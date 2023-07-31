Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“HTLF”) Reports Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of June 30, 2023

Highlights and Developments



Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $47.4 million

Quarterly diluted earnings per common share of $1.11

Total revenue growth of $2.6 million or 1% from the second quarter of 2022, and $15.6 million or 5% from the first six months of 2022

Quarterly loan growth of $222.6 million or 2%

Nearly 1,300 net new commercial deposit accounts and over 1,400 net new consumer deposit accounts opened in the quarter

Completed the consolidation of two bank charters during the quarter, and one charter consolidation completed subsequent to the end of the quarter

Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income available to common stockholders (in millions) $ 47.4 $ 49.9 $ 98.2 $ 90.9 Diluted earnings per common share 1.11 1.17 2.30 2.14 Return on average assets 0.98 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.99 % Return on average common equity 11.01 11.55 11.70 9.82 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.33 18.35 18.63 15.08 Net interest margin 3.19 3.18 3.27 3.13 Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.24 3.22 3.32 3.17 Efficiency ratio 60.93 60.16 60.94 62.75 Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 59.82 57.66 58.48 61.02

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

"HTLF's strength and diverse geography enabled us to continue executing on our strategic priorities despite recent industry challenges. We were pleased with our strong loan growth and new customer relationships. Our stable deposit base and growth strategies give us momentum heading into the second half of the year. " Bruce K. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, HTLF



DENVER, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

Net income available to common stockholders of $47.4 million compared to $49.9 million, a decrease of $2.5 million or 5%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $1.11 compared to $1.17, a decrease of $0.06 or 5%.

Net interest income of $147.1 million compared to $142.5 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 3%.

Total revenue growth of $2.6 million or 1% to $179.6 million compared to $177.0 million.

Return on average assets was 0.98% compared to 1.06%.

Return on average common equity was 11.01% compared to 11.55%.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 17.33% compared to 18.35%.



"HTLF's strength and diverse geography enabled us to continue executing on our strategic priorities despite recent industry challenges. We were pleased with our strong loan growth and new customer relationships. Our stable deposit base and growth strategies give us momentum heading into the second half of the year," said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.

HTLF report the following results for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Net income available to common stockholders of $98.2 million compared to $90.9 million, an increase of $7.2 million or 8%.

Earnings per diluted common share of $2.30 compared to $2.14, an increase of $0.16 or 7%.

Net interest income of $299.3 million compared to $277.1 million, an increase of $22.2 million or 8%.

Total revenue of $361.8 million compared to $346.2 million, an increase of $15.6 million or 5%.

Return on average assets was 1.02% compared to 0.99%.

Return on average common equity was 11.70% compared to 9.82%.

Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 18.63% compared to 15.08%.



Charter Consolidation Update

During the second quarter of 2023, Bank of Blue Valley and First Bank & Trust were consolidated into HTLF Bank. Subsequent to June 30, 2023, Rocky Mountain Bank was consolidated into HTLF Bank. Citywide Banks, Premier Valley Bank, Minnesota Bank & Trust, Arizona Bank & Trust, Illinois Bank & Trust, Wisconsin Bank & Trust, Bank of Blue Valley, First Bank & Trust and Rocky Mountain Bank are now operating as divisions of HTLF Bank. The two remaining charters are expected to be consolidated by the end of October 2023. Charter consolidation follows a template that retains the current brands, local leadership and local decision making.

Total consolidation restructuring costs are projected to be $19-$20 million with approximately $6-$7 million of expenses remaining to be incurred in 2023. Charter consolidation is designed to eliminate redundancies and improve HTLF’s operating efficiency and capacity to support ongoing product and service enhancements, as well as current and future growth. HTLF realized some operating efficiency and financial benefits in the second half of 2022 and first half of 2023 with the completion of nine charter consolidations, and total benefits are estimated to be approximately $20 million annually after the project is completed.

Recent Developments

As of March 29, 2023, HTLF's subsidiary, Dubuque Bank & Trust, entered into an agreement to sell and transfer the recordkeeping and administration services component of HTLF’s Retirement Plan Services business to July Business Services ("July"). Through the new partnership with July, HTLF will augment the comprehensive retirement plan solutions offered to clients with enhanced technology and an expanded suite of product offerings that clients expect from a top retirement services provider. The transaction was completed and recordkeeping and administration services were transferred in the second quarter of 2023. The transaction resulted in a gain of $4.3 million.

On March 31, 2023, HTLF's division, First Bank & Trust, closed on the sale of its mortgage servicing rights portfolio, which consisted of approximately 4,500 loans serviced for others with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $700 million. In the agreement, which includes customary terms and conditions, First Bank & Trust provided interim servicing of the loans until the transfer date in May 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.19% (3.24% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.36% (3.40% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2023, and 3.18% (3.22% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 were:

Total interest income was $235.5 million compared to $152.9 million, an increase of $82.6 million or 54% primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets and higher yields.

Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $237.8 million, an increase of $83.0 million or 54% from $154.9 million.

Average earning assets increased $535.8 million or 3% to $18.52 billion compared to $17.99 billion.

The average rate on earning assets increased 170 basis points to 5.15% from 3.45%, primarily due to recent interest rate increases.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 were:

Total interest expense was $88.4 million, an increase of $77.9 million from $10.4 million, due to increases in the average interest rate paid and average interest bearing liabilities.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 232 basis points to 2.68% compared to 0.36%.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.66 billion or 15% to $12.75 billion from $11.08 billion, primarily due to an increase of $1.94 billion in wholesale deposits.

The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits increased 234 basis points to 2.58% compared to 0.24%.

Average borrowings decreased $29.4 million or 6% to $461.7 million from $491.1 million, and the average interest rate paid on borrowings was 5.55% compared to 3.18%.



Net interest income changes for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 were:

Net interest income totaled $147.1 million compared to $142.5 million, an increase of $4.7 million or 3%.

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $149.4 million compared to $144.4 million, an increase of $5.0 million or 3%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $32.5 million during the second quarter of 2023 compared to $34.5 million during the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.0 million or 6%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 were:

Service charges and fees increased $1.6 million or 9% to $19.6 million from $18.1 million.

Net security losses totaled $314,000 compared to net losses of $2.1 million.

Net gains on sales of loans held for sale decreased $1.9 million or 64% to $1.1 million from $2.9 million, primarily attributable to a decrease in loans sold to the secondary market.

Other noninterest income decreased $2.6 million or 87% to $407,000 compared to $3.0 million. Included in other noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was a gain of $1.9 million on the sale of VISA Class B shares.

Total noninterest expense was $109.4 million during the second quarter of 2023 compared to $106.5 million during the second quarter of 2022, which was an increase of $3.0 million or 3%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 were:

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $62.1 million compared to $64.0 million, a decrease of $1.9 million or 3%. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction of full-time equivalent employees and lower incentive compensation expense. Full-time equivalent employees totaled 1,966 compared to 2,087, a decrease of 121 or 6%.

Other noninterest expenses totaled $15.6 million compared to $13.0 million, an increase of $2.6 million or 20%. Credit card expenses increased $909,000 or 27% to $4.3 million from $3.4 million. Fraud losses increased $739,000 to $948,000 from $209,000.

FDIC insurance assessments totaled $3.0 million compared to $1.5 million, an increase of $1.5 million due to assessment rate changes that were effective with the first quarter 2023 assessment.

Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs totaled $1.9 million compared to $2.4 million, a decrease of $520,000 primarily due to reduced charter consolidation expenses.

The effective tax rate was 23.74% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 22.89% for the second quarter of 2022. The following items impacted the second quarter 2023 and 2022 tax calculations:

Various tax credits of $568,000 compared to $975,000.

Tax expense of $1,086,000 compared to $109,000 resulting from the disallowed interest expense related to tax-exempt loans and securities, aligning with increases in total interest expense.

Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 12.40% compared to 11.05%.



Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $20.22 billion at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $19.5 million or less than 1% from $20.24 billion at year-end 2022. Securities represented 33% and 35% of total assets at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $11.72 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $11.50 billion at March 31, 2023, and $11.43 billion at December 31, 2022, representing increases of $222.6 million or 2%, and $289.6 million or 3%, respectively.

Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $174.4 million or 3% to $5.99 billion compared to $5.82 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $20.3 million or 1% to $3.54 billion compared to $3.52 billion.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans increased $29.6 million or 4% to $839.8 million from $810.2 million.



Significant changes by loan category at June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 included:

Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, increased $252.8 million or 4% to $5.99 billion compared to $5.74 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $136.8 million or 4% to $3.54 billion compared to $3.41 billion.

Agricultural and agricultural real estate loans decreased $80.7 million or 9% to $839.8 million compared to $920.5 million.

Residential real estate loans decreased $24.9 million or 3% to $828.4 million compared to $853.4 million.

Total deposits were $17.66 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $17.68 billion at March 31, 2023, which was a decrease of $17.8 million or less than 1%. Total deposits were $17.66 billion as of June 30, 2023, compared to $17.51 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $150.5 million or 1%.

Total customer deposits were $14.65 billion as of June 30, 2023 compared to $14.69 billion at March 31, 2023, which was a decrease of $47.1 million or less than 1%. During the second quarter of 2023, nearly 1,300 net new commercial deposit accounts and over 1,400 net new consumer deposit accounts were opened. Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023, included:

Customer demand deposits decreased $221.7 million or 4% to $4.90 billion compared to $5.12 billion.

Customer savings deposits decreased $351.7 million or 4% to $8.15 billion compared to $8.50 billion.

Customer time deposits increased $526.4 million or 49% to $1.60 billion compared to $1.07 billion.



Total customer deposits were $14.65 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $15.22 billion at December 31, 2022, which was a decrease of $578.5 million or 4%. Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022, included:

Customer demand deposits decreased $803.5 million or 14% to $4.90 billion compared to $5.70 billion.

Customer savings deposits decreased $521.3 million or 6% to $8.15 billion compared to $8.67 billion.

Customer time deposits increased $746.3 million or 88% to $1.60 billion compared to $851.5 million.



Total wholesale and institutional deposits were $3.02 billion as of June 30, 2023, which was an increase of $29.3 million or 1% from $2.99 billion at March 31, 2023. Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023, included:

Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $132.3 million or 18% to $623.0 million compared to $755.3 million.

Wholesale time deposits increased $161.5 million or 7% to $2.40 billion compared to $2.23 billion.

Total wholesale deposits were $3.02 billion as of June 30, 2023, which was an increase of $729.0 million or 32% from $2.29 billion at December 31, 2022. Significant deposit changes by category at June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 included:

Wholesale and institutional savings deposits decreased $700.5 million or 53% to $623.0 million compared to $1.32 billion.

Wholesale time deposits increased $1.43 billion to $2.40 billion compared to $965.7 million.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

Provision for credit losses for loans for the second quarter of 2023 was $7.8 million, which was an increase of $6.3 million from $1.5 million recorded in the second quarter of 2022. The provision expense for the second quarter of 2023 was impacted by a $5.3 million charge-off related to an overdraft, the result of a fraud incident impacting the account of a single long-term customer.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $111.2 million and $109.5 million at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. Management continued to utilize a macroeconomic outlook which anticipated a moderate recession developing within the next twelve months. The following items impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans at June 30, 2023:

Provision expense for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $10.0 million.

Net charge-offs of $8.3 million were recorded for the first six months of 2023.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for unfunded commitments decreased $1.6 million or 8% to $18.6 million at June 30, 2023, from $20.2 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a reduction of $164.2 million in unfunded commitments for construction loans, which carry the highest loss rate. Total unfunded commitments increased $175.5 million or 4% to $4.91 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $4.73 billion at December 31, 2022.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses

The total provision expense for lending related credit losses was $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $129.8 million or 1.11% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $129.7 million or 1.13% of total loans as of December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $834,000 or 1% to $66.1 million or 0.33% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $66.9 million or 0.33% of total assets at December 31, 2022. Nonperforming loans were $63.4 million or 0.54% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $58.5 million or 0.51% of total loans at December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2023, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.12% of total loans compared to 0.04% of total loans at December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.

Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

Adjusted tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill, core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, and accumulated other comprehensive loss divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength excluding the variability of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets adjusts noninterest expenses to exclude specific items noted in the reconciliation. Management includes this measure as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate controllable expenses related to primary business operations.

Conference Call Details

HTLF will host a conference call for shareholders, analysts and other interested parties at 5:00 p.m. EDT today. To join via webcast, please visit https://ir.htlf.com/news-and-events/event-calendar/default.aspx 10 minutes prior to the call. A replay will be available until July 30, 2024, by logging on to www.htlf.com.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., is a Denver, Colorado-based bank holding company operating under the brand name HTLF, with assets of $20.22 billion as of June 30, 2023. HTLF's banks serves communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference) and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about HTLF's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of HTLF's operations or performance, and may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of HTLF's management. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management. Although HTLF may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of HTLF to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which HTLF currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of HTLF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, include, among others:

Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to the deterioration of the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or future pandemics and governmental measures addressing them, climate change and climate-related regulations, persistent inflation, higher interest rates, recession, supply chain issues, labor shortages, terrorist threats or acts of war;

Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;

Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions, rising interest rates and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;

Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;

Strategic and External Risks, including economic, political and competitive forces impacting our business;

Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and

Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.



There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect HTLF's business, financial condition and results of operations. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. HTLF does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect HTLF’s financial results, is included in HTLF's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 168,899 $ 108,718 $ 322,742 $ 211,087 Interest on securities: Taxable 58,172 38,098 114,148 70,718 Nontaxable 6,378 5,508 12,406 11,710 Interest on federal funds sold — — — — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 2,051 563 3,182 634 Total Interest Income 235,500 152,887 452,478 294,149 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 81,975 6,530 138,873 9,507 Interest on short-term borrowings 848 88 3,270 134 Interest on other borrowings 5,545 3,808 10,991 7,368 Total Interest Expense 88,368 10,426 153,134 17,009 Net Interest Income 147,132 142,461 299,344 277,140 Provision for credit losses 5,379 3,246 8,453 6,491 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 141,753 139,215 290,891 270,649 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 19,627 18,066 36,763 33,317 Loan servicing income 411 834 1,125 1,120 Trust fees 5,419 5,679 11,076 11,758 Brokerage and insurance commissions 677 839 1,373 1,708 Capital markets fees 4,037 4,871 6,486 7,910 Securities gains/(losses), net (314 ) (2,089 ) (1,418 ) 783 Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net (41 ) (121 ) 152 (404 ) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 1,050 2,901 2,881 6,312 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — — — 1,658 Income on bank owned life insurance 1,220 523 2,184 1,047 Other noninterest income 407 3,036 1,870 3,899 Total Noninterest Income 32,493 34,539 62,492 69,108 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 62,099 64,032 124,248 130,206 Occupancy 6,691 7,094 13,900 14,456 Furniture and equipment 3,063 3,033 5,978 6,552 Professional fees 15,194 14,457 27,991 27,997 FDIC insurance assessments 3,035 1,530 6,314 3,146 Advertising 3,052 1,283 5,037 2,838 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,715 2,083 3,503 4,137 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 348 78 503 273 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (3,372 ) (3,230 ) (2,257 ) (3,184 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,892 2,412 3,565 2,988 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 154 737 692 814 Other noninterest expenses 15,575 12,970 31,015 27,053 Total Noninterest Expense 109,446 106,479 220,489 217,276 Income Before Income Taxes 64,800 67,275 132,894 122,481 Income taxes 15,384 15,402 30,702 27,519 Net Income 49,416 51,873 102,192 94,962 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,012 ) (4,025 ) (4,025 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 47,404 $ 49,861 $ 98,167 $ 90,937 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.11 $ 1.17 $ 2.30 $ 2.14 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,757,603 42,565,391 42,753,197 42,562,639





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Interest Income Interest and fees on loans $ 168,899 $ 153,843 $ 143,970 $ 122,913 $ 108,718 Interest on securities: Taxable 58,172 55,976 53,178 45,648 38,098 Nontaxable 6,378 6,028 6,132 6,164 5,508 Interest on federal funds sold — — 11 — — Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 2,051 1,131 1,410 1,081 563 Total Interest Income 235,500 216,978 204,701 175,806 152,887 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 81,975 56,898 32,215 15,158 6,530 Interest on short-term borrowings 848 2,422 2,223 360 88 Interest on other borrowings 5,545 5,446 5,043 4,412 3,808 Total Interest Expense 88,368 64,766 39,481 19,930 10,426 Net Interest Income 147,132 152,212 165,220 155,876 142,461 Provision for credit losses 5,379 3,074 3,387 5,492 3,246 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 141,753 149,138 161,833 150,384 139,215 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees 19,627 17,136 17,432 17,282 18,066 Loan servicing income 411 714 790 831 834 Trust fees 5,419 5,657 5,440 5,372 5,679 Brokerage and insurance commissions 677 696 629 649 839 Capital markets fees 4,037 2,449 1,824 1,809 4,871 Securities gains/(losses), net (314 ) (1,104 ) (153 ) (1,055 ) (2,089 ) Unrealized gain/(loss) on equity securities, net (41 ) 193 (7 ) (211 ) (121 ) Net gains on sale of loans held for sale 1,050 1,831 888 1,832 2,901 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — — — — — Income on bank owned life insurance 1,220 964 600 694 523 Other noninterest income 407 1,463 2,532 1,978 3,036 Total Noninterest Income 32,493 29,999 29,975 29,181 34,539 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 62,099 62,149 61,611 62,661 64,032 Occupancy 6,691 7,209 6,905 6,794 7,094 Furniture and equipment 3,063 2,915 3,019 2,928 3,033 Professional fees 15,194 12,797 16,320 14,289 14,457 FDIC insurance assessments 3,035 3,279 1,866 1,988 1,530 Advertising 3,052 1,985 1,829 1,554 1,283 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,715 1,788 1,841 1,856 2,083 Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net 348 155 373 304 78 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net (3,372 ) 1,115 2,388 (251 ) (3,230 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,892 1,673 2,442 2,156 2,412 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 154 538 3,247 979 737 Other noninterest expenses 15,575 15,440 15,377 13,625 12,970 Total Noninterest Expense 109,446 111,043 117,218 108,883 106,479 Income Before Income Taxes 64,800 68,094 74,590 70,682 67,275 Income taxes 15,384 15,318 13,936 14,118 15,402 Net Income 49,416 52,776 60,654 56,564 51,873 Preferred dividends (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) (2,013 ) (2,012 ) Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 47,404 $ 50,763 $ 58,642 $ 54,551 $ 49,861 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 1.11 $ 1.19 $ 1.37 $ 1.28 $ 1.17 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 42,757,603 42,742,878 42,699,752 42,643,940 42,565,391





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 317,303 $ 274,354 $ 309,045 $ 250,394 $ 221,077 Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments 82,884 87,757 54,042 149,466 163,717 Cash and cash equivalents 400,187 362,111 363,087 399,860 384,794 Time deposits in other financial institutions 1,490 1,740 1,740 1,740 1,855 Securities: Carried at fair value 5,798,041 6,096,657 6,147,144 6,060,331 7,106,218 Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses 834,673 832,098 829,403 830,247 81,939 Other investments, at cost 72,291 72,364 74,567 80,286 85,899 Loans held for sale 14,353 10,425 5,277 9,570 18,803 Loans: Held to maturity 11,717,974 11,495,353 11,428,352 10,923,532 10,678,218 Allowance for credit losses (111,198 ) (112,707 ) (109,483 ) (105,715 ) (101,353 ) Loans, net 11,606,776 11,382,646 11,318,869 10,817,817 10,576,865 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 190,420 191,267 197,330 203,585 206,818 Goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 21,651 23,366 25,154 26,995 28,851 Servicing rights, net — — 7,840 8,379 8,288 Cash surrender value on life insurance 195,793 194,419 193,403 193,184 192,474 Other real estate, net 2,677 7,438 8,401 8,030 4,528 Other assets 510,359 432,008 496,008 466,921 385,062 Total Assets $ 20,224,716 $ 20,182,544 $ 20,244,228 $ 19,682,950 $ 19,658,399 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Deposits: Demand $ 4,897,858 $ 5,119,554 $ 5,701,340 $ 6,083,563 $ 6,087,304 Savings 8,772,596 9,256,609 9,994,391 10,060,523 10,059,678 Time 3,993,089 3,305,183 1,817,278 1,123,035 1,078,568 Total deposits 17,663,543 17,681,346 17,513,009 17,267,121 17,225,550 Short-term borrowings 44,364 92,337 376,117 147,000 97,749 Other borrowings 372,403 372,097 371,753 371,446 372,538 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 285,416 207,359 248,294 241,425 188,494 Total Liabilities 18,365,726 18,353,139 18,509,173 18,026,992 17,884,331 Stockholders' Equity Preferred equity 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 110,705 Common stock 42,645 42,559 42,467 42,444 42,439 Capital surplus 1,087,358 1,084,112 1,080,964 1,079,277 1,076,766 Retained earnings 1,193,522 1,158,948 1,120,925 1,074,168 1,031,076 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (575,240 ) (566,919 ) (620,006 ) (650,636 ) (486,918 ) Total Equity 1,858,990 1,829,405 1,735,055 1,655,958 1,774,068 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,224,716 $ 20,182,544 $ 20,244,228 $ 19,682,950 $ 19,658,399





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Average Balances Assets $ 20,221,511 $ 20,118,005 $ 19,913,849 $ 19,775,341 $ 19,559,091 Loans, net of unearned 11,625,442 11,378,078 11,117,513 10,783,135 10,477,368 Deposits 17,689,138 17,505,867 17,319,218 17,282,289 17,044,479 Earning assets 18,523,552 18,392,649 18,175,838 18,157,795 17,987,734 Interest bearing liabilities 13,209,794 12,582,234 11,980,032 11,723,026 11,575,319 Common equity 1,727,013 1,655,860 1,548,739 1,674,306 1,731,393 Total stockholders' equity 1,837,718 1,766,565 1,659,444 1,785,011 1,842,098 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 1,128,527 1,055,617 946,688 1,070,399 1,125,543 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.98 % 1.06 % 1.21 % 1.13 % 1.06 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 11.01 12.43 15.02 12.93 11.55 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.33 20.05 25.19 20.76 18.35 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.32 (0.04 ) (0.06 ) 0.00 0.03 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.19 3.36 3.61 3.41 3.18 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.24 3.40 3.65 3.45 3.22 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.93 60.94 60.05 58.84 60.16 Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 59.82 57.16 54.33 55.26 57.66 Annualized ratio of total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.17 2.24 2.34 2.18 2.18 Annualized ratio of core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 2.16 2.14 2.14 2.09 2.14 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Average Balances Assets $ 20,221,511 $ 19,559,091 $ 20,170,044 $ 19,395,391 Loans, net of unearned 11,625,442 10,477,368 11,502,443 10,261,679 Deposits 17,689,138 17,044,479 17,598,009 16,753,544 Earning assets 18,523,552 17,987,734 18,458,462 17,873,037 Interest bearing liabilities 13,209,794 11,575,319 12,897,747 11,017,459 Common equity 1,727,013 1,731,393 1,691,633 1,866,657 Total stockholders' equity 1,837,718 1,842,098 1,802,338 1,977,362 Tangible common stockholders' equity 1,128,527 1,125,543 1,092,273 1,259,769 Key Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.98 % 1.06 % 1.02 % 0.99 % Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 11.01 11.55 11.70 9.82 Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.33 18.35 18.63 15.08 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.32 0.03 0.15 0.25 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.19 3.18 3.27 3.13 Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.24 3.22 3.32 3.17 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.93 60.16 60.94 62.75 Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 59.82 57.66 58.48 61.02 Total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.17 2.18 2.20 2.26 Core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 2.16 2.14 2.15 2.21 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Common Share Data Book value per common share $ 41.00 $ 40.38 $ 38.25 $ 36.41 $ 39.19 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 26.98 $ 26.30 $ 24.09 $ 22.20 $ 24.94 ASC 320 effect on book value per common share $ (14.04 ) $ (13.35 ) $ (14.58 ) $ (15.31 ) $ (11.43 ) Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,644,544 42,558,726 42,467,394 42,444,106 42,439,439 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 5.86 % 5.72 % 5.21 % 4.94 % 5.56 % Adjusted tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 8.79 % 8.61 % 8.37 % 8.35 % 8.11 % Other Selected Trend Information Effective tax rate 23.74 % 22.50 % 18.68 % 19.97 % 22.89 % Full time equivalent employees 1,966 1,991 2,002 2,020 2,087 Loans Held to Maturity Commercial and industrial $ 3,590,680 $ 3,498,345 $ 3,464,414 $ 3,278,703 $ 3,059,519 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") 4,139 8,258 11,025 13,506 23,031 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,398,698 2,312,538 2,265,307 2,285,973 2,282,833 Commercial and business lending 5,993,517 5,819,141 5,740,746 5,578,182 5,365,383 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,530,736 2,421,341 2,330,940 2,219,542 2,321,718 Real estate construction 1,013,134 1,102,186 1,076,082 996,017 845,045 Commercial real estate lending 3,543,870 3,523,527 3,407,022 3,215,559 3,166,763 Total commercial lending 9,537,387 9,342,668 9,147,768 8,793,741 8,532,146 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 839,817 810,183 920,510 781,354 836,703 Residential mortgage 828,437 841,084 853,361 852,928 845,270 Consumer 512,333 501,418 506,713 495,509 464,099 Total loans held to maturity $ 11,717,974 $ 11,495,353 $ 11,428,352 $ 10,923,532 $ 10,678,218 Total unfunded loan commitments $ 4,905,147 $ 4,867,925 $ 4,729,677 $ 4,664,379 $ 4,458,874 Deposits Demand-customer $ 4,897,858 $ 5,119,554 $ 5,701,340 $ 6,083,563 $ 6,087,304 Savings-customer 8,149,596 8,501,337 8,670,898 8,691,545 8,852,602 Savings-wholesale and institutional 623,000 755,272 1,323,493 1,368,978 1,207,076 Total savings 8,772,596 9,256,609 9,994,391 10,060,523 10,059,678 Time-customer 1,597,849 1,071,476 851,539 973,035 1,003,568 Time-wholesale 2,395,240 2,233,707 965,739 150,000 75,000 Total time 3,993,089 3,305,183 1,817,278 1,123,035 1,078,568 Total deposits $ 17,663,543 $ 17,681,346 $ 17,513,009 $ 17,267,121 $ 17,225,550 Total customer deposits $ 14,645,303 $ 14,692,367 $ 15,223,777 $ 15,748,143 $ 15,943,474 Total wholesale and institutional deposits 3,018,240 2,988,979 2,289,232 1,518,978 1,282,076 Total deposits $ 17,663,543 $ 17,681,346 $ 17,513,009 $ 17,267,121 $ 17,225,550 (1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans Balance, beginning of period $ 112,707 $ 109,483 $ 105,715 $ 101,353 $ 100,522 Provision for credit losses 7,829 2,184 2,075 4,388 1,545 Charge-offs (9,613 ) (2,151 ) (2,668 ) (938 ) (1,473 ) Recoveries 275 3,191 4,361 912 759 Balance, end of period $ 111,198 $ 112,707 $ 109,483 $ 105,715 $ 101,353 Allowance for Unfunded Commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 21,086 $ 20,196 $ 18,884 $ 17,780 $ 16,079 Provision for credit losses (2,450 ) 890 1,312 1,104 1,701 Balance, end of period $ 18,636 $ 21,086 $ 20,196 $ 18,884 $ 17,780 Allowance for lending related credit losses $ 129,834 $ 133,793 $ 129,679 $ 124,599 $ 119,133 Provision for Credit Losses Provision for credit losses-loans $ 7,829 $ 2,184 $ 2,075 $ 4,388 $ 1,545 Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments (2,450 ) 890 1,312 1,104 1,701 Total provision for credit losses $ 5,379 $ 3,074 $ 3,387 $ 5,492 $ 3,246 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $ 61,956 $ 58,066 $ 58,231 $ 64,560 $ 62,909 Loans past due ninety days or more 1,459 174 273 678 95 Other real estate owned 2,677 7,438 8,401 8,030 4,528 Other repossessed assets 5 24 26 — — Total nonperforming assets $ 66,097 $ 65,702 $ 66,931 $ 73,268 $ 67,532 Nonperforming Assets Activity Balance, beginning of period $ 65,702 $ 66,931 $ 73,268 $ 67,532 $ 65,876 Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries (9,338 ) 1,040 1,693 (26 ) (714 ) New nonperforming loans 19,805 4,626 1,439 8,388 8,590 Reduction of nonperforming loans(1) (5,253 ) (5,711 ) (8,875 ) (2,015 ) (5,244 ) Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses (4,819 ) (1,184 ) (594 ) (611 ) (976 ) Balance, end of period $ 66,097 $ 65,702 $ 66,931 $ 73,268 $ 67,532 Asset Quality Ratios Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans 0.54 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.60 % 0.59 % Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.37 0.34 Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans 0.32 (0.04 ) (0.06 ) 0.00 0.03 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans 0.95 0.98 0.96 0.97 0.95 Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans 1.11 1.16 1.13 1.14 1.12 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 175.35 193.52 187.14 162.05 160.87 Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans 0.12 0.10 0.04 0.10 0.06 (1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 5,962,207 $ 58,172 3.91 % $ 6,096,888 $ 55,976 3.72 % $ 6,419,615 $ 38,098 2.38 % Nontaxable(1) 895,458 8,074 3.62 922,676 7,630 3.35 915,880 6,972 3.05 Total securities 6,857,665 66,246 3.87 7,019,564 63,606 3.67 7,335,495 45,070 2.46 Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments 153,622 2,051 5.41 105,400 1,131 4.35 277,773 563 0.81 Federal funds sold — — — — — — — — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 3,565,449 56,644 6.37 3,459,317 49,907 5.85 3,002,822 30,441 4.07 PPP loans 6,302 24 1.53 9,970 26 1.06 41,370 1,801 17.46 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,366,107 28,031 4.75 2,289,002 26,769 4.74 2,294,524 22,863 4.00 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,462,098 35,583 5.80 2,331,318 30,749 5.35 2,179,048 22,871 4.21 Real estate construction 1,028,109 18,528 7.23 1,099,026 18,131 6.69 878,555 10,015 4.57 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 848,554 12,256 5.79 835,648 11,353 5.51 782,610 7,933 4.07 Residential mortgage 840,741 9,383 4.48 852,561 9,273 4.41 849,174 8,358 3.95 Consumer 508,082 9,068 7.16 501,236 8,242 6.67 449,265 4,949 4.42 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (113,177 ) — — (110,393 ) — — (102,902 ) — — Net loans 11,512,265 169,517 5.91 11,267,685 154,450 5.56 10,374,466 109,231 4.22 Total earning assets 18,523,552 237,814 5.15 % 18,392,649 219,187 4.83 % 17,987,734 154,864 3.45 % Nonearning Assets 1,697,959 1,725,356 1,571,357 Total Assets $ 20,221,511 $ 20,118,005 $ 19,559,091 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 8,935,775 $ 41,284 1.85 % $ 9,730,494 $ 37,893 1.58 % $ 9,995,497 $ 5,372 0.22 % Time deposits 3,812,330 40,691 4.28 2,257,047 19,005 3.41 1,088,765 1,158 0.43 Short-term borrowings 89,441 848 3.80 222,772 2,422 4.41 118,646 88 0.30 Other borrowings 372,248 5,545 5.97 371,921 5,446 5.94 372,411 3,808 4.10 Total interest bearing liabilities 13,209,794 88,368 2.68 % 12,582,234 64,766 2.09 % 11,575,319 10,426 0.36 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 4,941,033 5,518,326 5,960,217 Accrued interest and other liabilities 232,966 250,880 181,457 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 5,173,999 5,769,206 6,141,674 Equity 1,837,718 1,766,565 1,842,098 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,221,511 $ 20,118,005 $ 19,559,091 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 149,446 $ 154,421 $ 144,438 Net interest spread(1) 2.47 % 2.74 % 3.09 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)to total earning assets 3.24 % 3.40 % 3.22 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 71.31 % 68.41 % 64.35 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Rate Average

Balance Interest Rate Earning Assets Securities: Taxable $ 6,029,175 $ 114,148 3.82 % $ 6,460,412 $ 70,718 2.21 % Nontaxable(1) 908,992 15,704 3.48 1,010,888 14,823 2.96 Total securities 6,938,167 129,852 3.77 7,471,300 85,541 2.31 % Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments 129,645 3,182 4.95 247,281 634 0.52 Federal funds sold — — — 6 — — Loans:(2) Commercial and industrial(1) 3,512,807 106,551 6.12 % 2,874,694 57,494 4.03 PPP loans 8,126 50 1.24 86,460 6,124 14.28 Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,327,702 54,800 4.75 2,268,963 44,141 3.92 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 2,397,004 66,332 5.58 2,119,925 44,034 4.19 Real estate construction 1,063,372 36,659 6.95 862,989 19,291 4.51 Agricultural and agricultural real estate 842,136 23,609 5.65 764,082 14,939 3.94 Residential mortgage 846,618 18,656 4.44 846,542 16,443 3.92 Consumer 504,678 17,310 6.92 438,024 9,604 4.42 Less: allowance for credit losses-loans (111,793 ) — — (107,229 ) — — Net loans 11,390,650 323,967 5.74 10,154,450 212,070 4.21 Total earning assets 18,458,462 457,001 4.99 % 17,873,037 298,245 3.37 % Nonearning Assets 1,711,582 1,522,354 Total Assets $ 20,170,044 $ 19,395,391 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings $ 9,330,939 $ 79,177 1.71 % $ 9,445,778 $ 7,766 0.17 % Time deposits 3,038,985 59,696 3.96 1,080,267 1,741 0.32 Short-term borrowings 155,738 3,270 4.23 119,115 134 0.23 Other borrowings 372,085 10,991 5.96 372,299 7,368 3.99 Total interest bearing liabilities 12,897,747 153,134 2.39 % 11,017,459 17,009 0.31 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 5,228,085 6,227,499 Accrued interest and other liabilities 241,874 173,071 Total noninterest bearing liabilities 5,469,959 6,400,570 Stockholders' Equity 1,802,338 1,977,362 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 20,170,044 $ 19,395,391 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) $ 303,867 $ 281,236 Net interest spread(1) 2.60 % 3.06 % Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)to total earning assets 3.32 % 3.17 % Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets 69.87 % 61.64 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding. (3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 47,404 $ 50,763 $ 58,642 $ 54,551 $ 49,861 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,354 1,413 1,455 1,466 1,645 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 48,758 $ 52,176 $ 60,097 $ 56,017 $ 51,506 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,727,013 $ 1,655,860 $ 1,548,739 $ 1,674,306 $ 1,731,393 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 22,481 24,238 26,046 27,902 29,845 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,128,527 $ 1,055,617 $ 946,688 $ 1,070,399 $ 1,125,543 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 11.01 % 12.43 % 15.02 % 12.93 % 11.55 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.33 % 20.05 % 25.19 % 20.76 % 18.35 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 147,132 $ 152,212 $ 165,220 $ 155,876 $ 142,461 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,314 2,209 2,152 2,151 1,977 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 149,446 $ 154,421 $ 167,372 $ 158,027 $ 144,438 Average earning assets $ 18,523,552 $ 18,392,649 $ 18,175,838 $ 18,157,795 $ 17,987,734 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.19 % 3.36 % 3.61 % 3.41 % 3.18 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.24 3.40 3.65 3.45 3.22 Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.07





Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) Common equity (GAAP) $ 1,748,285 $ 1,718,700 $ 1,624,350 $ 1,545,253 $ 1,663,363 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 21,651 23,366 25,154 26,995 28,851 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,150,629 $ 1,119,329 $ 1,023,191 $ 942,253 $ 1,058,507 Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock 42,644,544 42,558,726 42,467,394 42,444,106 42,439,439 Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 41.00 $ 40.38 $ 38.25 $ 36.41 $ 39.19 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 26.98 $ 26.30 $ 24.09 $ 22.20 $ 24.94 Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,150,629 $ 1,119,329 $ 1,023,191 $ 942,253 $ 1,058,507 Total assets (GAAP) $ 20,224,716 $ 20,182,544 $ 20,244,228 $ 19,682,950 $ 19,658,399 Less goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 21,651 23,366 25,154 26,995 28,851 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,627,060 $ 19,583,173 $ 19,643,069 $ 19,079,950 $ 19,053,543 Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 5.86 % 5.72 % 5.21 % 4.94 % 5.56 % Reconciliation of Adjusted Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,150,629 $ 1,119,329 $ 1,023,191 $ 942,253 $ 1,058,507 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 575,240 566,919 620,006 650,636 486,918 Adjusted tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,725,869 $ 1,686,248 $ 1,643,197 $ 1,592,889 $ 1,545,425 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 19,627,060 $ 19,583,173 $ 19,643,069 $ 19,079,950 $ 19,053,543 Adjusted tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 8.79 % 8.61 % 8.37 % 8.35 % 8.11 % (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)

For the Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 147,132 $ 152,212 $ 165,220 $ 155,876 $ 142,461 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,314 2,209 2,152 2,151 1,977 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 149,446 154,421 167,372 158,027 144,438 Noninterest income (GAAP) 32,493 29,999 29,975 29,181 34,539 Securities (gains)/losses, net 314 1,104 153 1,055 2,089 Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net 41 (193 ) 7 211 121 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — — — — — Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 182,294 $ 185,331 $ 197,507 $ 188,474 $ 181,187 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 109,446 $ 111,043 $ 117,218 $ 108,883 $ 106,479 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,715 1,788 1,841 1,856 2,083 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 154 538 3,247 979 737 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (3,372 ) 1,115 2,388 (251 ) (3,230 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,892 1,673 2,442 2,156 2,412 Core expenses (non-GAAP) $ 109,057 $ 105,929 $ 107,300 $ 104,143 $ 104,477 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.93 % 60.94 % 60.05 % 58.84 % 60.16 % Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 59.82 % 57.16 % 54.33 % 55.26 % 57.66 % Reconciliation of Annualized Ratio of Core Expenses to Average Assets (non-GAAP) Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 109,446 $ 111,043 $ 117,218 $ 108,883 $ 106,479 Core expenses (non-GAAP) 109,057 105,929 107,300 104,143 104,477 Average assets $ 20,221,511 $ 20,118,005 $ 19,913,849 $ 19,775,341 $ 19,559,091 Total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.17 % 2.24 % 2.34 % 2.18 % 2.18 % Core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP) 2.16 % 2.14 % 2.14 % 2.09 % 2.14 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 93 $ 74 $ 424 $ 365 $ 275 Professional fees 1,068 934 1,587 1,480 1,779 Advertising 222 122 95 131 156 Other noninterest expenses 509 543 336 180 202 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 1,892 $ 1,673 $ 2,442 $ 2,156 $ 2,412 After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP) $ 47,404 $ 49,861 $ 98,167 $ 90,937 Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1) 1,354 1,645 2,767 3,268 Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP) $ 48,758 $ 51,506 $ 100,934 $ 94,205 Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,727,013 $ 1,731,393 $ 1,691,633 $ 1,866,657 Less average goodwill 576,005 576,005 576,005 576,005 Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net 22,481 29,845 23,355 30,883 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,128,527 $ 1,125,543 $ 1,092,273 $ 1,259,769 Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP) 11.01 % 11.55 % 11.70 % 9.82 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.33 % 18.35 % 18.63 % 15.08 % Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP) Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 147,132 $ 142,461 $ 299,344 $ 277,140 Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,314 1,977 4,523 4,096 Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) $ 149,446 $ 144,438 $ 303,867 $ 281,236 Average earning assets $ 18,523,552 $ 17,987,734 $ 18,458,462 $ 17,873,037 Annualized net interest margin (GAAP) 3.19 % 3.18 % 3.27 % 3.13 % Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 3.24 3.22 3.32 3.17 Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin 0.03 0.07 0.02 0.06 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.





HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA Reconciliation of Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)

For the Quarter Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 147,132 $ 142,461 $ 299,344 $ 277,140 Tax-equivalent adjustment(1) 2,314 1,977 4,523 4,096 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 149,446 144,438 303,867 281,236 Noninterest income (GAAP) 32,493 34,539 62,492 69,108 Securities (gains)/losses, net 314 2,089 1,418 (783 ) Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net 41 121 (152 ) 404 Valuation adjustment on servicing rights — — — (1,658 ) Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 182,294 $ 181,187 $ 367,625 $ 348,307 Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 109,446 $ 106,479 $ 220,489 $ 217,276 Less: Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization 1,715 2,083 3,503 4,137 Partnership investment in tax credit projects 154 737 692 814 (Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net (3,372 ) (3,230 ) (2,257 ) (3,184 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs 1,892 2,412 3,565 2,988 Core expenses (non-GAAP) $ 109,057 $ 104,477 $ 214,986 $ 212,521 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.93 % 60.16 % 60.94 % 62.75 % Adjusted efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP) 59.82 % 57.66 % 58.48 % 61.02 % Reconciliation of Annualized Ratio of Core Expenses to Average Assets (non-GAAP) Total noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 109,446 $ 106,479 $ 220,489 $ 217,276 Core expenses (non-GAAP) 109,057 104,477 214,986 212,521 Average assets $ 20,221,511 $ 19,559,091 $ 20,170,044 $ 19,395,391 Total noninterest expenses to average assets (GAAP) 2.17 % 2.18 % 2.20 % 2.26 % Core expenses to average assets (non-GAAP) 2.16 % 2.14 % 2.15 % 2.21 % Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs Salaries and employee benefits $ 93 $ 275 $ 167 $ 615 Professional fees 1,068 1,779 2,002 2,015 Advertising 222 156 344 156 Other noninterest expenses 509 202 1,052 202 Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs $ 1,892 $ 2,412 $ 3,565 $ 2,988 After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.03 $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ 0.06 (1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.



