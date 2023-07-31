T-Mychals Darrington Insurance Agency, LLC Opens New Office in Toledo, Ohio - Grand Opening Set for Saturday, July 29, 2023

Toledo, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toledo, Ohio -

T-Mychals Darrington Agency, LLC will be doing business as American Family Insurance. The agency specializes in life, home, auto, commercial, business owner policies, and more.

Taryn Darrington, owner of T-Mychals Darrington Agency, LLC is pleased to announce the grand opening of their brand-new insurance agency in Toledo, Ohio. The office will be inaugurated on July 29th at 1455 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 at 3:00 PM with the ribbon cutting taking place at 3:30 PM. The agency aims to become the go-to Toledo insurance agency by offering the widest range of insurance products, ranging from life insurance, property insurance, to vehicle insurance, and much more for individuals, families, and businesses.

Taryn is a fully licensed agent who has obtained state licenses from Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, and Washington. Taryn has been in the insurance industry for almost 3 years and has developed a strong passion for helping others and her community. Taryn specifically specializes in life insurance and her goal is to create generational wealth for all families. American Family Insurance offers a variety of products for life, car, landlords, home, renters, motorcycles, manufactured homes, condos, businesses, recreational, and farm & ranches which can all be covered under the company’s umbrella policy.

The Umbrella Insurance Policy is a financial safety net that protects the client’s assets and future. It is an additional layer of liability coverage that can be added to your auto insurance, home insurance, motorcycle insurance, boat insurance, recreational vehicle insurance, and some rental property insurance policies. It is a huge concept and vital for everyone - make sure to get in touch with Taryn or one of her Sales Specialists in the office to know the exact details about coverage options and exclusions.

“Fun is like life insurance; the older you get the more it costs.” At the T-Mychals Darrington Agency, LLC they specialize in various life insurance products such as Term Life, Simplified Term Life, Whole Life, Children’s Whole Life, Senior Whole Life, and DreamSecure EasyProtect Term Insurance. No matter the stage in life, young or single, with dependents or no dependents, working or retired, life insurance is a necessity. It protects loved ones in a lot of ways, mostly children. That is why it is advisable to get a policy done at a very young age to reduce costs, but the benefits could be more.

Additionally, the agency's online platform is very simple to navigate and use. All current clients as well as those who are considering becoming clients can look through the various products that are offered here, manage their policies, establish AutoPay, view their proof of insurance, track their claims, obtain roadside assistance, connect with their agent, and acquire additional information about particular policies. The insurance agency also helps customers save more by bundling insurance policies and benefiting 10%-20% savings on insurance premiums.

To learn more, visit https://www.amfam.com/agents/ohio/toledo/taryn-darrington.

About T-Mychals Darrington Agency

Taryn Darrington is a fully licensed insurance agent specializing in property, casualty, life, and health insurance. Taryn, agency owner of T-Mychals Darrington Agency, LLC, has gathered a brilliant team that are qualified and experienced specialists with unique backgrounds that can help ensure their clients are finding the best fitting solutions while creating authentic relationships with each individual.

For more information about T-Mychals Darrington Agency, LLC, contact the company here:



T-Mychals Darrington Agency, LLC

Taryn Darrington

+1 (419) 757-6001

tdarring@amfam.com

1455 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43615

