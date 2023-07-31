The Global Bispecific Antibodies Market size is expected to reach $80.2 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 40.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Indication, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481179/?utm_source=GNW

The International Agency for Research on Cancer estimates that in Mexico, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia, there were, respectively, 195499, 130 878, and 27 885 new cases of cancer in 2020. The risk of cancer is further increased by a sedentary lifestyle that involves eating fast food and packaged goods. Therefore, growth in adopting a sedentary lifestyle reflects a rise in cancer rates, prompting the creation of more effective cancer medicines. Hence, the rising prevalence of these diseases and disorders is further expediting the expansion of the market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In May, 2020, Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, signed an agreement with Lava Therapeutics B.V to discover and develop novel bispecific antibodies to gamma-delta T cells for the treatment of cancer. Additionally, In June, 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. joined hands with Innovent Biologics, Inc. for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune, and other major diseases. The collaboration aims at discovering, developing, and commercialization of bispecific antibodies and multiple cell therapies.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; Pfizer, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Market. In January, 2022, Pfizer signed a research collaboration and license agreement with Dren Bio to concentrate on the discovery and development of therapeutic bispecific antibodies for selecting oncology targets utilizing Dren Bio’s proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis Platform. Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising possibilities for focused and customized therapy



The growing demand for individualized and targeted medicines is anticipated to be favorable for the market. BsAbs have the ability to be created to specifically target particular cell types or chemicals, enabling a more targeted, effective therapy with fewer adverse effects. In the context of uncommon diseases, when conventional medicines may not be accessible or effective, this tailored approach is especially pertinent. Therefore, the growing demand for bispecific antibodies to be used in personalized and targeted medicines will drive the growth of the market in the coming years.



Growing research & development endeavors



Bispecific antibodies with distinct biological and pharmacological properties are the subject of intense research because they have the potential to be effective therapeutic agents. The development of more potent and accurate target medication candidates is anticipated to be facilitated by advancements and innovation in antibody and proton engineering. The possibility to produce more than 50 new medication forms has recently been made possible by the application of these cutting-edge bioengineering approaches. Investments made to create cutting-edge technology and expand the number of developing marketplaces also contribute to the market’s growth. These elements will present advantageous chances for the market to expand.



Market Restraining Factors



Safety and immunogenicity concerns owing to adverse side effects



Like any therapeutic agents, bispecific antibodies need to demonstrate a favorable safety profile. Concerns regarding potential toxicities and immunogenicity (i.e., the immune system’s response to the antibodies) can impact the development and acceptance of bispecific antibodies. The FDA granted Blinatumomab approval in 2014 for treating acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) that has relapsed or become resistant. There is emerging knowledge of the intrinsic and potentially fatal negative consequences of antibody-based immunotherapies and their amazing clinical success. Therefore, these elements are obstructing the growth of the market.



Indication Outlook



Based on indication, the market is characterized into cancer, inflammatory & autoimmune disorder, and others. The inflammatory and autoimmune disorder segment procured a considerable growth rate in the market in 2022. Rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis, and multiple sclerosis are just a few of the illnesses that fall under the category of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Chronic inflammation, tissue damage, and organ malfunction can result from these conditions, which can majorly impact a patient’s quality of life. Many individuals with these illnesses don’t respond well to or are intolerant of current treatments, leading to serious unmet medical requirements.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment acquired the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. Some of the primary variables influencing the regional market’s growth are the existence of multiple market participants and the various developments undertaken by them. This has resulted in an increase in R&D spending, technological developments, and higher demand. In order to take advantage of complementary skills and technology to generate bispecific antibodies, businesses are also actively collaborating and forming partnerships. Such collaborations have sped up research and development efforts, contributing to the market’s growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Akeso, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC), Taisho Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd., Immunocore Holdings plc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Novartis AG, and Allergan PLC (AbbVie, Inc.).



Recent Strategies Deployed in Bispecific Antibodies Market



Partnerships, Collaboration and Agreements:



Dec-2022: Akeso Inc. teamed up with Summit Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company. Through this collaboration, the company aimed at developing and marketing its ivonescimab in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan.



Jun-2022: Immunocore Holdings Plc teamed up with Sanofi, a pharmaceutical and healthcare company. This hypothesis would be tested in Sanofi’s clinical trial in patients with metastatic cutaneous melanoma (mCM), a population with significant unmet medical needs.



Jan-2022: Amgen teamed up with Amgen Generate Biomedicines, a therapeutics company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop and manufacture protein therapeutics to address 5 clinical ailments.



Jan-2022: Pfizer signed a research collaboration and license agreement with Dren Bio, a biopharmaceutical company, a developer of therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. This agreement aimed to concentrate on the discovery and development of therapeutic bispecific antibodies for selecting oncology targets utilizing Dren Bio’s proprietary Targeted Myeloid Engager and Phagocytosis Platform.



Oct-2021: Janssen Biotech, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, entered into collaboration with Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The collaboration aimed for the development and commercialization of plamotamab and novel XmAb® B-cell addressing bispecific antibodies, designed to conditionally activate T cells through the CD28 co-stimulatory receptor.



Acquisitions and Merger:



Jul-2021: Amgen took over Teneobio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. With this acquisition, the company aimed to leverage Teneobio’s antibody platform to complement its prevailing capabilities. Moreover, the company also aimed to gain a diverse range of building blocks that can be created into new multispecific therapeutics.



Trials and Approvals:



Jun-2023: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. received FDA approval for its glofitamab, a new drug to be used in the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) arising from follicular lymphoma. The company announced that the drug would be marketed under the brand name Columvi.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Indication



• Cancer



• Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disorder



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Amgen, Inc.



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Akeso, Inc.



• Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, LLC)



• Taisho Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd.



• Immunocore Holdings plc



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)



• Novartis AG



• Allergan PLC (AbbVie, Inc.)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481179/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________