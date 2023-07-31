The Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market size is expected to reach $9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Offering, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481279/?utm_source=GNW

Consequently, Robotics is anticipated to generate approximately 1/4h share of the market by 2030. Consumers are increasingly interested in using household robots to automate repetitive jobs and enhance their quality of life. The capabilities of home robots may be significantly improved by far-field speech and voice recognition technologies, making them more logical and user-friendly. The accuracy and effectiveness of far-field speech and voice recognition technologies have substantially increased because of developments in AI and natural language processing (NLP).



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In February, 2020, NXP announced the launch of SLN-LOCAL-IOT, a completely integrated development platform for offline voice control. The launched voice solution includes a full hardware module design and connected software needed to implement far-field voice control with tailored wake words and local commands. Additionally, In February, 2022, Synaptics Incorporated launched SYN4381 Triple Combo soc with combined Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth® 5.2 and 802.15.4/Thread for Seamless IoT Connectivity. The launched SOC and its supporting SynFiTM software ease product development and decrease time to market, as well as boost the transformation to secure, scalable and seamless connectivity between devices.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.) are the forerunners in the Market. In June, 2023, HARMAN Professional Solutions announced the launch of CE Series, a series of professional-grade Universal Control Extenders. The launched series offers AMX-quality hardware control to any system that backs IP connectivity, making these units perfect for colleges and universities, corporate spaces, and government facilities. Companies such as Synaptics Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Infineon Technologies AG are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Improved precision due to cutting-edge front-end technology



The ongoing development and integration of front-end hardware components greatly boost the far-field speech and voice recognition business. The performance and capabilities of front-end hardware, including microphone arrays and digital signal processors (DSP), significantly impact the accuracy of far-field speech recognition systems. These elements are necessary for limiting the effects of background noise and reverberation and achieving the highest accuracy and performance levels. Developing sophisticated noise cancellation and wind reduction algorithms leveraging beamforming technology is ongoing among processor and microphone manufacturers. The market is primed for growth as far-field speech and voice recognition technology accuracy continue to rise due to developments in front-end hardware components.



Extending to international and multilingual markets



Voice recognition systems that can effectively understand and communicate in a wide range of languages and dialects are becoming increasingly necessary as multinational corporations spread their operations throughout several nations. This need includes hotels, e-commerce, contact centers, and customer service, where multilingual speech recognition helps firms provide individualized user experiences, boosting client pleasure and engagement. Voice-enabled technology is essential for assisting foreign passengers in the travel and tourism sector. Travelers’ convenience and accessibility are increased by multilingual speech recognition systems’ assistance with language translation, navigation, and local suggestions, for services like informative help, ticketing, and guest support, hotels, airports, and tourist attractions use multilingual speech recognition.



Market Restraining factors



Threat to privacy



The market is constrained by the escalating privacy risks posed by voice-activated smart home appliances. Concerns about data privacy have mostly prevented people from using these gadgets. Users are becoming more distrustful due to the gathering and possibly exploiting their data. The market’s potential for expansion is hampered by customers’ reluctance to adopt far-field speech and voice recognition technology. Security flaws in voice-activated smart home gadgets further exacerbate threats to privacy. Companies may lessen the limitations created by the expanding privacy risks and promote greater adoption of far-field speech and voice recognition technology by tackling these privacy problems head-on.



Offering Outlook



By Offering, the market is segmented into microphones, digital signal processors and software. The microphones segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. The microphones used by far-field speech and voice recognition systems use various technologies to lessen the effects of noise or reverberation. To enhance system performance, the microphone blends deep learning, MI, and AI. Using such technologies helps the market participant lower the number of microphones on the apparatus.



Microphone Outlook



On the basis of microphone type, the market is fragmented into single microphone, linear arrays, and circular arrays. The circular arrays segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Due to its capacity to record sounds from a complete 360-degree range, circular array microphone demand is anticipated to increase in the following years. They are thus the perfect option for big conference rooms, event venues, and other locations where attendees may be dispersed over a large area.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is bifurcated into smart TV/STB, smart speakers, automotive, robotics and others. The smart speakers segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share in 2022. Smart speakers are primarily driven by integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the growth of the IoT. Smart speakers are convenient and straightforward to use since they let users use voice commands to operate appliances, play music, and carry out other tasks.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region registered the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The US and Canada have a disproportionate share of the area’s far-field speech and voice detection market. The technical landscape in North America is powerful, and there is a significant concentration of big industrial participants. The market is growing due to the rising popularity of speech-activated virtual assistants, smart home gadgets, and the integration of voice recognition technology into automobile systems.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Andrea Electronics Corporation, Qualcomm, Inc., Cirrus Logic, Inc., Knowles Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.), Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V. and Synaptics Incorporated.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Far-Field Speech and Voice Recognition Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jun-2022: STMicroelectronics collaborated with Sensory, a provider of accurate, low-cost embedded voice and biometric AI on the Edge. This collaboration would allow developers to build voice-based user interfaces into smart embedded products with the STM32 microcontroller.



Jan-2022: Synaptics Incorporated teamed up with Lenovo, a global technology company engaged in offering laptops, notebooks, tablets, & desktops. Under this collaboration, Synaptics’ katana platform, which drives AI-enhance voice processing, would be in the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, the latest member of the Yoga series of tablets. The integration of Katana’s strengths in the Yoga tab 11 would offer a single platform that meets current demands and also fulfilling future low-power AI features.



Jan-2022: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. partnered with SoundHound, Inc., a company specializing in voice artificial intelligence. This partnership would allow soundhound’s advanced voice AI technology, including its automatic speech recognition, text-to-speech conversion software, and natural language understanding with select Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® platforms.



Jul-2021: HARMAN partnered with Cerence, Inc., a company engaged in the development of AI technology for automobiles. Under this partnership, Cerence would deliver conversational AI-powered access to connected apps, services, and content in HARMAN Ignite Store, building an intuitive, natural experience for drivers.



May-2021: Harman International came into partnership with Mihup Communications Pvt. Ltd., an Intelligence-based personal mobile assistant app. This partnership focuses on providing voice assistants in Tata Motors’ cars.



Mar-2021: Knowles Corporation joined hands with Libre Wireless, a company engaged in offering WiFi and wireless technologies for a voice interface, IoT, and media streaming. Through this collaboration, both companies would promote and commercialize the latest solutions based on the MAVID (Multiprotocol-Audio-Voice-IoT-Devices) platform.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2023: HARMAN Professional Solutions announced the launch of CE Series, a series of professional-grade Universal Control Extenders. The launched series offers AMX-quality hardware control to any system that backs IP connectivity, making these units perfect for colleges and universities, corporate spaces, and government facilities.



Feb-2023: Infineon launched IM69D128S, the ultra-low power digital microphone, and the addition to the XENSIV™ MEMS microphone product offering. The IM69D128S is developed for applications that require a high signal-to-noise ratio/ low microphone self-noise, high reliability, and long battery life.



Apr-2022: NXP introduced Voice Intelligent Technology, a royalty-free software, and online training tools. This launch aims to decrease the cost and complexity of adding voice-to-edge devices.



Feb-2022: Synaptics Incorporated launched SYN4381 Triple Combo soc with combined Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth® 5.2 and 802.15.4/Thread for Seamless IoT Connectivity. The launched SOC and its supporting SynFiTM software ease product development and decrease time to market, as well as boost the transformation to secure, scalable and seamless connectivity between devices.



Apr-2021: Knowles Corporation released SPH1878 and SPH9855, SiSonicTM, the MEMS microphones for automotive applications. The new microphones are developed to assure high quality and supply to support the increased demand of the automotive market for hands-free calling, modernized voice assistance, and in-cabin noise cancellation for travelers’ comfort.



Apr-2021: Infineon Technologies introduced XENSIV IM67D130A, a high-performance digital MEMS microphone. The new product integrates the company’s expertise in the automotive sector and technical leadership in high-end MEMS microphones to fulfil the requirement for high-performance, low-noise MEMS microphones for automotive applications. In addition, the new device is developed to streamline the design-in efforts for the sector and decrease the risk of qualification fails.



Feb-2021: Knowles Corporation introduced AISonic Bluetooth Standard Solution, a comprehensive development kit that allows fast voice integration to Bluetooth devices. The launched kit is created based on the Knowles AISonic Audio Edge Processor IA8201, a highly performing ultra-low power audio centric OpenDSP, and consists of SDK, pre-integrated mics, and integration support for Bluetooth chips.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2021: NXP acquired Retune DSP, a company specializing in algorithms for audio signal processing. The acquisition combines three powerful voice DSP software products with NXP’s voice solutions. Moreover, the integration with NXP’s customer base, global footprint, and scale, promises to broaden breakthrough voice solutions via a combined sales force, R&D, and customer support teams.



Aug-2021: Synaptics Incorporated took over DSP Group, a global provider of voice and wireless chipset solutions for cross communications. Following this acquisition, the combination of DSP Group’s specialization in SmartVoice and ULE wireless solutions, integrated with Synaptics’ expertise in far-field speech recognition and IoT-directed Wi-Fi/BT combos allows Synaptics to provide highly differentiated solutions to its combined customer base.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Offering



• Digital Signal Processors



• Microphone



o Circular Arrays



o Single Arrays



o Single Microphone



• Software



By Application



• Smart Speakers



• Smart TV/STB



• Automotive



• Robotics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Andrea Electronics Corporation



• Qualcomm, Inc.



• Cirrus Logic, Inc.



• Knowles Corporation



• Harman International Industries, Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.)



• Infineon Technologies AG



• Microchip Technology Incorporated



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• STMicroelectronics N.V.



• Synaptics Incorporated



