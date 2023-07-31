The Global Digital Adoption Platform Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 23.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Adoption Platform Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Deployment Mode, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481254/?utm_source=GNW

The DAP eliminates typical training and onboarding barriers, improving employee engagement and retention rates. It reduces the time it takes new employees to become proficient in workplace applications and digital systems. In order to proactively keep staff engaged, it offers tailored recommendations and makes use of artificial intelligence to forecast user behavior. The DAP effectively bridges the skills gap between inexperienced and seasoned workers, maximizing the workforce. Additionally, training costs are drastically decreased. It also increases employee knowledge retention by providing real-time training and on-demand review and combats the forgetting curve. Recruits get ongoing feedback and have access to assistance, preventing information overload and enabling independent learning. Some of the factors impacting the market are regular investments and need for a Digital Shift, preference for digital technologies, and low awareness regarding Digital Adoption Platforms.



Software programs are evolving rapidly, becoming more sophisticated, fluid, intelligent, and quick. Users need help to adopt software and hunt for answers online or to contact support staff because of its complexity. Several firms are investing in this platform to support the team in effectively managing adoption activities. The development of the market is fueled by this growing acceptance of digital transformation across companies. In times of constant technological evolvement and an ever-changing regulatory landscape, companies and agencies are plunging into a new customer engagement era where digital technologies are becoming highly important. Companies are shifting towards advanced technologies like cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, and others to boost development. This has caused a rise in demand for digital transformation solutions across a variety of industrial sectors.



However, many firms welcome the changes as part of the transformation process that is digital adoption to prosper in the increasingly digital environment. Many company executives need help with employee adoption of digital technology to maximize the return on their investments in software and workplace technology. These elements might limit the market’s expansion within the anticipated time frame.



Deployment Model Outlook



Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment registered the largest revenue share in market in 2022. This results from a significant change in conventional IT operations in favor of cloud computing. Organizations have accepted new technologies, shifted to cloud platforms, and implemented digital workplace models due to digital transformation and cloud computing’s immense prospects for corporate data adoption, integration, and big data analytics. Thus, the market has a chance to expand due to the rising demand for cloud-based solutions.



Enterprise Type Outlook



On the basis of enterprise type, the market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs. In 2022, the large enterprise segment held the highest revenue share in the market. These businesses embrace digital transformation since it allows for cost-effectiveness and efficient business process execution. Large businesses need a good solution since they require easy framework coordination, enhanced flexibility, and data security. Large firms may deploy cutting-edge approaches across organizations and accelerate transformation in many areas since they have superior financial capacity.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the market is categorized into user onboarding, customer support, employee onboarding, product training, change management, and others. In 2022, the customer support segment accounted a significant revenue share in the market. The more effectively a consumer can use an organization’s digital tools, the more satisfied they will be as the bulk of the customer experience is now online. Customers get individualized treatment from the DAP. It understands and foresees client issues using cutting-edge machine learning and predictive technologies. The DAP may provide clients with contextualized help utilizing these digital technologies when implemented on a corporate website or app.



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, government & public sector, manufacturing, and others. The IT & telecom segment produced a promising growth rate in the market in 2022. IT and telecom firms may boost worker productivity, save support costs, encourage effective software adoption, and improve the overall user experience across internal workers and external clients by using a DAP. It helps businesses negotiate the intricacies of the digital transition and get the most out of their technological investments.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, North America held the largest revenue share in the market. This is owing to government services and technology advancements. Government organizations have implemented digital initiatives to meet the public’s evolving demands and expectations. Due to several digital adoption activities, this area’s government and public sector are anticipated to develop at a higher CAGR throughout the projection period. Additionally, many technology firms providing software solutions to an adoption platform fuel development.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include WalkMe Ltd., Whatfix, AppLearn Ltd., Appcues, Inline Manual Ltd., Newired, Userlane, Toonimo, UserGuiding and Pendo.io, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Enterprise Size



• Large Enterprises



• Services



By End User



• BFSI



• Manufacturing



• IT & Telecom



• Retail & Consumer Goods



• Government & Public Sector



• Healthcare



• Others



By Deployment Mode



• Cloud



• On-premise



By Application



• User Onboarding



• Customer Support



• Product Training



• Employee Onboarding



• Change Management & Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• WalkMe Ltd.



• Whatfix



• AppLearn Ltd.



• Appcues



• Inline Manual Ltd.



• Newired



• Userlane



• Toonimo



• UserGuiding



• Pendo.io, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481254/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________