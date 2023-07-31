PetMeds® Announces Its First Quarter Financial Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) (“PetMeds” or “Company”), Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, today announced its financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2023. 

Quarterly Highlights

  • Net sales for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, were $78.2 million, compared to $70.2 million for the first quarter in the prior year, an increase of 11.5%. 
  • PetMeds reported an increase in new customers of 25% year over year for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, representing the third consecutive quarter of new customer growth. This includes new customers from the PetCareRx acquisition.
  • Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $(0.9) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, including $1.1 million of acquisition related costs expensed in the quarter. The quarterly results compare to net income of $2.8 million, or $0.14 diluted earnings per share, for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2022. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 of $3.3 million for the current year quarter, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of 47%. The decrease was due to increased gross profit and other income, offset by higher G&A expenses and advertising expenses.
  • PetMeds successfully closed on the acquisition of PetCareRx on April 3, 2023 and is including almost a full quarter of results in the consolidated results ended June 30, 2023.

"This quarter's performance is a pivotal step in our Company's transformative path,” said Matt Hulett, CEO and President. “After over two years of declining revenues, we have successfully achieved year-over-year growth in our top line.” Hulett continued, “Not only did revenue increase by 11.5%, year-over-year, but 49% of our total revenue was derived from recurring sources such as our AutoShip subscription and PetPlus membership programs. Our journey towards becoming a leader in comprehensive pet health expertise is showing promising progress. The acquisition of PetCareRx has unlocked tremendous growth opportunities, allowing us to expand our product catalog and capitalize on synergies between the two. "

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock.  The dividend will be payable on August 18, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2023.  The declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to the determination by the Board of Directors.

This afternoon the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results. 

Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, July 31, 2023
Public call dial in (877) 407-0789 (toll free) or (201) 689-8562. 
Webcast stream link: https://investors.petmeds.com/overview/default.aspx for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. 
Replay: Available until August 14, 2023, at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time.
To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671 and enter passcode 13740086.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert™, providing prescription and non-prescription medications, food, supplements, supplies and vet services for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at www.petmeds.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan.  Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2023.  The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Qs and its Annual Reports on Form 10-K. 

PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for per share data)
 
 June 30,
2023		 March 31,
2023
 (Unaudited)  
ASSETS   
    
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$61,534 $104,086
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $38 and $35, respectively 1,894  1,740
Inventories - finished goods 32,324  19,023
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,530  4,719
Prepaid income taxes 1,548  1,883
Total current assets 105,830  131,451
    
Noncurrent assets:   
Property and equipment, net 27,207  26,178
Intangible and other assets, net 17,671  5,860
Goodwill 20,735  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,024  
Deferred tax assets, net 7,270  628
Total noncurrent assets 74,907  32,666
    
Total assets$180,737 $164,117
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
    
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$40,037 $25,208
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,240  11,289
Current lease liabilities 799  
Deferred revenue 3,246  
Total current liabilities 57,322  36,497
    
Long-term lease liabilities 1,268  
Other long-term liabilities 3,825  3,825
    
Total liabilities 62,415  40,322
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Shareholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9  9
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 21,170 and 21,084 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 21  21
Additional paid-in capital 20,037  18,277
Retained earnings 98,255  105,488
    
Total shareholders' equity 118,322  123,795
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$180,737 $164,117


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,
  2023 2022
     
Sales $78,244  $70,187
Cost of sales  55,718   50,244
     
Gross profit  22,526   19,943
     
Operating expenses:    
General and administrative  15,711   9,351
Advertising  7,265   6,349
Depreciation and amortization  1,678   753
Total operating expenses  24,654   16,453
     
(Loss) income from operations  (2,128)  3,490
     
Other income:    
Interest income, net  620   117
Other, net  506   198
Total other income  1,126   315
     
(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes  (1,002)  3,805
     
(Benefit) provision for income taxes  (115)  1,030
     
Net (loss) income $(887) $2,775
     
Net (loss) income per common share:    
Basic $(0.04) $0.14
Diluted $(0.04) $0.14
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:    
Basic  20,333   20,208
Diluted  20,333   20,291
     
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.30  $0.30


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
June 30,
 2023 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net (loss) income$(887) $2,775 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 1,678   753 
Share based compensation 1,760   1,536 
Deferred income taxes (450)  (294)
Bad debt expense 19   45 
(Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (46)  86 
Inventories - finished goods (10,185)  9,880 
Prepaid income taxes 335   681 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,390)  451 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 196    
Accounts payable 9,115   (10,469)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,369   97 
Lease liabilities (205)   
Deferred revenue 253    
Income taxes payable    839 
Net cash provided by operating activities$562  $6,380 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchase of minority interest investment in Vetster    (5,000)
Acquisition of PetCareRx, net of cash acquired (35,859)   
Purchases of property and equipment (1,153)  (982)
Net cash used in investing activities$(37,012) $(5,982)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Dividends paid (6,102)  (6,064)
Net cash used in financing activities$(6,102) $(6,064)
    
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (42,552)  (5,666)
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 104,086   111,080 
    
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period$61,534  $105,414 
    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:   
    
Cash paid for income taxes$  $ 
    
Dividends payable in accrued expenses$1,507  $791 
        

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and the market with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed (see below) adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income excluding share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; income tax provision; interest income (expense); and other non-operational expenses. We have provided reconciliations below of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We have included adjusted EBITDA, herein, because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors.

We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision and interest income (expense), as neither are components of our core business operations. We also believe that it is useful to exclude other expenses, including the investment banking fee related to the Vetster partnership, acquisition costs related to PetCareRx, employee severance and estimated state sales tax accrual as these items are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, and these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction related costs and other items which are either not representative of our underlying operations or are incremental costs that result from an actual or planned transaction and include litigation matters, integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operating expenses including the employee severance which reduces cash available to us;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain expenses including the estimated state sales tax accrual which reduces cash available to us.
  • Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces the measures usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these and other limitations, adjusted EBITDA should only be considered as supplemental to, and alongside with other GAAP based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
PetMed Express, Inc.
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended    
($ in thousands, except percentages)June 30,
2023		 June 30,
2022		 $
Change		 %
Change
        
Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:
        
Net (loss) income$(887) $2,775  $(3,662) (132)%
        
Add (subtract):       
Share-based Compensation$1,760  $1,536  $224  15%
Income Taxes$(115) $1,030  $(1,145) (111)%
Depreciation and Amortization$1,678  $753  $925  123%
Interest (Income)/Expense$(620) $(117) $(503) 430%
Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items$1,126  $355  $771  n/m
Employee Severance$393  $  $393  n/m
Adjusted EBITDA$3,335  $6,332  $(2,997) (47)%


____________________
1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.