication of the Government accounts for the year 2022 will delayed until August 2023. During the past few years the Icelandic Treasury has been implementing International Public Sector Accounting Standards in its account. The government accounts for the year 2022 will thus show, for example, a consolidation of group A and group B activities and progammes. This part of the implementation has proven to be more extensive than anticipated. With reference to the above, it will not be possible to satisfy the conditions of Article 56 of Act No. 123/2015, on Public Finances, by publishing the Government accounts within six months of the end of each year.