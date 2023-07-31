Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brian J. Scherman as Senior Vice President, Director of Residential and Consumer Lending

BEDMINSTER, NJ , July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Brian J. Scherman as Senior Vice President, Director of Residential and Consumer Lending. Mr. Scherman is responsible for both residential and consumer lending, management of the loan origination team, and new business development and underwriting.



With more than 30 years of industry experience, Brian most recently served as Senior Director, First Republic, where he contributed toward the growth of personal and business lending through the launch of game-changing initiatives, strategies and technical plan execution to enhance revenue through new products and service expansion. His strategies proved instrumental in securing significant sales growth, building a top-tier pipeline, and penetrating the market against competitors.

Prior to First Republic, Mr. Scherman served as Vice President, Citigold Relationship Manager, at Citibank and Vice President, Private Banker, at JPMorgan Chase Bank in New York, NY. Additional roles in New York City included Premier Relationship Manager, HSBC Bank USA Na; Financial Planner, MetLife Securities; and Vice President, Mortgage-Backed Securities Trader, Commerzbank AG.

Mr. Scherman holds a Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Pace University. He attended Wharton School of Business and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses, New York Life and Health Insurance.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.7 billion as of June 30, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

