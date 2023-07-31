Gaia Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

BOULDER, Colo., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



“In the second quarter of 2023 we experienced another sequential increase in revenue and member count while returning to positive cash flow generation,” said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s CEO. “Our annualized gross profit per employee in the second quarter grew to over $610,000, reflecting our operating efficiency, which was brought on by the cost improvements undertaken in the first quarter. Our ARPU, which had steady annual improvements since 2019, should be further supplemented with the launch of the Gaia Marketplace, which we are rolling out to select members in our network.”

Gaia CFO Ned Preston commented: “The initiatives implemented over the past nine months to attract and retain our members have continued in the second quarter. We continue to focus on growing revenues in a cost-effective manner, while also generating cash flows from operations in excess of our reinvestment in content and other capex that attracts and retains high lifetime value members.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter were $19.8 million, another sequential increase. Member count growth continued in the second quarter of 2023 during which the company saw an additional 8,000 members join the Gaia platform, ending the period with 774,500 members as of June 30, 2023. Revenues were still down 4% compared to the year ago quarter, due to the post-COVID subscriber contraction experienced industry-wide during 2022.

Gross profit in the second quarter decreased to $17.0 million compared to $18.0 million in the year-ago quarter primarily due to lower revenues. Gross margins decreased to 85.7% from 86.7% in the year ago quarter primarily due to increased content amortization.

Total operating expenses increased to $18.6 million from $17.7 million in the year-ago quarter, including the end of contracts and related expenses incurred as a result of the company’s 20% cut in staff that was completed during the first quarter.

Net loss was $1.7 million, or $(0.08) per share, compared to net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per share, in the year-ago quarter, but the company returned to net cash flow generation.

Gaia’s cash balance as of June 30, 2023, was $10.9 million.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this discussion, we intend the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions as they relate to us to identify such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors set forth under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: our ability to attract new members and retain existing members; our ability to compete effectively, including for customer engagement with different modes of entertainment; maintenance and expansion of devise platforms for steaming; fluctuation in customer usage of our service; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; service disruptions; production risks; general economic conditions; future losses; loss of key personnel; price changes; brand reputation; acquisitions; new initiatives we undertake; security and information systems; legal liability for website content; failure of third parties to provide adequate service; future internet-related taxes; our founder’s control of us; litigation; consumer trends; the effect of government regulation and programs; the impact of public health threats, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it; and other risks and uncertainties included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our views only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove acquisition costs, share-based compensation expense and the results of discontinued operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent measures of net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.

We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are key performance measures management uses to assess Gaia’s operating performance and to facilitate internal comparisons to our historical performance. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful metrics to investors, enabling them to better assess Gaia’s operating performance in the context of current period results and provide for better comparability with Gaia’s historically disclosed EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as allowing greater transparency with respect to the key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Additionally, investors and the analyst community use these non-GAAP financial measures to help them analyze the health of our business.

GAIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 10,879 $ 11,562 Accounts receivable 3,620 2,955 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,730 2,656 Total current assets 17,229 17,173 Media library, software and equipment, net 51,198 51,115 Right-of-use lease asset, net 6,694 7,093 Real estate, investment and other assets, net 30,569 30,979 Goodwill 31,943 31,943 Total assets $ 137,633 $ 138,303 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $ 12,384 $ 12,355 Short-term debt and lease liability 911 894 Deferred revenue 15,476 14,124 Total current liabilities 28,771 27,373 Long-term debt, net 14,881 14,958 Long-term lease liability 6,105 6,489 Deferred taxes 499 499 Total liabilities 50,256 49,319 Total shareholders' equity 87,377 88,984 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 137,633 $ 138,303

GAIA, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 19,839 $ 20,720 $ 39,486 $ 42,551 Cost of revenues 2,839 2,759 5,612 5,664 Gross profit 17,000 17,961 33,874 36,887 Gross profit margin 85.7 % 86.7 % 85.8 % 86.7 % Expenses: Selling and operating 17,085 15,869 33,208 32,654 Corporate, general and administration 1,520 1,794 3,293 3,579 Acquisition costs — — — 49 Total operating expenses 18,605 17,663 36,501 36,282 Income (loss) from operations (1,605 ) 298 (2,627 ) 605 Interest and other expense, net (113 ) (50 ) (234 ) (110 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,718 ) 248 (2,861 ) 495 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes — — — — Income (loss) from continuing operations (1,718 ) 248 (2,861 ) 495 Loss from discontinued operations — (132 ) — (293 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,718 ) $ 116 $ (2,861 ) $ 202 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic Continuing operations $ (0.08 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.02 Discontinued operations — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08 ) $ — $ (0.14 ) $ 0.01 Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.08 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.02 Discontinued operations — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08 ) $ — $ (0.14 ) $ 0.01 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 20,874 20,788 20,850 20,627 Diluted 20,874 20,795 20,850 20,795 EBITDA* $ 2,612 $ 4,163 $ 5,747 $ 8,216

* See reconciliation below.



GAIA, INC.

Summary of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities - continuing operations $ 3,342 $ 2,524 $ 6,480 $ 6,688 Operating activities - discontinued operations — (132 ) — (293 ) Investing activities (3,249 ) (4,591 ) (7,119 ) (10,419 ) Financing activities (62 ) (4 ) (44 ) (50 ) Net change in cash $ 31 $ (2,203 ) $ (683 ) $ (4,074 )

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (1,718 ) $ 116 $ (2,861 ) $ 202 Interest expense, net 113 50 234 110 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,217 3,997 8,374 7,904 EBITDA 2,612 4,163 5,747 8,216 Acquisition costs — — — 49 Share-based compensation expense 461 390 543 930 Discontinued operations — (132 ) — (293 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,073 $ 4,421 $ 6,290 $ 8,902



