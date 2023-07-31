Trupanion Expands Member Access Through New North American Hospital Group Partnerships

SEATTLE, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion , Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced today that following a series of newly signed agreements, it now has partnerships with more than 60 of the 100+ multilocation veterinary hospital groups in North America. In signing several preferred partners in 2023, more Trupanion members than ever before can have their pets cared for without the burden of filing a claim for reimbursement.



Trupanion is the only pet insurer able to pay bills directly at time of check-out, in seconds. Over 9,000 and growing, veterinary hospitals have adopted Trupanion’s Vet Direct Pay solution as a payment type, eliminating the cumbersome reimbursement process of traditional claim filing for pet parents.

“We are thrilled to add Trupanion as a preferred payment option for our hospitals,” said Dr. Peter Brown, DVM, and President of Cara Veterinary, a Pacific Northwest family of veterinary hospitals. “Not only does this benefit Trupanion members and pets, but it’s also great for our veterinarians and hospital teams. Everyone can focus on pursuing the best outcomes for pets without worrying about how or if they can pay the bill. Direct Pay simplifies the process!”

According to Trupanion survey data of veterinarians in Canada and the Unites States, the average dollar threshold that pet parents stop treatment is $1,500. By accepting Trupanion as payment, the financial burden that can stem from accident or illness is reduced, allowing pet parents and veterinarians to focus on the best course of treatment for pets.

“As a veterinarian, I know that every time a pet has an accident or illness, one of the pet parent’s first thoughts is whether they can afford to treat and save their pet,” said Dr. Steve Weinrauch, BVMS, MRCVS and Trupanion’s Chief Veterinary Officer. “We are excited to partner with a growing number of hospitals to offer Vet Direct Pay, allowing Trupanion members to pay the way they want to pay, which is paying their portion, at time of checkout and without ever needing to file a claim to reimburse. Trupanion takes care of the rest.”

With well over two billion dollars in veterinary invoices paid, Trupanion is committed to helping veterinarians, pets, and pet parents budget and care for pets. Hospital groups interested in partnering with Trupanion can visit vet.trupanion.com for more information, while pet parents interested in Trupanion for their pets can visit the new trupanion.com .

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada and Australia with over 900,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet parents peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is the only provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued in the United States by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and distributed by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc., and in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company and distributed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc., dba Trupanion. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

