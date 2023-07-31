SNAP INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Snap Inc.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Snap Inc. ("Snap") (NYSE: SNAP) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 25, 2023, the Company reported a weaker than expected Q3 forecast. On this news, SNAP stock price fell sharply from a closing price of $12.51 per share on July 25, 2023 to open at $10.36 on July 26, 2023, declining 19% in premarket trading.. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/snap-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=42762&wire=3

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

