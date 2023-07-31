The Global Fibromyalgia Treatment Market size is expected to reach $4 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fibromyalgia Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Drug Class, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481284/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, Muscle relaxants accounted for $202.3 million revenue in 2022. Road traffic accidents kill approximately 1.3 million people annually and injure between 20 and 50 million others, as stated by the WHO report. Over fifty percent of road traffic deaths and injuries involve vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, motorcyclists, cyclists, and passengers. Children and young adults aged 5 to 29 are disproportionately susceptible to road traffic injuries.



Among people of this age, it is the most common cause of death. Males under 25 are more likely than females to be involved in traffic incidents. According to statistics, males account for 73% of the traffic fatalities in this age group. 93% of road traffic fatalities occur in low- and middle-income countries, increasing road traffic injury rates in developing nations. Consequently, the rise in road accidents due to various factors is anticipated to increase the cases of fibromyalgia, which will raise the need for fibromyalgia treatment, thereby driving market expansion. Some of the factors impacting the market are research for novel drugs and possible uses of combination therapy, Co-relation between lupus and fibromyalgia, and non-drug alternative.



Chronic fibromyalgia substantially limits patients’ ability to engage in typical social and professional activities and makes maintaining relationships with friends, family, and coworkers difficult. The full spectrum of pain, tiredness, sleep disturbances, and depression symptoms cannot be fully addressed by any available medicines. The growing need for better and more effective treatment options for FM will spur pharmaceutical companies to continue their research and development efforts, driving the market. Lupus is a common (chronic) autoimmune disorder that can be debilitating and has the potential to affect a variety of body systems. Lupus is developed when the immune system, which typically aids in defending the body against infection and disease, targets its tissues. As a result, it is anticipated that their prevalence will rise along with the number of lupus cases, fueling demand for fibromyalgia treatment options and fueling market expansion.



However, Fibromyalgia can be managed with non-drug alternatives with many benefits while incurring no side effects. One such alternative is stress management. This works by creating a strategy to prevent or reduce overexertion and emotional tension and allowing oneself daily relaxation time. This is expected to hamper the market growth in the projected period. Fibromyalgia is reportedly widespread among those who have recovered from COVID-19, according to a study from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). This data suggests that fibromyalgia may be more common among those who have had COVID-19, increasing the need for treatment after the pandemic. Hence, the pandemic caused the market to decline, but later, the market started to recover due to the growing number of FM cases.



Drug Class Outlook



Based on drug class, the market is segmented into antidepressants, anticonvulsants, muscle relaxants and others. The antidepressants segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market in 2022. This is because there are several antidepressant choices accessible for fibromyalgia patients. Multiple antidepressants are readily available, allowing for greater prescribing flexibility and a greater chance that each patient will receive the right treatment. This market’s expansion is also anticipated to be aided by the availability of generic versions of antidepressants approved for use in fibromyalgia patients.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies and online providers. The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The segment growth is due to the presence of drug stores and retail pharmacies in multiple locations in diverse neighborhoods and communities, which are extensively accessible to the general public. This ubiquitous presence guarantees easy access to drugs and treatments for those with fibromyalgia.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region registered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is due to several variables, including increased fibromyalgia prevalence, new treatment choices, and supporting healthcare infrastructure. A vital healthcare infrastructure, high purchasing power, and increased acceptance of fibromyalgia drugs are anticipated to fuel market expansion. The market in this region is also driven by numerous significant players and developments in manufacturing technology these businesses use to manufacture effective goods.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AbbVie, Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly And Company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Lupin Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Viatris, Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



