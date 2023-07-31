The Global Automotive Flywheel Market size is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Flywheel Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Transmission Type, By Distribution Channel, By Vehicle Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481164/?utm_source=GNW

The research and implementation of novel transportation vehicles have significantly increased in countries like the US, India, and China, which view vehicle manufacture and production as a basis of economic development. For instance, the OICA estimates that 23,418,078 commercial vehicles and 61,598,650 vehicles will be produced globally in 2022. In addition, in 2022, automobiles were produced in India in 4,439,039 units, China in 23,836,083 units, and the United States in 1,751,736 units.



Additionally, the emergence of potential international automakers like General Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Renault, and Volvo, focusing on increasing their manufacturing capacities in emerging economies through joint ventures with local manufacturers, is predicted to contribute to the growth of the market. Some of the factors impacting the market are the increasing adoption of continuous variable transmission (CVT) and dual-clutch transmission (DCT), ongoing technological advancements, and less energy density and high cost of component.



Two types of transmission systems are employed in modern vehicles that are dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and continuously variable transmission (CVT). DCT, an automatic transmission has two clutches as opposed to one. When compared to the other clutch, the odd-numbered clutch controls additional gears. When a gear change is necessary, one clutch disengages as the other one engages, enabling smoother and quicker shifts. The automotive industry has witnessed constant developments in kinetic energy recovery systems in recent years, resulting in enhanced flywheel designs and materials. During the vehicle’s braking phase, the recovery of kinetic energy from an object in motion begins. Prominent market participants in the market may have many growth opportunities due to technological advancements in kinetic energy recovery technologies throughout the forecast period.



However, one of the most effective methods for storing energy is the flywheel energy storage system (FESS). FESS has a larger power output than batteries, measured in Watts (W), but it cannot keep as much energy, measured in Watt-Hours (Who), for an extended period. As a result, its adoption is expected to be lower when longer-term energy storage is needed. Additionally, these systems have significant capital costs because they need specialized components, like magnetic bearings, to operate at high speeds with a firmly balanced system that provides adequate mechanical performance. As a result, the system’s capital expense rises even further.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into OEM, and aftermarket. In 2022, the OEM segment held the highest revenue share in the market. The market will expand due to the growing demand for automatic transmission in automobiles. The dual mass flywheel regulator enables OEMs and users to have lower noise levels, easy gearshifts, longer service lives, lower fuel consumption, and improved vehicle performance. The other notable factors responsible for the growth in demand for the automotive flywheel in this segment are the strict government rules for noise management and emission within the vehicles.



Type Outlook



By type, the market is classified into single mass and dual mass. In 2022, the single mass segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the market. This is because of its efficient heat dissipation capabilities and lack of intricate, wear-prone flywheel components; the SMF is incredibly durable. As the flywheel does not need to be replaced along with the other clutch components, the SMF is less expensive to construct and has the added benefit of lowering the cost of a subsequent replacement. Hence, the segment is expected to propel due to its high durability and cost-effectiveness.



Transmission Type Outlook



On the basis of transmission type, the market is categorized into manual transmission, semi-automatic & automatic transmission, and continuously variable transmission. The semi-automatic & automatic transmission segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Semi-automatic transmissions are more affordable than automatic transmissions, hence their market is anticipated to expand quickly. Furthermore, semi-automatic transmissions are gaining popularity since they are easier to drive and consume less fuel than manual ones.



Vehicle Type Outlook



By vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The commercial vehicle segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the market in 2022. Flywheels serve various purposes in commercial vehicles. For instance, a vehicle’s automotive flywheel enables a driver to shift gears swiftly and smoothly. In addition, it allows users to adjust gear speed according to road conditions. Furthermore, they are advantageous during braking as they contribute to the dissipation of kinetic energy from the drivetrain, which aids in the acceleration reduction of commercial vehicles.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2022, the Asia Pacific region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. This results from rising urbanization, an increase in two- & three-wheeled and passenger vehicles, the expansion of significant manufacturing industries in regions such as China, India, and Japan, and a rise in consumer purchasing power.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ford Motor Company, Schaeffler AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Aisin Corporation (Toyota Motor Corporation), EXEDY Globalparts Corporation (EXEDY Corporation), AMS Automotive LLC, Pioneer Automotive Industries LLC (Lodi Group), Skyway Precision, Inc. and SPEC Clutch, Inc.



