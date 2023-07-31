The Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market size is expected to reach $403.6 million by 2030, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Snoring Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481139/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore, the homecare sector is anticipated to capture 3/4th share of the market by 2029. The aged population has additional health issues like sleep disorders, breathing problems, and weight gain. According to the World Ageing Population Report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), there were around 703 million people aged 65 and over in 2019, and the report predicts that the proportion will increase to 1.5 billion by the year 2050. In the entire world, the percentage of people 65 and older rose from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. By 2050, that percentage is predicted to increase to 16%. Some of the factors impacting the market are increasing awareness of snoring as a health issue, rising prevalence of sleep disorders and snoring, and availability of alternative treatment methods.



There has been an increase in consumer knowledge about the negative effects of snoring on sleep quality and general health. In order to increase awareness of snoring as well as its potential health concerns, numerous public health programs have been undertaken. These initiatives seek to inform the public about the significance of tackling snoring as a serious sleep-related problem. Therefore, the rising knowledge of the ill effects of snoring has motivated consumers to treat their snoring problems, propelling the growth prospects for the market.



The growing prevalence of snoring and sleep disorders, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), insomnia, etc., is increasing the need for devices to mitigate snoring. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), nearly 1 billion people worldwide are affected with OSA (using the criterion of 5 or more occurrences per hour). As a result, people are trying to amend their sleeping patterns, for which they also opt for various anti-snoring devices. Such factors are boosting the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.



However, the availability and preference for complementary therapies such as oral drugs and surgical procedures restrain the uptake of anti-snoring devices. Nowadays, various surgeries are available, like uvulopalatopharyngoplasty, radiofrequency ablation, sclerotherapy, laser-assisted uvulopalatoplasty, pillar procedure, and others that can resolve the issue of snoring. Anti-snoring device use may be replaced by some of these alternatives, which could restrain the market’s expansion. The market was slightly negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the simple accessibility of anti-snoring devices through online pharmacies and other platforms, the COVID-19 pandemic increased demand for these devices. Fewer patients visited the hospital as a result of the pandemic. All of this had a marginally unfavorable effect on the market.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the market is characterized into mouthguard, nasal devices, EPAP device, and others. The mouthguard segment garnered the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The remarkable efficiency of mouthguard devices like mandibular advancement devices in decreasing snoring is responsible for the growth of the segment. In addition, compared to other kinds of snoring equipment, mouthguards are non-intrusive as well as simple to use.



End User Outlook



By end user, the market is divided into homecare and others. The others segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the market in 2022. The others segment includes clinics, retail pharmacy, hospital, and online shopping. During the projection period, e-commerce is anticipated to expand quickly. Consumers’ growing preference for online purchasing is one of the key factors influencing the expansion of e-commerce for anti-snoring devices. For items frequently seen as private or sensitive, like anti-snoring or sleep apnea equipment, many consumers appreciate the convenience and availability of internet buying.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the market in 2022. The region’s huge elderly population and high snoring prevalence have fueled demand. This rising demand is propelling the market. Additionally, the healthcare sector is a focus for technology development and innovation in North America. Many of the top manufacturers of medical devices are based in this region, and they are making significant R&D investments to create cutting-edge anti-snoring products.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Inc., SomnoMed Limited, The Pure Sleep Company, TAP Sleep Care, VVFLY Electronics Co., Ltd., Apnea Sciences Corporation, ZQuiet (Sleeping Well, LLC), and DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Homecare



• Others



By Product



• Mouthguard



o Mandibular Advancement Devices



o Tongue Retaining Device



• Nasal Devices



• EPAP Device



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• ResMed, Inc.



• SomnoMed Limited



• The Pure Sleep Company



• TAP Sleep Care



• VVFLY Electronics Co., Ltd.



• Apnea Sciences Corporation



• ZQuiet (Sleeping Well, LLC)



• DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481139/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________