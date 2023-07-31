Live Scotch Whisky Auctions 2023 - Online Auctioneer Whisky Hammer Offers Verified Rare and Collectible Spirits Curated Monthly

Ellon, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellon, Scotland -

Whisky Hammer, a top-rated whisky auction house based in Scotland, is urging whisky enthusiasts, buyers, and sellers to find out more about its highly curated monthly whisky auctions. For more information on the latest live auction visit https://finance.yahoo.com/news/august-2023-live-whisky-auction-162300970.html

Established in 2015, Whisky Hammer began with a mission to share the passion that its founders, brothers Craig and Daniel Milne, have for whisky collecting, with its thousands of customers in the UK and across the world. The company has a global reach with a state-of-the-art warehouse in Scotland enabling it to serve customers worldwide.

Daniel Milne talks about the brothers’ love for the art of creating ageless whiskies: “We are fascinated with all the factors that go into creating the perfect dram of whisky, from the region to the influence of the cask. There is so much craftsmanship and skill involved in creating complex, aged whiskies that stand the test of time.”

“Every bottle that comes through Whisky Hammer is handled with the utmost respect,” says Craig Milne, describing the high quality and meticulous processes put in place at the company. “Authenticity checks are a key part of our process. We consult trusted literature, engage with independent whisky experts, and reach out to the distilleries themselves. Everything that we sell through our auctions will have passed our stringent verification process.”

Buyers can place a bid by visiting the Whisky Hammer website and browsing through the current bottles and casks of whisky, cognac, rum, and a range of other spirits, available for bidding during the company’s monthly scotch whisky auctions. The website adds a buyer’s commission of 10% to the hammer price on all lots. Payments can be made using Bank Transfer/BACS and all major credit/debit cards.

Placing a bid is as easy as adding a maximum bid to one’s preferred lot. Whisky Hammer has anti-sniping measures in place to ensure that customers are given a fair chance to make bids for the lots they want and to dissuade buyers who may be operating in bad faith. With every bid that is placed within the last 10 minutes of the auction end time, the listing is extended by 10 minutes.

Shipments are handled by trusted courier services that prioritise safe and secure transportation, given the fragility of the items. The company also offers to store the winning bids at its warehouse for up to three months to allow buyers to get multiple deliveries within a single shipment.

Whisky Hammer also makes it extremely seamless and hassle-free for sellers to list and sell their prized collections. During the initial contact via phone or email, sellers are asked for pertinent details about their collection such as where the whisky was distilled, the year of distillation, and any recent re-gauging information that they might have.

Buyers and sellers can visit the Whisky Hammer website and browse through the featured historical lots that were sold by Whisky Hammer in its monthly auctions, starting at its inaugural auction in March 2016. The featured lots are often sold at prices over £20,000 and go as high as £100,000 for the most sought-after collections of decades-old whiskies.

Craig Milne explains why Whisky Hammer has become the most trusted whisky auction house: “Our team is here to offer our discerning clients full support throughout the process. We take pride in our attention to detail. It is, then, no wonder that we have become trusted advisors to those who use our service.”

Whisky sellers and buyers can contact Whisky Hammer for inquiries about the monthly auctions or visit the website at https://www.whiskyhammer.com to browse through current and past offerings.

