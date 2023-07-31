Air Power Ascendancy: Industrial Air Compressor Market Poised to Reach US$ 6.86 Billion Market Share by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Air Compressor Market is expected to grow at an 8.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 3.12 billion in 2023, with a market share of US$ 6.86 billion by 2033.



Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Insights:

The highly reliable and industry-specific air compressors and the rising harsh environment are garnering market growth. Furthermore, the wide range of manufacturing, automotive, dry cleaning, and healthcare industries are collectively expected to flourish the market growth.

Compressed air systems with consistent power delivery along with higher durability are anticipated to gain traction in the market during the forecast period. Alongside this, the increase in amusement parks is also expected to increase the sales of industrial air compressors.

The new healthcare systems and oxygen-compressing machines are adopting air compressors to transfer oxygen from storage to the ICU. Hence, the expanding healthcare facilities are propelling the market’s success.

The government focuses on enhancing agriculture's present condition through modern-day irrigation and plowing techniques. The use of air compressors in the field includes filling the air in the vehicles, applying pesticides, and controlling robots.

Lastly, the food and beverage industry is flourishing with the latest developments, such as more ready-to-eat meals and food products. The general manufacturing industry is also helping the market reach its goal.

New industrial addition with the same old resources also increases the demand for industrial air compressors.

Key Takeaways from the Industrial Air Compressor Market Research Study:

The United States market leads the North American Industrial Air Compressor Market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a market share of 28.5% in 2022. The factors attributed to the growth are new industries settling into the space, large manufacturing sites opening up, and enhanced healthcare centers. The German Industrial Air Compressor Market held a healthy market share of 11.6% in 2022. Higher economic activities, food and beverage production, and high-end research and development across Europe, including Germany, cause market growth. The Indian market thrives at a steady CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the nation going through industries 4.0 (Fourth Industrial Revolution) and advancing its manufacturing capacity. China thrives at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 and 2033. Based on cooling type, the refrigerant segment held the leading market share of 20.6% in 2022. Higher industrial and residential storage consumption is expected to flourish the segmental growth. Based on end users, the data center segment leads as it held a market share of 22.5% in 2022.

Top 18 Companies in the Industrial Air Compressor Market and Their Marketing Strategies:

Atlas Copco Baker Hughes Company Bauer Kompressoren GmbH Burckhardt ELGi GE Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Howden Group IHI Corporation Ingersoll Rand Kaeser Kompressoren Kaishan Compressor Co., Ltd. Kobelco Compressors MAN SE MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. Quincy Compressor Siemens Energy AG Sullair LLC

Recent Market Developments :

Howden Group introduced its reciprocating compressor series 'C' and 'P,' a fully integrated package with 17 MW power and high power units. The brand has also added rotary screw compressors with oil-free and oil-injected models.

Ingersoll Rand introduced reciprocating air compressors along with oil-flooded air compressors. The company also produces process gas compressors and centrifugal air compressors.

Industrial Air Compressor Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Rotary Industrial Air Compressor

Reciprocating Industrial Air Compressor

Centrifugal Industrial Air Compressor

Axial Industrial Air Compressor

By Capacity:

Upto 500 HP

500 to 2000 HP

2000 to 5000 HP

5000 to 12000 HP

12000 to 20000 HP

Above 20000 HP

By Compression Stage:

Single Stage Industrial Air Compressor

Double Stage Industrial Air Compressor

Multistage Industrial Air Compressor



By Driver Type:

Electric Industrial Air Compressor

Natural Gas Industrial Air Compressor

Fuel Driven Industrial Air Compressor



By End Use:

Automotive and Transportation

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Mining and Metals

Industrial Air Separation

Other manufacturing



Key Regions Covered:

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Middle East and Africa (MEA)





