Rubber Gloves Market Size & Share to Surpass $26.28 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 3.86% | Zion Market Research

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Rubber Gloves Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 2023-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global rubber gloves market size & share was valued at approximately USD 20.15 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 3.86% and is anticipated to reach over USD 26.28 billion by 2030.”

The report analyses the Rubber Gloves market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Rubber Gloves market.

Rubber Gloves Market Overview:

Rubber gloves are made of synthetic or natural rubber. These gloves are majorly used for the protection of hands while dealing with chemicals or any infectious cause. The demand for rubber gloves has increased significantly during the coronavirus outbreak. These gloves help in reducing the potential risk of any infections in clinicians in the healthcare sector across the globe.

As per the analysis, the Rubber Gloves market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 3.86% between 2023 and 2030.

The Rubber Gloves market size was worth around USD 20.15 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 26.28 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. A growing awareness of the significance of worker safety and security in the workplace is one of the most important factors propelling the global rubber gloves market.

In order to avoid infection and cross-contamination of pathogens during surgical procedures and medical tests, rubber gloves are widely used by patients and physicians in the medical & healthcare sector.

By distribution channel, the physical distribution channel retains dominance over all others due to the simplicity of the supply chain process.

On the basis of region, the “Europe” Will Likely Overtake the Global Market.

Global Rubber Gloves Market: Growth Factors

One of the major factors driving the global rubber gloves market is the growing awareness regarding the importance of the safety and security of workers at workplaces. Moreover, the rising stringent rules and regulations along with high-cost compensation for workplace hazards are further driving the growth of the global rubber gloves market vigorously.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has bolstered the usage of gloves across the globe. The companies are investing heavily in the market to ensure the proper supply of gloves across the world to combat the pandemic effectively. Such emerging scenarios due to the coronavirus are fueling the growth of the market globally.

The increasing concern of the people regarding proper hygiene to avoid the spread of bacteria, viruses, and infections has induced many sectors, especially the food and beverage sector to utilize gloves in their work process to avoid the miss handling of food products and keep the products free from infections. Moreover, rubber gloves are widely used in heavy-duty industries like waste management, automotive, chemical, construction, and many more.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global rubber gloves Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global rubber gloves market include;

Sri Trang Gloves Public Company Limited

UG Healthcare Corporation

Rubberex

SHIELD Scientific

Clean Q Grip

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Cardinal Health

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Sun Healthcare Sdn Bhd

Leboo Healthcare Products Limited

Medline Industries Inc.

Robinson Healthcare

Erenler Medikal

Berner International GmbH

The Glove Company

Akzenta International SA

Ansell Limited

Cardinal Health Inc.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

And others

Browse Complete Report Here | Rubber Gloves Market: By End-Users (The Cleanroom, Pharmaceutical, Chemical & Petrochemical, Metal & Machinery, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Automotive, And Medical & Healthcare), By Distribution Channel (Physical And Online), By Usage Type (Durable And Disposable), By Form Type (Powder-Free And Powdered), By Product Type (Chemotherapy, Surgical, And Examination) By Materials (Neoprene, Nitrile, Natural Rubber, And Others) And By Region: - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 2023-2030



Rubber Gloves Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global rubber gloves market can be segmented into end-use, distribution channel, usage type, form type, product type, materials, and region.

By end-use, the market can be segmented into the cleanroom, pharmaceutical, chemical & petrochemical, metal & machinery, food & beverage, oil & gas, automotive, and medical & healthcare. The medical & healthcare segment accounts for the largest share of the global rubber gloves market due to their wide utilization among patients and doctors to prevent the transmission and cross-contamination of pathogens during surgeries and medical tests.

By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into physical and online. The physical distribution channel holds hegemony over others owing to the easy supply chain process where gloves are made & distributed by the wholesalers and different retailers to the end-users. By usage type, the market can be segmented into durable and disposable. The disposable gloves segment holds the largest share of the global rubber gloves market.

By form type, the market can be segmented into powder-free and powdered. The powder-free segment dominates the global rubber gloves market owing to their preferences across many different industries like food processing, medical, and chemicals.

By product type, the market can be segmented into chemotherapy, surgical, and examination. By materials, the market can be segmented into neoprene, nitrile, natural rubber, and others. The natural rubber segment dominates the market.

Regional Analysis:

Europe accounts for the largest share in the global rubber gloves market owing to the surging demand for rubber gloves for fulfilling the requirements for protective gloves in different sectors like food & beverage, metal manufacturing, automotive, oil & gas, and chemicals.

North America is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising awareness among people regarding the protection against different communicable diseases and various infections.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Rubber Gloves industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Rubber Gloves Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Rubber Gloves Industry?

What segments does the Rubber Gloves Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Rubber Gloves Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20.15 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 26.28 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.86% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Sri Trang Gloves Public Company Limited, UG Healthcare Corporation, Rubberex, SHIELD Scientific, Clean Q Grip, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Cardinal Health, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Sun Healthcare Sdn Bhd, Leboo Healthcare Products Limited, Medline Industries Inc., Robinson Healthcare, Erenler Medikal, Berner International GmbH, The Glove Company, Akzenta International SA, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health Inc., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Semperit AG Holding, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Unigloves Limited, MRK Healthcare Private Limited, Dynarex Corporation, Adventa Berhad, Ansell Healthcare Products LLC. Segments Covered By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Usage Type, By Form Type, By Product Type, By Materials And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





The global rubber gloves market is segmented as follows:

End-Users

The Cleanroom

Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Petrochemical

Metal & Machinery

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

By Distribution Channel

Physical

Online

By Usage Type

Durable

Disposable

By Form Type

Powder-free

Powdered

By Product Type

Chemotherapy

Surgical

Examination

By Materials

Neoprene

Nitrile

Natural Rubber

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



