The Global Car Detailing Services Market size is expected to reach $53.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Car Detailing Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Service Provider, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481189/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, Car wax segment is expected to capture more than 35% share by 2030. The fleet of on-road vehicles is anticipated to rise in the near future due to increasing vehicle manufacturing. As a result, demand for car wax products is expected to remain high. Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing disposable income, rising sale for pre-owned automotives, and the presence of hazardous chemicals and substances in car care products.



There is a rise in disposable income, which has increased the spending capability of individuals towards maintaining their car by utilizing numerous car care products and services. These products have many benefits ranging from maintenance of the car’s exterior and interior to changing its aesthetic appearance. Hence, the increase in disposable income, which allows individuals to afford these products and make desired changes to their cars, will boost the market. The increase in the automotive sale and preowned automobiles globally has been surging the developments in the car detailing service market, especially in the last few decades. Pre-owned cars are more susceptible to impurities that weaken their appearance and interior work. Hence, the increasing sales of pre-owned vehicles and the need for proper maintenance to increase their life and usability are expected to propel the car detailing service market.



However, car care products may contain hazardous substances that can cause unwanted effects on the environment and even on the users’ health. As car care products are either used to remove dirt from various places of the car or to varnish the vehicle’s body, the primary hazardous ingredient is solvents, tensides, acids & bases, and additives of multiple types. These elements are predicted to restrict the market’s growth.



Type Outlook



By Type, the market is divided into exterior car detailing and interior car detailing. In 2022, the exterior car detailing segment held highest revenue share in the market. The outer part of the car is heavily exposed to dust & dirt, generating a thick coating on the vehicle. Due to the advantages of exterior car detailing, including car wash, wax polishing, paint correction, stain removal, tire dressing, and many others, this segment maintains its dominance during the projection period.



Exterior Car Detailing Outlook



Under the exterior car detailing, the market is segmented into car wash, car wax and others (glass cleaning, tire dressing). In 2022, the car wash segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. The number of customers using professional vehicle washes is anticipated to increase, driving up demand for these services as environmental regulations prohibiting the use of household car washing methods become more restrictive. Additionally, one of the key reasons propelling the market in this segment is the rising consumer interest in automotive maintenance.



Interior Car Detailing Outlook



Under the interior car detailing, the market is classified into leather conditioning, vacuum conditioning, and others (sanitizing, perfuming). In 2022, the leather conditioning segment dominated the market with the maximum revenue share. Leather conditioning is always a great option for working both inside and outside and provides the highest comfort levels in various situations. It also offers workers outstanding waterproof qualities and is incredibly simple to clean. Additionally, the market is anticipated to benefit in this segment from the rising demand for fashionable, upscale, and comfortable leather garments, footwear, and accessories, as well as from rising brand recognition.



Service Provider Outlook



Based on service provider, the market is bifurcated into conventional service station and on-demand service. In 2022, the on-demand service segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market. Customers are attracted to car detailing service centers by the development of new technologies and the growing awareness of vehicle maintenance. In addition, the market is experiencing a new trend of on-demand services, with key service providers devising new strategies to serve their customers better. As a result, service providers can grow their businesses by allowing customers to book services like car washing, tire dressing, and polishing whenever they need, at any location.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. Car detailing is highly appreciated in North America due to the region’s growing appreciation for an enhanced exterior appearance and sanitary conditions among vehicle owners. In recent years, on-demand car detailing has become a popular alternative, and people are drawn to it due to its convenience. In addition, the market is more likely to develop due to the establishment of major firms such as Ford Motors and General Motors.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Splash Car Wash, Inc. (Palladin Consumer Retail Partners), Autobell Car Wash, Inc., AutoKorrect, Elite Detailing & Protection, M-PIRE Auto Detailing, Delta Sonic Carwash Systems, Inc., HERRENFAHRT, Action Car Detailing, Inc. and Triple D’s Mobile Detailing LLC.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Exterior Car Detailing



o Car Wash



o Car Wax



o Others



• Interior Car Detailing



o Leather Conditioning



o Vacuum Conditioning



o Others



By Service Provider



• Conventional Service Station



• On-Demand Service



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company



• Splash Car Wash, Inc. (Palladin Consumer Retail Partners)



• Autobell Car Wash, Inc.



• AutoKorrect



• Elite Detailing & Protection



• M-PIRE Auto Detailing



• Delta Sonic Carwash Systems, Inc.



• HERRENFAHRT



• Action Car Detailing, Inc.



• Triple D’s Mobile Detailing LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481189/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________