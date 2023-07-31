Custom T-shirt Printing Market Analysis Reveals Growth Outlook of 12.05% CAGR Reaching USD 17.84 Billion Revenue By 2032

Newark, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.72 Billion in 2022 custom t-shirt printing market will reach USD 17.84 Billion by 2032. As a part of a modern branding strategy, businesses increasingly adopt custom-designed t-shirts to showcase their products, services, and business. Businesses, especially start-ups, employ this tactic to increase brand recognition and attract new customers. Therefore, the rising adoption of customized t-shirts as a branding strategy is predicted to play a significant role in the market expansion throughout the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Custom T-shirt Printing Market



Europe is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 15.83% over the projection period.



Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.83% over the forecast period. It is due to growing investments and advancements in printing technology in nations like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The existence of significant companies like Vistaprint, Spreadshirt, and CafePress Inc. is additionally attributed to the region's success.



Over the projected period, the digital printing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.35% in the custom t-shirt printing market.



In the custom t-shirt printing market, the digital printing segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 16.35% during the forecasted period. Since it uses a computer to process and print the artwork directly on the product's surface, making it less time-consuming and more affordable with a quick turnaround time, digital printing is becoming increasingly popular among custom t-shirt printing service providers. The method is employed when a substantial level of detail in the printed design of the product is required. For instance, if a photographic print needs to be put on a light-coloured t-shirt, digital printing would be the best choice because the photographic print will need to have a high level of detail.



Over the projected period, the artwork segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.27% in the custom t-shirt printing market.



Over the forecasted period, the artwork segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.27% in the custom t-shirt printing market. It is anticipated that the significant growth of this segment would be influenced by consumers' increased desire to wear t-shirts and other clothing to promote a cause and spread a message. An individual renders a unique artwork specifically for the t-shirt's artwork portion. Potential clients of artwork are people who want to print their ideas and who have a clear idea of the print they want.



Over the projected period, the personal segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.83% in the custom t-shirt printing market.



Over the forecasted period, the personal segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.83% in the custom t-shirt printing market. People are becoming increasingly inclined to purchase custom-printed t-shirts, particularly those with printed slogans. There is a rising desire for t-shirts with TV show themes in addition to those slogan printing. The most popular TV shows among buyers of slogan or character-based t-shirts are Game of Thrones, Friends, and Suits.



Report Coverage and Details:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $ 5.72 billion Market Size in 2032 $17.84 billion CAGR 12.05% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered Printing Technique, Design, End-use Drivers Increasing expansion in the sports sector Opportunities Environmentally friendly printing Restraints Limited modification possibilities to meet demand

Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing expansion in the sports sector



The increased demand from the sports industry is one major factor driving growth in the custom t-shirt printing market. Frequently, participants in sporting events like marathons, triathlons, and charity runs are required to wear customized t-shirts. There is a high demand for customized t-shirts since event planners frequently need to print large quantities of shirts with specific logos, colours, and event titles. The global market for sportswear has also significantly increased the demand for products like customized t-shirts. People tend to buy custom t-shirts with their favourite names, brands, and pictures/graphics. Many sports teams and organizations have sponsorship contracts with different companies, and these contracts typically include unique t-shirts featuring the sponsor's logo or branding. The rising popularity of sports is driving up demand for customized t-shirt printing on a global scale.



Restraint: Limited modification possibilities to meet demand



Some popular printing techniques for custom t-shirt printing include screen printing, direct-to-garment printing, and heat transfer printing. Each printing method has limitations on the designs and colours that can be put on a t-shirt. Screen printing might not be ideal for intricate designs with many colours. The type of cloth used to make the t-shirt may affect the personalization options that are offered. For instance, employing different inks and printing techniques when printing on dark-coloured t-shirts versus light-coloured t-shirts is often necessary. Even though the custom t-shirt printing market offers various printing options, these technical limitations have been seen as a significant obstacle to the market's growth.



Opportunity: Environmentally friendly printing



Eco-friendly printing is likely to have a significant positive impact on the custom t-shirt printing market. Because more people are becoming environmentally conscious, eco-friendly printing can help businesses attract customers who appreciate sustainability. As more companies and individuals are seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprints, there is an increase in the demand for environmentally friendly products. By offering eco-friendly printing, market players can meet their customer's needs and position themselves.



Some of the major players operating in the custom t-shirt printing market are:



• CustomInk, LLC.

• Printful Inc.

• Spreadshirt

• THREADBIRD

• Vistaprint

• CafePress Inc.

• RushOrderTees

• UberPrints, Inc.

• CustomThread

• THEBLUEGECKOPRINTING



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Printing Technique:



• Digital Printing

• Screen Printing

• Plot Printing



By Design:



• Artwork

• Graphic Designed Shirt



By End-use:



• Personal

• Commercial



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

