The Global Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market size is expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period

Consequently, the Automatic segment is anticipated to capture more than 60% share of the market by 2029. For example, According to US Bureau of Labor and Statistics, over the decade of 2011–21, the number of EVs on the road increased significantly, from around 22,000 to over 2 million in the US. Additionally, as part of the government’s initiative to create tens of thousands of green employments and assist all areas in rising to the next level, electric car registrations in the UK trebled to more than 74,000.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships as the key developmental strategy in order to keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In February, 2023, Yasakawa has partnered with Rapid Robotics for a wider reach of enterprises looking for automation solutions. Through this partnership, Yasakawa would be able to shift the dangerous tasks from humans to the robotic manipulators developed with the combined expertise of both companies. Moreover, In February, 2023, Schuler teamed up with AutoForm to develop new digital press shop solutions. The collaboration would enable automotive part producers and stampers to employ real-time press line control strategies.



Based on the Analysis presented in the KBV Cardinal matrix; ABB Ltd is the forerunner in the Market. In July, 2022, ABB came into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SKF to detect and analyze solutions to enhance manufacturing capabilities and complement customers’ better production efficiency. Companies such as FANUC Corporation, Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne, Inc.), Schuler Group GmbH are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



The rising demand for AI and machine learning-based technologies in the automobile sector



Traditional systems are almost completely being replaced by smart manufacturing and digitization globally. Using machine learning and artificial intelligence, they enabled physical equipment or machines to connect with control systems and behave independently. In a time when preserving consumer trust is crucial, flaws can harm a brand’s or retailer’s credibility. As a result, many businesses are using automation and artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up supply chains, increase order and inventory accuracy, and enhance quality control. Thus, such cutting-edge technologies would encourage the increased use of automotive manufacturing equipment and drive market growth.



Industry 4.0 in the automotive sector



The shift in consumer needs and behavior is the most important factor influencing technology adoption in the automotive industry. Industry 4.0 develops interconnected ecosystems that improve the visibility of factory floor operations and enable OEMs to communicate directly with customers. The capacity of OEMs to communicate with consumers expands chances to more accurately assess demand and consumer preferences to improve the customer experience while minimizing manufacturing and innovation inefficiencies. Hence, the automobile industry will have a greater need for and access to high-tech manufacturing equipment due to the “Industry 4.0” revolution, which will ultimately fuel market expansion.



Market Restraining Factors



High installation costs for small businesses



Automated equipment might rank among a business’s highest operational expenses. Depending on the type and level of automation, automated equipment can cost anywhere between thousands and millions of dollars. Several unforeseen costs may exceed the real cost saved by automation. These expenses include the price of developing an automated process, the price of preventative maintenance, and the price of training staff to run automated machinery. Additional expenditures include the cost of industrial robots, integration fees, and the cost of peripherals like end effectors and vision systems. Thus, using manufacturing equipment in the automotive sector is a pricey investment, especially for SMEs, particularly when involved in low-volume production, which hinders the market’s growth.



Equipment Outlook



Based on equipment, the market is segmented into CNC machines, conveyor belt, injection molding machine, robot, stamping machine and welding machine. The CNC machine segment acquired a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. This is because computer-controlled CNC machines are devices that precisely cut metal into desired shapes. Although CNC machines come in a few different varieties, they all serve the same purpose. Also, such machines are capable of performing complex shapes and designs on metals. Thus, mentioned factors are anticipated to drive the segment’s growth in the projected period.



Mode of Operation Outlook



On the basis of mode of operation, the market is divided into automatic and semi-automatic. The automatic segment held the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. This is due to the automatic mode of operations’ ability to increase productivity, efficiency, and quality; they are frequently utilized in the production of automobiles. Automated manufacturing tools can complete tasks without requiring human input, which lowers labor costs and boosts production. In addition, various operations like assembling, painting, and inspection are performed using automatic production equipment.



Vehicle Type Outlook



By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The commercial vehicles segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market in 2022. The segment is expanding as a result of an increase in commercial vehicle sales. Numerous positive factors, such as the replacement of aging vehicles and an uptick in mining, infrastructure, and construction operations, continue to support the CV industry’s production. Additionally, the segment’s growth was aided by the improvement in the overall macroeconomic environment and good fleet utilization levels, which led to enhanced fleet operator viability.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region registered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The segment growth is owing to the fact that the region is one of the major future prospective markets for the automobile manufacturing equipment market. The use of machinery for making automobiles is significantly increasing in the Asia-Pacific region. The region’s increasing middle class has raised the demand for automobiles, prompting regional automakers to invest in brand-new facilities and machinery for production. In addition, the region’s huge pool of skilled laborers also influences the adoption of manufacturing equipment.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, FANUC Corporation, Kuka AG (Midea Group Co., Ltd.), Daifuku Co., Limited, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Amada Co., Ltd., Schuler Group GmbH (Andritz Group), Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne, Inc.) and TRUMPF SE + Co. KG.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Automotive Manufacturing Equipment Market



Partnership, Collaboration and Agreement:



Apr-2023: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. entered into a partnership with NEURA Robotics, a German high-tech company that revolutionize the world of robotics. The partnership enables both companies to redefine the existing understanding of cobots in the industry and usher in a new era of collaborative automation.



Feb-2023: Yasakawa has partnered with Rapid Robotics, a workforce solutions provider, to deliver solutions regarding industrial robotic arms. The combined portfolio of the two companies allows the companies to extend their reach to a wider reach of enterprises looking for automation solutions. Through this partnership, Yasakawa would be able to shift the dangerous tasks from humans to robotic manipulators developed with the combined expertise of both companies.



Feb-2023: Schuler teamed up with AutoForm, a Swiss software developer. Both companies would share their expertise and develop new digital press shop solutions. The collaboration would enable automotive part producers and stampers to employ real-time press line control strategies.



Sep-2022: Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. formed a partnership with Toyota, a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer. The partnership is aimed to accelerate the development of hydrogen as a sustainable alternative for improving the global infrastructure and upgrading extraction methods.



Jul-2022: ABB came into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SKF, a Swedish bearing, and seal manufacturing company. This partnership aimed to detect and analyze solutions to enhance manufacturing capabilities and complement customers’ better production efficiency.



Jul-2022: TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG partnered with Cellforce, the battery cell joint venture between Porsche and Customcells. The company would offer high-precision laser technology to produce battery cells.



Mar-2022: KUKA came into a partnership with Wiksfors Technology, a visionary high-tech startup. This partnership aimed to provide an opportunity for house developers to get the advantage of the high knowledge and experience KUKA has in the automotive sector, integrated Wiksfors Technology’s comprehensive experience of data and robotics in the construction sector.



Jun-2021: Fanuc joined hands with Vention, the cloud-based manufacturing automation platform. This collaboration aimed to allow prospective system integrators, end-users, and training centers to develop and order complete, end-to-end robot cells directly from the Vention cloud platform.



Feb-2021: Daifuku Co., Ltd. came into partnership with AFT Industries AG, which specializes in the designing, manufacturing, and assembly of conveyor and automation technologies for the automotive and logistics industries. The partnership would enable the companies to leverage their respective material-handling expertise and expand their Automotive business and global network.



Product Launch and Product Expansion:



Feb-2023: Kuka has unveiled KR 3 D1200, an automated pick-and-place robot for applications in various industries. The robot features a payload of up to 6kg and a working range of 350mm. Furthermore, the KR 3 D1200 HM has a carbon fiber body, positional repeatability of +/- 0.1 mm, and angular repeatability of +/- 0.2°



Jun-2022: Universal Robots, subsidiary of Teradyne, Inc. introduced its most powerful cobot, a 20kg-capacity arm. This arm is designed with a cut cycle time of up to 65% and is capable of managing heavier loads. In addition, this cobot weighs 64kg, which would lead to a low moving mass and fast movements.



Apr-2022: ABB revealed IRB 5710 and 5720, new robots for EV makers. The new robots codenamed IRB 5710 and 5720 have reached from 2.3 to 3 meters and offer options for payloads from 70 kg to 180kg and they come in eight variants. Both robots have various applications in EV manufacturing including battery module picking and placing, high-precision assembly, and parts handling.



Jan-2022: FANUC America Introduced M-1000iA robot. The new robot is capable of handling heavy equipment including construction materials, automotive components, and battery packs for electric vehicles. The M-1000iA features a horizontal reach of 3,253mm and a 1000 kg payload. The robot can extend its arm upright or rotate it backward which is not possible for typical heavy-payload robots with a parallel-link mechanism. The M-1000iA has various applications in processing and handling battery packs for electric vehicles, large automotive components, fabrication and handling of construction materials, and much more.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: Schuler Group GmbH acquired Sovema Group, a supplier of equipment for battery production. Through this acquisition, the company would develop capabilities to equip gigafactories for the mass production of lithium-ion batteries.



May-2022: ABB took over Numocity, a digital platform for electric vehicle charging in India. The acquisition would support the growth strategy of ABB’s e-mobility division and expand its footprints across India, as well as Southeast Asia and the Middle East market.



Aug-2021: ABB acquired ASTI Mobile Robotics Group (ASTI), a leading global autonomous mobile robot (AMR) manufacturer. Under this acquisition, ABB would be the only company to deliver a full automation product line of robots, AMRs, and machine automation solutions, from production to logistics to point of consumption.



Geographical Expansions:



Dec-2022: Daifuku Co., Ltd. planned to expand its geographical footprint by opening a manufacturing plant in Hyderabad. The new plant would enable the company to produce automated warehouses, rail-guided vehicle systems, conveyors, sorters, and more.



Oct-2022: Daifuku North America Holding Company expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new manufacturing plant in Michigan. The new manufacturing plant would increase production capacity and help the company eliminate inefficiencies.



Aug-2022: YASKAWA India, part of Yaskawa Electric Corporation opened a new robotic solution facility in Haryana, India. The new facility focuses on advancing and promoting innovation, and further aims to develop and advance industrial robotic automation.



Jul-2022: FANUC America expanded its Michigan facility to nearly two million square feet. This expansion of the facility allows FANUC to cater to the heavy demand for its automation solutions.



