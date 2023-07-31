[Latest] Global Automotive E/E Architecture Market Size/Share Worth USD 76.9 Billion by 2032 at a 8.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Automotive E/E Architecture Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Propulsion (IC-Engine, Electric), By Component (Hardware, Software), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive E/E Architecture Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 32.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 36.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 76.9 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Automotive E/E Architecture Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Vehicle Electrification: The automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift towards electrification, with the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles. This transition is driving the demand for advanced Electronic/Electrical (E/E) architectures that can support complex powertrain and battery management systems.

Growing Connectivity and ADAS Features: The proliferation of connected vehicles and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is fuelling the need for robust E/E architectures. These architectures facilitate the seamless integration of sensors, cameras, and communication modules, enabling vehicles to offer features like lane-keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, and enhanced infotainment systems.

Software-Centric Approach: Modern vehicles increasingly rely on software-driven functions, from infotainment systems to vehicle diagnostics. This software-centric approach demands flexible and scalable E/E architectures that can accommodate over-the-air updates, software integration, and cybersecurity measures.

Weight and Space Optimization: With a growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and range in electric vehicles, automakers are looking for E/E architectures that are lightweight and space efficient. This trend is driving the adoption of advanced miniaturized components and modular architectures.

Industry Collaboration and Standardization: As the complexity of automotive E/E architectures increases, collaboration among automakers, suppliers, and technology providers becomes crucial. Efforts towards standardization and open-source platforms are gaining traction to streamline development, reduce costs, and ensure interoperability between various vehicle components.

Safety and Redundancy Requirements: As vehicles become more technologically advanced, ensuring safety and reliability becomes paramount. E/E architectures must incorporate redundancy measures and fail-safe mechanisms to minimize the risk of system failures and enhance overall vehicle safety. This is particularly crucial in autonomous and electric vehicles, where any malfunctions can have severe consequences.

Cost and Time-to-Market Pressures: Despite the growing demand for sophisticated E/E architectures, automakers face significant cost pressures and the need to expedite time-to-market. Balancing the development of cutting-edge technologies with cost-efficiency is a critical challenge for automotive companies. This drives the adoption of scalable and modular E/E architectures, enabling faster and more cost-effective vehicle development processes.

Automotive E/E Architecture Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Panasonic Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation: In 2019, Panasonic and Toyota established a joint venture called Prime Planet Energy & Solutions, aiming to develop high-performance prismatic batteries for electric vehicles. This partnership aimed to enhance E/E architectures for electric mobility with improved battery technologies.

Bosch and Microsoft: In 2018, Bosch and Microsoft partnered to develop a software platform that would enable vehicles to interact with smart homes. The collaboration aimed to integrate smart home capabilities into E/E architectures, allowing seamless communication between vehicles and home automation systems.

Magna International Inc. Acquires Veoneer, Inc.: In July 2021, Magna acquired Veoneer, a leading supplier of automotive safety systems and components. This acquisition strengthened Magna’s position in the E/E architecture market, expanding its capabilities in ADAS and autonomous driving technologies.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG Acquires WABCO Holdings Inc.: In 2020, ZF completed its acquisition of WABCO, a global supplier of braking control systems and technologies. This acquisition complemented ZF’s E/E architecture offerings by adding advanced safety and braking solutions to its portfolio.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 36.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 76.9 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 32.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.4% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Component and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Automotive E/E Architecture Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Automotive EE Architecture Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, affecting the availability of electronic components and materials essential for E/E architectures. Manufacturing delays and shortages led to production slowdowns and increased costs for automotive companies.

Decreased Vehicle Sales: The pandemic’s economic impact resulted in a significant decline in automotive sales worldwide. With consumers postponing vehicle purchases, demand for E/E architectures and advanced features like connectivity and autonomous capabilities also witnessed a slowdown.

Resumption of Production and Supply Chains: As the pandemic subsides and restrictions ease, automotive manufacturing facilities can resume full-scale production. This will help alleviate supply chain disruptions and increase the availability of electronic components for E/E architectures.

Accelerated Electrification and Connectivity Trends: The automotive industry’s shift towards electric and connected vehicles is expected to rebound as economies recover. This will drive higher demand for advanced E/E architectures that support the intricate electronic systems required for electric powertrains and connected functionalities.

Government Stimulus and Incentives: Many governments around the world introduced stimulus packages and incentives to revive their economies post-COVID-19. Some of these measures focused on promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and green technologies, which will drive investments in E/E architectures for electric mobility.

Emphasis on Vehicle Digitization: The pandemic accelerated the need for digitization and contactless solutions in vehicles. Automotive companies are increasingly focusing on integrating advanced infotainment systems, touchless interfaces, and over-the-air updates in their vehicles, which will boost the demand for sophisticated E/E architectures.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Automotive EE Architecture Market , with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic. Manufacturers and retailers need to remain agile and adapt to the changing market conditions to overcome these challenges and capitalize on new growth opportunities.

List of the prominent players in the Automotive E/E Architecture Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aptiv PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

DENSO Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Lear Corporation

Veoneer Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Harman International Industries Inc.

Others

Automotive E/E Architecture Market – Regional Analysis

The Automotive E/E Architecture Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, trends in the Automotive E/E Architecture Market include a strong focus on connected and autonomous vehicles, with major automakers and tech companies investing in advanced E/E architectures to support these technologies. The region is also witnessing increasing demand for electric vehicles, driving the need for E/E architectures optimized for electric powertrains and battery management. Some of the dominating market players in North America include Aptiv PLC, General Motors, Tesla, Inc., and Ford Motor Company. Aptiv is a leading supplier of advanced E/E architectures and autonomous driving solutions, while Tesla has been at the forefront of electric vehicle technology, driving innovations in E/E architectures for EVs.

Europe: In Europe, key trends in the Automotive E/E Architecture Market revolve around sustainability and regulatory compliance. With stringent emissions regulations, the region emphasizes electrification and lightweight materials, influencing the design of E/E architectures for improved energy efficiency. Europe also leads in integrating advanced ADAS features into vehicles, requiring robust E/E architectures to support these functionalities. Dominating the European market are companies like Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Volkswagen Group. Continental AG and Bosch are renowned for their comprehensive E/E architecture solutions, while Volkswagen Group’s brands focus on innovative E/E architectures to enhance vehicle performance and sustainability.

Asia-Pacific: In the Asia-Pacific region, automotive E/E architecture trends are driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, particularly in countries like China. There is a strong emphasis on cost-effective and scalable solutions to meet the growing demand for EVs. Asia-Pacific also leads in the development of smart and connected car technologies, fostering advancements in E/E architectures to support seamless integration. Leading market players in Asia-Pacific include Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Group, and BYD Company Limited. Toyota is a major player in the region, investing in innovative E/E architectures to enhance vehicle safety and efficiency. Hyundai is known for its advancements in E/E architectures for autonomous vehicles, while BYD is a significant player in the electric vehicle market, driving innovations in EV-specific E/E architectures.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA is witnessing a growing interest in connected technologies and ADAS features, driving demand for E/E architectures that can support these functionalities. The region also shows potential for electric vehicle adoption, with several countries focusing on sustainable mobility solutions, influencing the development of relevant E/E architectures. While the E/E Architecture Market in LAMEA is relatively nascent, some key players are making strides in the region. Examples include NIO Inc., an emerging Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, which is expanding its presence in the Middle East and Africa, and Valeo S.A., a leading automotive supplier known for its innovative E/E architecture solutions.

The Automotive E/E Architecture Market is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Propulsion

IC-Engine

Electric

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

