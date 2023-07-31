J&J Snack Foods Reports Quarterly Record Revenue of $425.8M in 2023 Fiscal Third Quarter

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 24, 2023.



Third Quarter Actuals $ LY % v. LY Net Sales $425.8M $380.2M 12.0% Operating Income $48.3M $21.3M 127.2% Net Earnings $35.0M $15.6M 124.8% Earnings per Diluted Share $1.81 $0.81 123.5% Adjusted Operating Income $51.1M $24.9M 104.8% Adjusted EBITDA $66.6M $38.4M 73.3% Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $1.92 $0.95 102.1%

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods President and CEO, commented, “I would like to thank our employees for delivering a record third quarter as our business continues to build sales and profit momentum across all three of our business segments. Our results showcase the positive impact of the various operational and strategic initiatives undertaken over the past two years combined with an improving inflationary environment. Net sales grew by double digits to $425.8 million driven by Food Services sales growth of 11.9% and Frozen Beverages sales growth of 20.0%. Our Frozen Beverages business delivered record sales and profits for the quarter led by a recovering theater industry and strong gross margin performance. Company operating income grew 127.2% in the quarter, led by an improvement in gross margins to 33.6% and lower distribution expenses.”

“Our gross margin initiatives and strategies are starting to gain momentum helping us to drive improved profitability. Like most of our industry, we are beginning to see cost inflation stabilize for most ingredients, except for sugar/sweeteners and mixes. In addition, we are seeing margin mix improvement led by our investments and focus on growing core products, including churro’s, pretzels, frozen beverages, and frozen novelties. Pricing actions are now better aligned with cost, and we are achieving added efficiency across our manufacturing plants. The team is successfully executing on cross-selling opportunities, including Dippin’ Dots ICEE Cherry ‘n Blue Razz and gaining placement in new channels. In the fourth quarter, we will be launching SuperPretzel Bavarian sticks, SuperPretzel mini-dogs and Hola! Churro’s into retail and leveraging our cross-selling opportunities to grow Dippin’ Dots into theaters as we further leverage our portfolio of products and brands to grow across channels and create new snacking occasions. We believe these improving gross margin trends combined with a strong sales plan across our three business segments has us well positioned for continued growth.”

“Operationally, our teams have been diligently working to improve performance across all facets of our business. As previously mentioned, we are transforming how we manage product through our warehouses and ship to customers. A key strategy in this transformation is the build-out of three geographically positioned regional distribution centers. The first of these RDCs recently opened in Terrell, Texas in June and the other two locations are scheduled to open later this calendar year and in early 2024. These initiatives will simplify our logistics network by moving from over thirty warehouse locations to less than 10, resulting in improved customer service and lower distribution cost. We have fully transitioned management of shipping and distribution logistics to a third party who specializes in distribution and logistics, helping us more efficiently and effectively operate our logistics network. In addition, we have fully rolled out six state-of-the-art production lines adding capacity to support growth in key core product categories such as pretzels, churros and frozen novelties.”

“Looking forward, we are excited about the opportunities in front of us and confident in our ability to create added value for shareholders. We have a strong leadership team and benefit from the tremendous commitment and talent of our people. We have the right strategy to grow this business supported by aligned initiatives across sales, marketing, operations, and supply chain. We believe our initiatives are working and positioning us for continued growth. This momentum, along with the health of our business, balance sheet and liquidity position, gives us confidence that we are on the right path to continue to deliver strong results.”

Total Company Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased 12.0% to $425.8 million in Q3 of fiscal 2023, compared to Q3 of fiscal 2022.

Key highlights include:

Sales grew across all three business segments. Food Service sales exceeded Q3 ’22 by 11.9%. Retail segment sales exceeded Q3 ’22 by 0.2%. Frozen Beverage segment sales exceeded Q3 ’22 sales by 20.0%.

Organic sales growth was mainly driven by our core brands and products, including soft pretzels, churros, frozen novelties and frozen beverages.

Sales included approximately $29.2 million in incremental revenue from Dippin’ Dots, which we report under Food Services segment as Frozen Novelties.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 33.6% in Q3 ’23, comparing favorably to 28.7% in Q3’22, reflecting our pricing actions and a better product mix as well as the stabilization of inflationary pressures on the back of historic highs last year. Overall, we experienced low single digit inflation for the quarter. The cost of key ingredients including flour, oils, dairy and meats have declined, though we are still experiencing double-digit inflation in sugar/sweeteners and mixes, which continues to impact products such as frozen novelties and churros.

Total operating expenses of $94.6 million represented 22.2% of sales for the quarter, compared to 23.1% in Q3 ’22. Distribution costs were 10.4% of sales in the quarter, down sequentially from 11.3%, and much improved from 12.7% in the prior year period. Our supply chain transformation initiatives, along with declining diesel prices and carrier costs, are starting to drive improvements in shipping efficiency, cost per truck, and cost per pound.

Marketing and selling expenses represented 7.4% of sales, versus 6.3% in the prior year period, and 7.1% in Q2’ 23 and were driven primarily by the timing of spend for tradeshows and sponsorships. Administrative expenses were 4.4% of sales in Q3 ’23, compared to 4.1% in Q3 ’22 and 5.3% in Q2’ 23, driven mostly by the expected seasonal impact of Dippin’ Dots.

Adjusted operating income was $51.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $24.9 million in the prior year period, reflecting revenue growth and improved operating margins across all three of our business segments. This led to net earnings in Q3 ’23 of $35.0 million, compared to $15.6 million in Q3 ’22. Our effective tax rate was 26.5% in Q3 ’23.

Food Services Segment Third Quarter Highlights

Q3 ’23 food service sales exceeded Q3’22 by $27.1 million, or an increase of 11.9%, including approximately $29.2 million in incremental sales from Dippin’ Dots.

Core brands and products continued to experience revenue growth, including 176.4% growth in frozen novelties, reflecting the acquisition of Dippin’ Dots, a 19.0% increase in churros and a 13.6% increase in soft pretzels. Handheld sales were down 33.9%, while bakery sales were down 8.3%, compared to Q3 ‘22.

Sales of new products and expanded customer placement were approximately $0.4 million, driven primarily by bakery products at a major convenience store customer.

Q3 ’23 operating income increased 687.3% to $20.8 million, largely driven by stronger sales, improved gross margin performance and distribution expenses.

Retail Segment Third Quarter Highlights

Q3 ’23 retail sales increased 0.2% to $61.2 million, compared to Q3 ’22.

Handhelds sales grew by 180.2%, compared to Q3 ’22, while frozen novelty, soft pretzel and biscuit sales declined by 0.4%, 12.2% and 15.3%, respectively, versus the prior year period.

New product innovation and expanded placement contributed approximately $3.5 million in the quarter led by handheld sales to a major mass merchandiser and a frozen novelty item with grocery customer.

Operating income improved by 78.0% to $4.2 million, versus the prior year period, driven by improved distribution expenses.

Frozen Beverages Segment Third Quarter Highlights

Frozen beverage segment sales were $109.6 million, a 20.0% increase, compared to Q3 ’22.

Beverage sales grew 26.1%, or $15.1 million, compared to Q3 ’22, led by 9% growth in gallons reflecting strong theater performance and continued strong consumption trends across mass merchants and amusement venues.

Machine repair and maintenance service revenues increased 5.5%, versus the prior year period reflecting healthy ongoing maintenance business, while equipment sales increased 17.1% on the back of growing installations with new clients.

Q3 ’23 operating income improved to $23.3 million, compared to a Q3 ’22 operating income of $16.3 million, reflecting the sales increase and leverage across the business.

Conference Call

J&J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on August 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A transcript of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at www.jjsnack.com.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry and our profitability-related continuous improvement initiatives in our operations. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace, macro-economic factors, the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, integration costs, and strategic business transformation costs.

Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, integration costs, and strategic business transformation costs.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: COVID-19 related expenses (recoveries); impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, integration costs, and strategic business transformation costs. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.

The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended June 24, June 25, June 24, June 25, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 425,769 $ 380,227 $ 1,114,966 $ 980,230 Cost of goods sold 282,887 271,151 790,845 726,431 Gross profit 142,882 109,076 324,121 253,799 Operating expenses Marketing 31,308 24,002 79,024 65,945 Distribution 44,485 48,157 124,722 109,821 Administrative 18,740 15,724 53,050 37,812 Other general expense 55 (67 ) (490 ) 28 Total operating expenses 94,588 87,816 256,306 213,606 Operating income 48,294 21,260 67,815 40,193 Other income (expense) Investment income 633 106 1,719 537 Interest expense (1,314 ) (156 ) (3,697 ) (231 ) Earnings before income taxes 47,613 21,210 65,837 40,499 Income tax expense 12,632 5,647 17,352 10,574 NET EARNINGS $ 34,981 $ 15,563 $ 48,485 $ 29,925 Earnings per diluted share $ 1.81 $ 0.81 $ 2.51 $ 1.56 Weighted average number of diluted shares 19,327 19,234 19,299 19,198 Earnings per basic share $ 1.82 $ 0.81 $ 2.52 $ 1.56 Weighted average number of basic shares 19,257 19,174 19,239 19,131





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) June 24, 2023 September 24, (unaudited) 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,643 $ 35,181 Marketable securities held to maturity - 4,011 Accounts receivable, net 217,520 208,178 Inventories 177,620 180,473 Prepaid expenses and other 8,420 16,794 Total current assets 469,203 444,637 Property, plant and equipment, at cost Land 3,714 3,714 Buildings 34,232 34,232 Plant machinery and equipment 438,579 374,566 Marketing equipment 291,424 274,904 Transportation equipment 14,551 11,685 Office equipment 46,934 45,865 Improvements 50,976 49,331 Construction in progress 53,916 65,753 Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost 934,326 860,050 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 562,985 524,683 Property, plant and equipment, net 371,341 335,367 Other assets Goodwill 185,070 184,420 Other intangible assets, net 186,667 191,732 Marketable securities available for sale 4,513 5,708 Operating lease right-of-use assets 83,089 51,137 Other 4,214 3,965 Total other assets 463,553 436,962 Total Assets $ 1,304,097 $ 1,216,966 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Current finance lease liabilities $ 188 $ 124 Accounts payable 100,025 108,146 Accrued insurance liability 17,312 15,678 Accrued liabilities 22,408 9,214 Current operating lease liabilities 14,675 13,524 Accrued compensation expense 19,479 21,700 Dividends payable 13,489 13,453 Total current liabilities 187,576 181,839 Long-term debt 83,000 55,000 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 650 254 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 73,361 42,660 Deferred income taxes 69,432 70,407 Other long-term liabilities 3,911 3,637 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued - - Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,270,000 and 19,219,000 respectively 104,250 94,026 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,999 ) (13,713 ) Retained Earnings 790,916 782,856 Total stockholders' equity 886,167 863,169 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,304,097 $ 1,216,966





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine months ended June 24, June 25, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 48,485 $ 29,925 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation of fixed assets 41,319 36,292 Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs 5,065 1,775 (Gain) loss from disposals of property & equipment (255 ) 50 Share-based compensation 3,935 3,484 Deferred income taxes (937 ) (227 ) (Gain) loss on marketable securities (105 ) 412 Other (237 ) (212 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies Increase in accounts receivable (7,680 ) (78,058 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 4,875 (42,784 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses 8,487 (102 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,992 19,798 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 105,944 (29,647 ) Investing activities: Payments for purchases of companies, net of cash acquired - (221,301 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (76,472 ) (64,231 ) Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities 5,300 11,526 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 774 1,147 Net cash (used in) investing activities (70,398 ) (272,859 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock 6,289 12,168 Borrowings under credit facility 102,000 125,000 Repayment of borrowings under credit facility (74,000 ) - Payments for debt issuance costs - (225 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (150 ) (150 ) Payment of cash dividend (40,389 ) (36,299 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (6,250 ) 100,494 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,166 103 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 30,462 (201,909 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,181 283,192 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 65,643 $ 81,283





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended June 24, June 25, June 24, June 25, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales to external customers: Food Service Soft pretzels $ 63,527 $ 55,946 $ 171,242 $ 149,628 Frozen novelties 47,410 17,155 95,782 32,917 Churros 30,470 25,614 81,147 62,550 Handhelds 17,003 25,740 60,884 64,741 Bakery 87,582 95,495 281,830 287,293 Other 8,988 7,892 20,673 18,785 Total Food Service $ 254,980 $ 227,842 $ 711,558 $ 615,914 Retail Supermarket Soft pretzels $ 10,269 $ 11,696 $ 40,767 $ 43,642 Frozen novelties 41,684 41,865 80,423 78,586 Biscuits 5,135 6,066 18,906 20,024 Handhelds 4,452 1,589 11,443 3,934 Coupon redemption (385 ) (605 ) (936 ) (2,227 ) Other (5 ) 397 (20 ) 501 Total Retail Supermarket $ 61,150 $ 61,008 $ 150,583 $ 144,460 Frozen Beverages Beverages $ 72,878 $ 57,791 $ 153,336 $ 126,919 Repair and maintenance service 24,144 22,892 70,556 65,903 Machines revenue 11,554 9,868 26,817 25,257 Other 1,063 826 2,116 1,777 Total Frozen Beverages $ 109,639 $ 91,377 $ 252,825 $ 219,856 Consolidated sales $ 425,769 $ 380,227 $ 1,114,966 $ 980,230 Depreciation and amortization: Food Service $ 9,797 $ 7,097 $ 28,852 $ 20,436 Retail Supermarket 540 405 1,423 1,157 Frozen Beverages 5,426 5,514 16,109 16,474 Total depreciation and amortization $ 15,763 $ 13,016 $ 46,384 $ 38,067 Operating Income: Food Service $ 20,786 $ 2,640 $ 32,306 $ 12,177 Retail Supermarket 4,168 2,341 5,766 8,416 Frozen Beverages 23,340 16,279 29,743 19,600 Total operating income $ 48,294 $ 21,260 $ 67,815 $ 40,193 Capital expenditures: Food Service $ 20,015 $ 21,673 $ 58,621 $ 45,757 Retail Supermarket 345 2,815 1,824 6,438 Frozen Beverages 6,988 4,437 16,027 12,036 Total capital expenditures $ 27,348 $ 28,925 $ 76,472 $ 64,231 Assets: Food Service $ 959,657 $ 957,719 $ 959,657 $ 957,719 Retail Supermarket 12,327 29,147 12,327 29,147 Frozen Beverages 332,113 304,376 332,113 304,376 Total assets $ 1,304,097 $ 1,291,242 $ 1,304,097 $ 1,291,242





J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three months ended Nine months ended June 24, June 25, June 24, June 25, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA Net Earnings $ 34,981 $ 15,563 $ 48,485 $ 29,925 Income Taxes 12,632 5,647 17,352 10,574 Investment Income (633 ) (106 ) (1,719 ) (537 ) Interest Expense 1,314 156 3,697 231 Depreciation and Amortization 15,763 13,016 46,384 38,067 Share-Based Compensation 1,383 1,134 3,935 3,484 Merger and Acquisition Costs - 3,088 - 3,088 COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries) - - - (874 ) Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets 99 (50 ) (255 ) 50 Strategic Business Transformation Costs 951 - 951 - Integration Costs 153 - 570 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,643 $ 38,448 $ 119,400 $ 84,008 Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income Operating Income 48,294 21,260 67,815 40,193 COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries) - - - (874 ) Merger and Acquisition Costs - 3,088 - 3,088 Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses 1,679 592 5,037 1,776 Strategic Business Transformation Costs 951 - 951 - Integration Costs 153 - 570 - Adjusted Operating Income $ 51,077 $ 24,940 $ 74,373 $ 44,183 Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.81 $ 0.81 $ 2.51 $ 1.56 COVID-19 Expenses (Recoveries) - - - (0.05 ) Merger and Acquisition Costs - 0.16 - 0.16 Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses 0.09 0.03 0.26 0.09 Strategic Business Transformation Costs 0.05 - 0.05 - Integration Costs 0.01 - 0.03 - Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.09 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $ 1.92 $ 0.95 $ 2.76 $ 1.72 (1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates



