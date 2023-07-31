The Global Dehydrated Potato Market size is expected to reach $9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dehydrated Potato Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Nature, By Form, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481234/?utm_source=GNW

Due to the rise in the consumption of quick soups and salads in the region, the U.S. currently owns the greatest market share. The processors preserve the rehydrated product’s texture and flavor through cutting-edge techniques, technologies, and stringent standards. In response to increased consumer concerns about ingredients, U.S. potato manufacturers produce a variety of dehydrated options with clean labels. Some of the factors impacting the market are rising per capita income of people, increasing applications to drive product demand in the processed food industry and fluctuations will hamper market growth in prices & supply chain bottlenecks.



One of the most important stimulating ingredients for market development is an increase in the average income of consumers as a result of modernization and a wider base of employed individuals. This is one of the most important factors contributing to the growth of the market. The market has experienced tremendous expansion due to the surge in demand for their uses in baked products, sauces, soups, and other processed food products. These dehydrated potatoes have several properties that are beneficial for culinary applications. Dehydrated potato flakes or granules make an excellent base thickener for making soups and gravies. As a result of the increasing product demand in the processed food industry, the market is estimated to grow.



However, the limited labor supply, logistical problems, and raw product shortage hamper this market’s growth. Furthermore, supply chain bottlenecks caused by fluctuating raw material costs harm the market. Disruptions and bottlenecks in the supply chain can significantly impact market growth by limiting the availability of dehydrated potatoes.



Form Outlook



By form, the market is classified into flakes, powder, dices, shreds, and others. The flakes segment covered a considerable revenue share in the market in 2022. Potato flakes produce snack pellets, potato chips, and other texturized potato products. They are also becoming more popular as a substitute for cornstarch and wheat flour, that increase the volume of sauces, stews, soups, and broths. As a result, the segment will experience a significant increase over the projection period.



Nature Outlook



Based on nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. In 2022, the conventional segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. Commercial vendors offer dehydrated potatoes in their purest forms due to the product’s numerous applications. Consumers prefer conventional goods to organic foods because they are more readily available and less expensive. Most conventional potatoes are purchased in bulk for use in commercial food service. The conventional segment is growing more quickly since the retail price of organic potatoes is often higher than that of conventional ones.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into food services and retail channel. In 2022, the food services segment dominated the market with maximum revenue share. The food services segment includes hotels, restaurants, fast food outlets, cafeterias, and other establishments. The rise of food delivery channels has increased the importance of product demand within the food service channel. The rising national and international brands of full-service and quick-service restaurants drive the demand for the product. The availability of dehydrated products in modern trade, commercial & industrial uses, and other retail formats also contributes to the market’s expansion.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. It is anticipated that the region will contribute significantly to instant potato manufacturers. In this region, the potato is a significant produce raised both as a source of food and income, particularly for farmers in mountainous areas with poor soil. The demand for the commodity in the region is fuelled by the growing use of potato starch as a binding agent in the dough, biscuits, cake mixes, and sauce and stew thickener.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Aviko Rixona B.V. (Royal Cosun), McCain Foods Limited, Idahoan Foods, LLC (R.D. Offutt Company, Inc.), Basic American Foods, Pacific Valley Foods, Inc., Augason Farms (Blue Chip Group), Idaho Pacific Holdings, Inc., Birkamidon Rohstoffhandels GmbH and J.R. Short Milling Company.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Nature



• Conventional



• Organic



By Form



• Powder



• Sliced



• Diced



• Flakes



• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Food Services



• Retail



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.



• Aviko Rixona B.V. (Royal Cosun)



• McCain Foods Limited



• Idahoan Foods, LLC (R.D. Offutt Company, Inc.)



• Basic American Foods



• Pacific Valley Foods, Inc.



• Augason Farms (Blue Chip Group)



• Idaho Pacific Holdings, Inc.



• Birkamidon Rohstoffhandels GmbH



• J.R. Short Milling Company



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481234/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________