MannKind Corporation to Hold 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call on August 7, 2023

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) will release its 2023 second quarter financial results and year to date financial results and its management will host a conference call to discuss these results and corporate updates at 5:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Monday, August 7, 2023.



Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna and Chief Financial Officer, Steven Binder.

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the Internet may do so by visiting the Company's website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations under Events & Presentations.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic products and devices to address serious unmet medical needs for those living with endocrine and orphan lung diseases.

We are committed to using our formulation capabilities and device engineering prowess to lessen the burden of diseases such as diabetes, pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease. Our signature technologies – dry-powder formulations and inhalation devices – offer rapid and convenient delivery of medicines to the deep lung where they can exert an effect locally or enter the systemic circulation.

With a passionate team of Mannitarians collaborating nationwide, we are on a mission to give people control of their health and the freedom to live life.

