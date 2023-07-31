The Global ATV and UTV Market size is expected to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ATV and UTV Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type, By Fuel Type, By End Use, By Displacement, By Power Output, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481154/?utm_source=GNW

ATVs and UTVs are also anticipated to experience significant growth in the military segment due to their improved mobility for tactical tasks. High maneuverability, flexibility, and enhanced navigational aids to provide rapid directions for vehicle operators are further aspects that support market expansion. For instance, the Polaris MRZR Alpha, a new Lightweight Tactical All-Terrain Vehicle, received a $109 million seven-year contract from the U.S. Special Operations Command in May 2020.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches as the key developmental strategy keep pace with the changing demands of end users. For instance, In February, 2023, BRP introduced all-new mid-cc (medium engine displacement) Can-Am Outlander ATV recreational and utility models. The new utility Outlander PRO HD7 and HD5 models, as well as the recreational Outlander 700 and 500 versions, all have class-leading power, ground clearance, suspension travel, towing capability, and longest maintenance intervals. Additionally, In November, 2022, KUBOTA announced the launch of new models of its utility vehicles for 2023 comprising a limited-edition Stone Gray color for the Sidekick. A total of 16 accessories will be included with the Stone Grey model, all of which will be factory installed before it leaves the factory.



Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Deere & Company, and Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc. are the major forerunner in the Market. Companies such as Textron, Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



Market Growth Factors



Government regulations to support using ATVs and UTVs on the road



ATV and UTV use were formerly prohibited on roads due to safety concerns. However, government authorities have recently established new bills and ordinances allowing the use of ATVs and UTVs on public roads. For instance, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced a new off-road vehicle act and rules in May 2022 to enhance safety for all off-road vehicle users, and the act and regulations are anticipated to go into effect on May 19, 2022. Therefore, government support to allow ATV and UTV on roadways is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.



An increase in the popularity of adventure sports and recreational activities



ATV drivers from all over the world are welcome to compete in the annual championships that numerous nations host. These events are becoming increasingly popular all over the world. For instance, in June 2022, Autosports India announced that it had organized the Mega ATV Championship Season VII grand racing competition and the Overlander Off-Road Adventure & Autocross in Goa from May 11th–15th, 2022, where nearly 65 teams, including 12 Teams for Overlander and 32 Teams for Autocross from all over India, tested and participated their vehicle projects. The increase in trend of such adventure sports attracts tourists which is likely to propel the growth of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Restrictions on driving ATVs & UTVs in wildlife areas due to terrain damage



ATV and UTV use in a wildlife area can have several negative environmental consequences, including noise pollution, vegetation damage, increased runoff, soil erosion, and deteriorated water quality. The use of ATVs and UTVs is prohibited in several nations because it degrades the environment and threatens the habitat of wildlife in other regions. Hence, maintenance expenses, in addition to the driving ban in wildlife areas, impede the overall growth of the market.



Vehicle Type Outlook



By vehicle type, the market is divided into ATV and UTV. The UTV segment held the highest covered a considerable revenue share in the market. UTVs are also known as a multi-purpose off-highway utility vehicle (MOHUV) or a recreational off-highway (ROV). UTV vehicles are most likely used for construction and agricultural activities, such as transporting equipment and smaller tools, pulling plants, shrubs, fertilizers, and compost, and they may cooperate with other retrofitted vehicles.



Displacement Outlook



On the basis of displacement, the market is classified into less than 400 CC, 400 CC to 800 CC and more than 800 CC. The 400 cc to 800 cc segment garnered a significant revenue share in the market in 2022. Vehicles with 400-800 CC engines are built with enormous storage capacities and are regularly used to transport equipment and supplies. The government also uses these vehicles to monitor forests, wildlands, and rescue missions. To appeal to a broader audience and investigate new application areas, market companies are developing 400-800cc ATVs.



Power Output Outlook



Based on power output, the market is segmented into less than 50kW, 50kW to 100 kW and above 100 kW. In 2022, the 50kW to 100 kW segment dominated the market with maximum revenue share. For off-road activities like racing & riding on extremely difficult terrain, buyers and enthusiasts prefer high-performance cars in this power output range. High-performance suspension systems, sophisticated powertrains, and reinforced chassis are just a few of the things that manufacturers are making investments in to increase the performance and longevity of these cars.



End use Outlook



Based on end use, the market is fragmented into agriculture, military, mountaineering and others. The others segment procured a promising growth rate in the market in 2022. Due to the increasing demand for ATVs in the agricultural sector for farm-related activities, field plowing, animal handling, weed control, and general transportation, the segment exhibits lucrative market opportunities throughout the projection period. Furthermore, all-terrain vehicles are becoming increasingly necessary in various industrial applications, including mining, construction, manufacturing, and utilities, because of their versatility and durability.



Fuel type Outlook



By fuel type, the market is bifurcated into gasoline powered, diesel powered, electric powered and solar powered. In 2022, the gasoline powered segment registered the maximum revenue share in the market. Gas-powered ATVs and UTVs are included in this category. A significant portion of ATVs and UTVs are fueled by gasoline, which is precisely blended with oil to preserve engine parts and enable quick acceleration. The launch of a new range of vehicles with upgraded engines, enhanced efficiency, and increased safety measures helps to accelerate the expansion of gasoline-powered ATVs and UTVs.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA In 2022, the North America region led the market by generating the highest revenue share. Leading all-terrain vehicle manufacturers based in the United States and Canada, like Polaris, Textron, BRP, and American Honda Motors, are essential to the market growth in this region. The top two countries where the use of such vehicles has significantly increased are the United States and Canada. This is because of their developed economies, higher disposable income levels, electric vehicles initiatives, and government laws regulating ATVs.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc., Zhejiang CFMoto Power Co., Ltd., Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation, Kwang Yang Motor Company Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Textron, Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in ATV and UTV Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jan-2023: Suzuki Motor announced a joint development agreement with Inmotive, Inc., a company focused on the Ingear two-speed transmission technology for electric vehicles. The agreement aims to develop a 2-speed EV transmission for Suzuki electric vehicles coming in the future. Following this agreement for the 2-speed EV gearbox, Suzuki would be able to reduce costs by using a smaller electric powertrain unit and increase driving performance in a variety of driving scenarios while extending the range of electric vehicles through the effective use of motor torque.



Oct-2022: CFMoto signed an agreement with KTM Europe following which the former company’s bikes would be distributed by KTM. The agreement aimed to strengthen the relationship between KTM and CFMOTO, who already worked together on technological projects and created the 800MT. Additionally, the agreement would help the Chinese brand’s bikes gain more favor with riders. Existing UK CFMOTO motorcycle dealers would have the option to continue selling the brand through KTM starting in 2023.



May-2022: CFMoto Australia came into partnership with All 4 Adventure, a popular outdoor adventure, fishing, and 4x4 television series, to provide UTVs for the latest season of the show. The show All 4 Adventure follows hosts Jase Andrews and Simon Anderson as they travel by four-wheel drive and other means to isolated areas of Australia. In the next 14th season of the program, Jase and Simon will travel to Far North Queensland using the “value-packed” CFMOTO UFORCE 1000 EPS Hunt. Later in the season, they will also use a CFMoto ZFORCE 800 Trail. With features and attachments geared for agricultural, utilitarian, and recreational uses, the CFMoto UFORCE 1000 EPS Hunt retails for $19,990 drive away.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Mar-2023: Honda launched the ATV and side-by-side models including the Pioneer 520 and Pioneer 500, its smallest side-by-sides for the 2023 model year that aims to provide strong performance and exceptional value. Honda also introduced the FourTrax Foreman, Foreman Rubicon, and Rancher families, each of which has a variety of trim levels, as its first 2024 model-year debuts. These vehicles embrace the do-it-all spirit of multipurpose Powersports, sharing the ability to perform work on the ranch, farm, or worksite, while also being trail-ready for the weekends.



Feb-2023: BRP introduced all-new mid-cc (medium engine displacement) Can-Am Outlander ATV recreational and utility models. The new utility Outlander PRO HD7 and HD5 models, as well as the recreational Outlander 700 and 500 versions, all have class-leading power, ground clearance, suspension travel, towing capability, and longest maintenance intervals. The 500 2x4, DPS, XT 700, X mr 700, MAX DPS, and MAX XT 700 are the standard models in the redesigned Outlander recreational portfolio for 2023. The Outlander PRO HD7 and HD5 are designed for people who have a lot of work to do; they pull, tow, and have more storage capacity than any other ATV on the market. The basic PRO models, PRO XU, and PRO Hunting Edition are included in the redesigned Outlander PRO utility portfolio for 2023.



Nov-2022: KUBOTA announced the launch of new models of its utility vehicles for 2023 comprising a limited-edition Stone Gray color for the Sidekick. A total of 16 accessories will be included with the Stone Grey model, all of which will be factory installed before it leaves the factory. The accessories include an electric bed dump, LED headlamp upgrade, premium roof, and windscreen. It also includes a 4,500-pound winch made by WARN AXON. A 54-horsepower petrol engine, made by Kubota, powers the new Sidekick, an increase of 6 horsepower over the outgoing version.



Nov-2022: Honda announced the launch of FourTrax Recon, TRX250X and TRX90X, three small-displacement ATVs for 2023. These models demonstrate the broad range of capabilities of Honda’s light-duty ATVs, which vary from on-the-job usefulness to weekend fun. When it comes to getting more done with less, the FourTrax Recon is at the front of the pack because of its powerful 229cc engine’s outstanding torque for tasks around the ranch. The TRX250X and TRX90X sport ATVs are both coming back for 2023 and will continue to be great starting grounds for new off-road enthusiasts, providing hours of enjoyment for family trail rides. The three models have one thing in common, small displacement efficiency and dependable performance that owners can rely on every journey.



Sep-2022: Suzuki Motor USA announced the launch of an additional lineup of stylish and dynamic Suzuki models for 2022. These Suzuki products join a diverse lineup of high-end Suzuki motorcycles, scooters, and ATVs that already includes the impressive DR-Z400SM SuperMoto, the track-ready and exceptionally well-handling RM/RM-Z series of Suzuki motocross models, as well as the stylish and simple-to-ride QuadSport Z50 youth ATV. These models include ATVs KingQuad 750 and 500 that offer two classic premium colors including the stunning Metallic Matte Rocky Grey on KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE+ and KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE+ models and a bold TrueTimber® Kanati camouflage pattern on KingQuad 750AXi Power Steering SE Camo and KingQuad 500AXi Power Steering SE Camo models.



Aug-2022: Yamaha Motor Corporation USA unveiled its 2023 model year lineup of Off-Road ATV and Side-by-Side (SxS) vehicles. The models for 2023 include Wolverine’s recreational SxS lineup including the X2, X4, RMAX2 1000, and RMAX4 1000. YXZ1000R SS and YXZ1000R are part of the Pure Sport SxS lineup. Viking and Viking VI are in the Utility SxS Lineup. Utility ATV lineups include Kodiak 450, 700, Grizzly Raptor 700, Raptor 700R, and YFZ450R are available as sport ATVs. Grizzly 90, Raptor 90, and YFZ50 are available as youth ATVs. The 2023 Wolverines are Yamaha’s most functional automobiles, offering the ultimate balance of performance and utility, making them excellent for every task from farming and hunting to exploring and overlanding.



Aug-2022: Honda released a new side-by-side named Pioneer 1000-6 Deluxe Crew, a full-size six-person cab for the 2023 model year. All the features and improvements seen in Honda’s 2022 Pioneer 1000 are being added to the 1000-6, along with some model-specific characteristics. With 28 inches of legroom in the second row of seats, passengers can travel comfortably and get in and out of the car with ease. The 1000-6 has a padded foam seat that is made to last under all driving circumstances, as well as tilt steering that can be adjusted to fit different body types.



Aug-2022: Honda announced updates to the Pioneer 700 midsize multipurpose side-by-side and the return of the popular FourTrax line of rec/utility ATVs. Although each of these models has a specific use, they all share Honda’s famed dependability and offer unparalleled versatility, from the ranch to the trail. Three trim levels are available for the Pioneer 700, including a top-of-the-line Forest edition that is brand-new for 2023 and comes with high-end amenities and preloaded extras to improve the recreational experience. Additional trim levels are Standard and Deluxe, and two- and four-person configurations are offered for each of the three variants.



Aug-2022: BRP’s Can-Am Off-Road upgraded the rest of the ATV and side-by-side vehicle (SSV) lineups in addition to adding three brand-new youth all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to the portfolio. The Spyder and Ryker portfolio receives updated aesthetics as part of the Can-Am On-Road lineup, along with more choices for customization. With the Sea-Doo Explorer Pro 170 and Sea-Doo RXP-X Apex 300, Sea-Doo introduces two brand-new personal watercrafts (PWC) to the water.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Vehicle Type



• UTV



• ATV



By Fuel Type



• Gasoline Powered



• Diesel Powered



• Electric Powered



• Solar Powered



By End User



• Mountaineering



• Military



• Agriculture



• Others



By Displacement



• More Than 800 CC



• 400 CC To 800 CC



• Less Than 400 CC



By Power Output



• 50kW To 100 kW



• Less Than 50kW



• Above 100 kW



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bombardier Recreational Products, Inc.



• Zhejiang CFMoto Power Co., Ltd.



• Deere & Company



• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.



• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.



• KUBOTA Corporation



• Kwang Yang Motor Company Ltd.



• Suzuki Motor Corporation



• Textron, Inc.



• Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.



