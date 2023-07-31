The Global Disposable Syringes Market size is expected to reach $22.45 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Syringes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481259/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, therapeutic injections are estimated to generate more than 80% revenue of the market by 2029. WHO estimates that chronic diseases (noncommunicable diseases) account for 41 million deaths annually, or 74% of all fatalities worldwide. Seventeen million people globally pass away from an NCD before they turn 70 each year; 86% of these premature deaths occur in nations with low or middle incomes.



Cardiovascular diseases, which account for 17.9 million NCD-related deaths annually, are the leading cause of death, followed by chronic respiratory diseases (4.1 million), cancer (9.3 million), and diabetes (2.0 million), including deaths from renal disease brought on by diabetes. Some of the factors impacting the market are increase in the frequency of needlestick injuries, increase in healthcare spending, and increased medical waste.



One of healthcare professionals’ most dangerous workplace risks is needlestick injuries (NSIs). 525 798 HCWs were involved in 113 studies conducted for the same. According to these studies, 43% of NSI incidences were recorded. 51% of these injuries occurred in Africa, out of which 52% occurred in the WHO’s African Region. NSIs affected more women when compared to men. The most common type of disease transmitted by the NSIs is Hepatitis C virus infection. The market is predicted to grow due to this in the upcoming years. According to the WHO, sharp rises in healthcare spending by governments at all income levels drove health expenditure to a new high of US $9 trillion (about 11% of the world GDP). In general, government health spending increased and partially offset out-of-pocket spending declines. Consequently, the market is anticipated to expand at a rapid rate with growing investment in the healthcare sector.



The global healthcare sector has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies, including subdomains of the healthcare industry, have been forced to temporarily close their doors due to sickness. The pandemic had a different impact on different industries. Governments also imposed restrictions on elective surgeries to be performed. Also, the global lockdown implementation severely impacted distribution, production, and supply chains. This has a positive impact on the market’s growth in the long term.



However, despite the various benefits, the increased use of disposable syringes also raises some serious concerns. Managing the growing amount of medical waste is becoming more difficult due to waste volume, incorrect use of disposable syringes, patient resistance due to needle phobia, and other factors. There are insufficient regulations for disposing of needles, lancets, syringes, and other medical items in homes and other locations.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the market is fragmented into conventional syringe, and safety syringe. The safety disposable syringe segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The key factors anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period include an increase in needlestick injuries, a high prevalence of blood-borne transmission diseases like hepatitis B, C, and HIV due to improper injection practices, and a rise in the use of safety syringes to prevent infections.



Safety Syringes Type Outlook



Under safety syringes type, the market is bifurcated into retractable, and non-retractable. In 2022, the retractable segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. The rising frequency of needle stick injuries drives the need for retractable needle safety syringes. Drug delivery devices must be used to administer any parenteral pharmaceutical medicines. There is a high risk of needle stick injury when injecting via needle-based devices.



Application Outlook



By application, the market is bifurcated into immunization injections and therapeutic injections. In 2022, the immunization injections segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market. Since vaccination is primarily a mass activity, the risk of spreading blood-borne pathogens is increased. In such instances, a syringe and needle reuse must be avoided to reduce the risk of needle stick injuries. The kind of injections utilized also depends on how safe, expensive, and what kind of vaccine will be given. If all vaccines are available in the prefilled form, prefilled auto-disable syringes are often recommended.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. This is brought on by the region’s wide access to disposable syringes, the rising demand for injectable drugs, and the growing incidence of chronic and lifestyle diseases. A growing emphasis on patient and healthcare provider’s safety is also projected to boost market expansion significantly. Due to North America’s advanced healthcare infrastructure and highly qualified staff, disposable syringes’ use has surged in hospitals, specialist clinics, and diagnostic facilities.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic PLC, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flextronics International, Ltd., Nipro Corporation, and UltiMed, Inc.



